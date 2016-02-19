Expert Systems in Mineral and Metal Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080417042, 9781483298290

Expert Systems in Mineral and Metal Processing

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Espoo, Finland, 26-28 August 1991

Editors: A. J. Niemi S.L. Jamsa-Jounela
eBook ISBN: 9781483298290
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 11th August 1992
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Grinding and Separation. An expert system for control of a SAG/ball mill circuit, S H Bradford. The control of mineral processing plants using neural network techniques, W Stange. Iron- and Steelmaking. Development of a scheduling expert system for a steelplant, K Stohl et al. An expert system to aid operation of blast furnace, T H Choi et al. Continuous Casting and Rolling. Expert system for manufacturing order determination in hot-rolling process, H Fujimoto et al. Expert systems for the automatic surface inspection of steel strip, R Haataja et al. General Applications. A data based expert system for engineering applications, D W Ginsberg & W J Whiten. Adaptive expert systems for metallurgical processes, E K Juuso & K Leiviska. New Methods. Neural networks for steady-state process modelling and fault diagnosis, J J Cilliers. PROGNOS: A prototype expert system for fault diagnosis of the transmission system of load-haul-dump vehicles in Kiruna mine, Lkab, Sweden, N Vagenas. Plenary Papers. Requirements and technologies for operations management decision support systems, L K Nenonen. Application viewpoints of expert systems in mineral and metal processing, K Leiviska. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

Within the metal and mining industries, the use of expert systems for monitoring and control is on the increase. The content of each paper had to include both expert systems, neural networks or fuzzy control. The papers were evenly contributed from industry, universities and research institutes, thus this book provides a valuable insight into the theoretical as well as the practical applications currently in use within the industry.

Readership

For systems scientists and engineers involved in the mining and metal processing industries.

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298290

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A. J. Niemi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Helsinki University of Technology, Finland

S.L. Jamsa-Jounela Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Finland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.