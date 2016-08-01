Reach an accurate, clinically useful differential diagnosis with expert assistance from this unique resource. ExpertDDx: Abdomen and Pelvis presents the most useful differential diagnoses for each region of the abdomen and pelvis, grouped according to anatomic location, generic imaging findings, modality-specific findings, or clinical-based indications. Each differential diagnosis includes several high-quality, succinctly annotated images; a list of diagnostic possibilities sorted as common, less common, and rare but important; and brief, bulleted text offering helpful diagnostic clues. With coverage of 200 of the most common diagnostic challenges in abdominal and pelvic imaging, this reference is a must-have resource for every practicing radiologist and trainee.