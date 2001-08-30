Expert Systems
1st Edition
The Technology of Knowledge Management and Decision Making for the 21st Century
Description
This six-volume set presents cutting-edge advances and applications of expert systems. Because expert systems combine the expertise of engineers, computer scientists, and computer programmers, each group will benefit from buying this important reference work.
An "expert system" is a knowledge-based computer system that emulates the decision-making ability of a human expert. The primary role of the expert system is to perform appropriate functions under the close supervision of the human, whose work is supported by that expert system. In the reverse, this same expert system can monitor and double check the human in the performance of a task. Human-computer interaction in our highly complex world requires the development of a wide array of expert systems.
Key Features
- Expert systems techniques and applications are presented for a diverse array of topics including
- Experimental design and decision support
- The integration of machine learning with knowledge acquisition for the design of expert systems
- Process planning in design and manufacturing systems and process control applications
- Knowledge discovery in large-scale knowledge bases
- Robotic systems
- Geograhphic information systems
- Image analysis, recognition and interpretation
- Cellular automata methods for pattern recognition
- Real-time fault tolerant control systems
- CAD-based vision systems in pattern matching processes
- Financial systems
- Agricultural applications
- Medical diagnosis
Readership
Students, researchers, and practitioners in computer science and engineering, as well as in the various applications areas such as economics, medicine, manufacturing, and agriculture
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1
History and Applications
Tools and Applications
Development and Applications of Decision Trees
Reasoning with Imperfect Information
Experimental Design and Decision Support
A Model-Based Expert System Based on a Domain Ontology
Intelligent System Control: A Unified Approach and Applications
Real Time Fault-Tolerant Control Systems
VOLUME 2:
Model of Reasoning with Conflicting Information Sources in Knowledge-Based Systems
Process Planning in Design and Manufacturing Systems
Intelligent Systems Techniques and Their Applications in Manufacturing Systems
Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Design
Neural Networks for Process Control Application to the Temperature Control of Batch Chemical Reactors
Intelligent Tools and Their Applications in Geographic Information Systems
Microprocessor Systems
Scheduling Systems for Shipbuilding
VOLUME 3
Genetic Image Interpretation
Automated Visual Assembly Inspection
Multiresolution Invariant Image Recognition
Image Processing for Automatic Roads Determination
Automated Visual Inspection Systems
Visual Programming Technology in Expert Systems Development
CAD-Based Vision Systems in Pattern Matching Process
Cellular Automata Architectures for Pattern Recognition
Machine Intelligent Systems Techniques for Automatic Harvest System
Integrating Machine Learning with Knowledge Acquisition
Modeling Human Reasoning Processes Under Uncertain Conditions
VOLUME 4
Devising an Expert System for Pediatric Syndrome Diagnosis
Knowledge Discovery in Larger Scale Knowledge Databases
Efficient Data Utilization
Investment Decision Making
Intelligent Systems Control in Manufacturing Cells
Knowledge-Based Approach for Automating Web Publishing from Databases
Neural Networks for Economic Forecasting Problems
Determination of Principal Components in Data
Time Series Prediction
VOLUME 5
Hybrid Expert Systems: An Approach to Combining Neural Computation and Rule-Based Reasoning
POPFNNS: Fuzzy Neural Techniques for Rule-Based Identification in Expert Systems
Preventive Quality Management
Neuro-Fuzzy Systems
Knowledge Representation by Means of Multi-Layer Perceptrons
A Guide to Research in Assumption-Based Truth Maintenance Systems (ATMS) in Constraint Satisfaction
A Method for Utilization of Previous Experience in Designing Expert Systems
Model-Based Process Fault Diagnosis
VOLUME 6
Automation of Concept Development
A Methodology for Building Case-Based Reasoning Systems in Ill-Structured Optimization Domains
The Trainor System: Applying QR Techniques to Intelligent Tutoring Systems
Structuring Expert Control Using the Integrated Process Supervision Architecture
TAP: An Inquiry Teaching Shell Using both Rule-Based and State-Space Approaches
Self Teaching and Exploratory Task-Learning Methods in Unkown Environments and Applications in Robotic Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1947
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 30th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124438804
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531458
About the Editor
Cornelius Leondes
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Reviews
From the Preface
"This set consists of six, well-integrated volumes on the broad subject of expert systems techniques and applications....All of the contributors to this work are to be highly commended for their splendid contributions that will provide a significant and unique reference for students, research workers, practitioners, computer scientists, and others on the international scene for years to come." --Cornelius T. Leondes