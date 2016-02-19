Section headings and selected papers: Grinding and Separation. An expert system for control of a SAG/ball mill circuit, S H Bradford. The control of mineral processing plants using neural network techniques, W Stange. Iron- and Steelmaking. Development of a scheduling expert system for a steelplant, K Stohl et al. An expert system to aid operation of blast furnace, T H Choi et al. Continuous Casting and Rolling. Expert system for manufacturing order determination in hot-rolling process, H Fujimoto et al. Expert systems for the automatic surface inspection of steel strip, R Haataja et al. General Applications. A data based expert system for engineering applications, D W Ginsberg & W J Whiten. Adaptive expert systems for metallurgical processes, E K Juuso & K Leiviska. New Methods. Neural networks for steady-state process modelling and fault diagnosis, J J Cilliers. PROGNOS: A prototype expert system for fault diagnosis of the transmission system of load-haul-dump vehicles in Kiruna mine, Lkab, Sweden, N Vagenas. Plenary Papers. Requirements and technologies for operations management decision support systems, L K Nenonen. Application viewpoints of expert systems in mineral and metal processing, K Leiviska. Author index. Keyword index.