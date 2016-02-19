Expert Systems for Engineering Design
1st Edition
Description
Expert Systems for Engineering Design presents the application of expert system methods to a variety of engineering design problems. This book provides the technical details on how the methods are used to solve specific design problems in chemical engineering, civil engineering, and several others.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the synthesis, the creation, and development of alternative designs. This text then examines the nature of design expertise and the types of computer tools that can enhance the expert's decision-making. Other chapters consider the integration of tools into intelligent, cooperative frameworks. This book discusses as well the use of graphic interfaces with built-in knowledge about the designs being configured. The final chapter deals with the development of software tools for automatic design synthesis and evaluation within the integrated framework of a computer-aided mechanical design system known as CASE, which stands for computer-aided simultaneous engineering.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers and architects.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1. Research in Expert Systems for Engineering Design
1 Introduction
2 Expert Systems
3 Design Research
4 Glossary of Expert System Terms
Part 1. Synthesis: The Generation of Alternative Designs
2. HI-RISE: An Expert System for Preliminary Structural Design
1 Introduction
2 Structural Design of Buildings
3 Scope of HI-RISE
4 Representation of Design Knowledge
5 Implementation
6 Conclusion
3. The DECADE Catalyst Selection System
1 Introduction
2 Background on Catalyst Selection
3 Background on Hybrid Knowledge-Based Systems
4 DECADE as a Hybrid Knowledge-Based System
5 DECADE's Blackboard Structure
6 Analysis of Results
7 Conclusions
4. Rule-Based Systems in Computer-Aided Architectural Design
1 Introduction
2 Example: Constructive Analysis of Designs
3 Example: Generation and Evaluation of Alternatives
4 The Making of an Architectural 'Puzzle'
5 Conclusions
5. Single Board Computer Synthesis
1 Introduction
2 MICON System Description
3 Essential Concepts
4 The Prototype System
5 M1 Implementation
6 Summary
6. Knowledge-Based Alloy Design
1 Introduction
2 The Knowledge Base
3 Problem Solving Architecture
4 Model-Based Inference
5 The Prototype
6 Conclusions
Part 2. Expertise: The Nature of Expert Decisions
7. Expertise of the Architect
1 Expertise and the Professional
2 Empirical Study of Problem Structuring
3 Conclusions
8. A Graphical Design Environment for Quantitative Decision Models
1 Introduction
2 Using Models to Structure Group Discussion
3 Computer Aids for Modeling
4 An Example Decision Model: ADAM
5 Conclusions
Part 3. Integrated Software Organizations
9. Artificial Intelligence Techniques: Expanding VLSI Design Automation Technology
1 Introduction
2 Synthesis Design Tools
3 Evaluation Design Tools
4 Design Environments
5 Contributions of AI to DA Technology
6 Conclusions and Future Directions
10. Building Large-Scale Software Organizations
1 Introduction
2 Design Alternatives
3 DPSK (Distributed Problem Solving Kernel)
4 Examples
5 Conclusions
11. ARCHPLAN: An Architectural Planning Front End to Engineering Design Expert Systems
1 Introduction
2 Representation of Architectural Design
3 The ARCHPLAN Concept
4 The ARCHPLAN Modules
5 Critique and Future Developments
6 Conclusion
12. Design Systems Integration in CASE
1 Introduction
2 Overview of Implementation
3 The Design Synthesis Task
4 The Tolerance Specification Task
5 Interference and Clearance Analysis Task
6 The Finite Element Analysis Task
7 Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156219