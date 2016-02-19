Experiments with Drugs
1st Edition
Studies in the Relation between Personality, Learning Theory and Drug Action
Description
Experiments With Drugs: Studies in the Relation between Personality, Learning Theory and Drug Action provides a report of a series of experiments, conducted to test the effects of certain groups of drugs, depressants and stimulants, on human behavior.
The book presents a number of experiments, together with the theoretical rationale underlying their development. The text begins with a chapter that sets the stage for the exposition of the various concepts and findings on drug effects on behavior. Subsequent chapters deal with particular subjects such as personality and drug effects; the effects of stimulant and depressant drugs on visual and auditory masking; excitation-inhibition and the theory of neurosis; interaction effects of drugs; and the influence of stimulant and depressant drugs on the central nervous system.
Psychologists, biochemists, and researchers in the field of psychopharmacology will find the book useful and incisive.
Table of Contents
List Of Contributors
Acknowledgements
Foreword
Chapter 1. Personality and Drug Effects
Part A Suppression and Masking Effects
Chapter 2. The Suppression of the Primary Visual Stimulus
Chapter 3. "Visual Masking" and the Effect of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs
Chapter 4. The Effects of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs on Auditory Cross-Masking
Appendix Interrelations Between Two Measures of Perceptual Inhibition
Part B Sedation Threshold Effects
Chapter 5. Excitation-Inhibition and the Theory of Neurosis: A Study of the Sedation Threshold
Chapter 6. A New Method for the Determination of Individual Differences in Susceptibility to a Depressant Drug
Part C Perceptual After-Effects
Chapter 7. The Effects of Meprobamate on the Visual After-Image
Chapter 8. The Effects of Meprobamate on the Spiral After-Effect
Chapter 9. The Effects of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs Upon Visual Figural After-Effects.
Part D Constancy and Apparent Movement Phenomena
Chapter 10. The Effects of Meprobamate on Apparent Movement
Chapter 11. Depressant-Stimulant Drugs, Inhibition and the Visual Constancies
Part E Interaction Effects of Drugs
Chapter 12. Brain-Damage and Depressant Drugs: An Experimental Study of Interaction
Chapter 13. Some Effects of Carisaprodol on Pain Reactivity
Chapter 14. Ethyl Alcohol and the Effects of Stress
Part F Physiology and Psycho-Pharmacology
Chapter 15. The Influence of Stimulant and Depressant Drugs on the Central Nervous System
Bibliography and Authorindex
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223742