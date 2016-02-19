Experiments With Drugs: Studies in the Relation between Personality, Learning Theory and Drug Action provides a report of a series of experiments, conducted to test the effects of certain groups of drugs, depressants and stimulants, on human behavior.

The book presents a number of experiments, together with the theoretical rationale underlying their development. The text begins with a chapter that sets the stage for the exposition of the various concepts and findings on drug effects on behavior. Subsequent chapters deal with particular subjects such as personality and drug effects; the effects of stimulant and depressant drugs on visual and auditory masking; excitation-inhibition and the theory of neurosis; interaction effects of drugs; and the influence of stimulant and depressant drugs on the central nervous system.

Psychologists, biochemists, and researchers in the field of psychopharmacology will find the book useful and incisive.