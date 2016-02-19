Experiments in Textile and Fibre Chemistry
1st Edition
Experiments in Textile and Fiber Chemistry focuses on selected experiments in the chemistry of fibrous polymers and ancillary materials designed primarily for undergraduate students in technical colleges, polytechnics, and universities.
The book first reviews the determination of 'available' chlorine in sodium hypochlorite solution, hardness of water, and estimation of iron in water. The text also ponders on the determination of the saponification and iodine values of oils, use of the pH meter, and use of pH indicators and acid-base titrations.
The publication examines the determination of the nitrogen content of organic substances by the Kjeldahl method; separation of amino acids by paper chromatography and paper electrophoresis; and thin layer chromatography. Identification of N-terminal amino acids by the 'Dansyl' method; supercontraction of wool; rendering wool resistant to acid dyeing; effect of breaking disulfide cross-links in wool; and the formation of lanthionine linkages in wool are discussed.
The text is a valuable reference for textile and fiber experts interested in the chemistry of fibrous polymers and ancillary materials.
Table of Contents
Contents
General Notes
Determination of Dry Weight of Fibrous Polymers
Part 1. Analytical Methods
Experiment
1. Determination of Available Chlorine in Sodium Hypochlorite Solution
2. Determination of the Hardness of Water
3. Estimation of Iron in Water
4. Determination of the Saponification Value of An Oil
5. Determination of the Iodine Value of An Oil
6. Use of the Ph Meter
7. Use of Ph Indicators in Acid-Base Titrations
8. Determination of the Nitrogen Content of An Organic Substance by the Kjeldahl Method
9. Paper Chromatography—Principles and Techniques
10. Separation of Amino Acids by Paper Chromatography
11. Thin Layer Chromatography
12. Chromatography On Ion-Exchange Paper
13. Separation of Amino Acids by Paper Electrophoresis
14. Identification of N-Terminal Amino Acids by the 'Dansyl' Method
15. The Spekker Photo-Electric Absorptiometer
16. Determination of the Cystine Content of a Protein
17. Determination of the Tyrosine Content of a Protein
Part 2. Experiments On Proteins
18. The Milling of Wool Fabrics
19. Supercontraction of Wool
20. The Acid Combining Value of Untreated and Acetylated Wool
21. Rendering Wool Resistant To Acid Dyeing
22. The Alkali Solubility of Wool
23. Effect of Breaking Disulphide Cross-Links in Wool
24. Cross-Linking Wool With Formaldehyde
25. Formation of Lanthionine Linkages in Wool
26. Isolation of the α-, β- and ɤ-Keratose Fractions From Oxidized Wool
27. Carbonizing of Wool
28. Chlorination of Wool Fabric
29. A Kinetic Study of the Reaction of Wool With Chlorosulphamic Acid
30. Rendering Wool Non-Felting with Chlorosulphamic Acid
31. Shrinkproofing Wool by Interfacial Polymerization of Polyamides
32. Properties and Reactions of Silk
Part 3. Experiments On Carbohydrates
33. Preparation of α- and β-Glucose Penta-Acetates
34. Preparation of Cellobiose Octa-Acetate From Cellulose
35. Preparation of Cellobiose From Cellobiose Octa-Acetate
36. Determination of α-, β- and ɤ-Cellulose
37. Absorption of Methylene Blue by Cellulose
38. Fluidity of Cellulose in Cuprammonium Hydroxide Solution
39. Determination of the Copper Number of Cellulose
40. Mercerizing of Cotton
41. Preparation of Cellulose Triacetate and Its Hydrolysis to Secondary Acetates
42. Preparation and Analysis of Cellulose Acetate-Stearate
43. End-Group Analysis of Starch by Periodate Oxidation
Part 4. Experiments On Synthetic Polymers
44. Preparation of a Urea-Formaldehyde Resin
45. Preparation of Polystyrene
46. Polymerisation of Acrylonitrile
47. Preparation of Nylon 66 and Nylon 610
48. Identification of the Hydrolysis Products of Nylon 66
49. Identification of the Hydrolysis Product of Nylon 6
50. Chromatographic Identification of Nylons
51. Properties of Polyester Fibres
Appendix
Table of Atomic Weights
Four Figure Logarithmic Tables
