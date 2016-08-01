ExpertDDx: Abdomen and Pelvis
2nd Edition
Reach an accurate, clinically useful differential diagnosis with expert assistance from this unique resource. ExpertDDx: Abdomen and Pelvis presents the most useful differential diagnoses for each region of the abdomen and pelvis, grouped according to anatomic location, generic imaging findings, modality-specific findings, or clinical-based indications. Each differential diagnosis includes several high-quality, succinctly annotated images; a list of diagnostic possibilities sorted as common, less common, and rare but important; and brief, bulleted text offering helpful diagnostic clues. With coverage of 200 of the most common diagnostic challenges in abdominal and pelvic imaging, this reference is a must-have resource for every practicing radiologist and trainee.
- Brief, bulleted text offers helpful diagnostic clues in a useful distilled format
- Guides radiologists toward logical, on-target differential diagnoses based on key imaging findings and clinical information
- 752
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 1st August 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323443128
- 9780323443135
- 9780323442879
Michael P. Federle Author
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California
Mitchell E. Tublin Author
Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Siva P. Raman Author
Professor Assistente de Radiologia do Departamento de Radiologia da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, Maryland
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland