Experiments with Drugs

1st Edition

Studies in the Relation between Personality, Learning Theory and Drug Action

Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483223742
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 432
Description

Experiments With Drugs: Studies in the Relation between Personality, Learning Theory and Drug Action provides a report of a series of experiments, conducted to test the effects of certain groups of drugs, depressants and stimulants, on human behavior.

The book presents a number of experiments, together with the theoretical rationale underlying their development. The text begins with a chapter that sets the stage for the exposition of the various concepts and findings on drug effects on behavior. Subsequent chapters deal with particular subjects such as personality and drug effects; the effects of stimulant and depressant drugs on visual and auditory masking; excitation-inhibition and the theory of neurosis; interaction effects of drugs; and the influence of stimulant and depressant drugs on the central nervous system.

Psychologists, biochemists, and researchers in the field of psychopharmacology will find the book useful and incisive.

Table of Contents


﻿List Of Contributors

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Chapter 1. Personality and Drug Effects

Part A Suppression and Masking Effects

Chapter 2. The Suppression of the Primary Visual Stimulus

Chapter 3. "Visual Masking" and the Effect of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs

Chapter 4. The Effects of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs on Auditory Cross-Masking

Appendix Interrelations Between Two Measures of Perceptual Inhibition

Part B Sedation Threshold Effects

Chapter 5. Excitation-Inhibition and the Theory of Neurosis: A Study of the Sedation Threshold

Chapter 6. A New Method for the Determination of Individual Differences in Susceptibility to a Depressant Drug

Part C Perceptual After-Effects

Chapter 7. The Effects of Meprobamate on the Visual After-Image

Chapter 8. The Effects of Meprobamate on the Spiral After-Effect

Chapter 9. The Effects of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs Upon Visual Figural After-Effects.

Part D Constancy and Apparent Movement Phenomena

Chapter 10. The Effects of Meprobamate on Apparent Movement

Chapter 11. Depressant-Stimulant Drugs, Inhibition and the Visual Constancies

Part E Interaction Effects of Drugs

Chapter 12. Brain-Damage and Depressant Drugs: An Experimental Study of Interaction

Chapter 13. Some Effects of Carisaprodol on Pain Reactivity

Chapter 14. Ethyl Alcohol and the Effects of Stress

Part F Physiology and Psycho-Pharmacology

Chapter 15. The Influence of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs on the Central Nervous System

Bibliography and Authorindex

Subject Index

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223742

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

