Experiments in Physical Chemistry

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

List of Symbols

Part I Experiments

Physical Properties and Molecular Structure

1. Molecular Weight using van der Waals' Equation

2. The Density of a Liquid as a Function of Temperature

3. Molar Refraction

4. Viscosity as a Function of Temperature

Thermodynamics

5. The Ratio of the Heat Capacities of a Gas (Clement and Desormes Method)

6. The Ratio of the Heat Capacities of a Gas (Lummer and Pringsheim Method)

7. Molecular Weight by Ebullioscopy (Landsberger's Method)

8. Molecular Weight by Ebullioscopy (Cottrell's Method)

9. Molecular Weight by Cryoscopy

10. Molecular Weight by Rast's Method

11. Heat of Neutralization by Calorimetry

12. Heat of Transition by Calorimetry

13. Heat of Vaporization by Calorimetry

14. The Vapour Pressure of a Liquid as a Function of Temperature

15. Heat of Solution from Solubility

16. Heat of Combustion by Bomb Calorimetry

17. An Equilibrium Constant by the Distribution Method

Phase Equilibria

18. Distillation of an Azeotropic Mixture with a Minimum Boiling Point

19. Molecular Weight of a Liquid by Steam Distillation

20. Phase Diagram for a Binary System

21. The Variation of Miscibility with Temperature

22. A Study of the Ternary System : Benzene-Acetic Acid-Water

23. The Thermal Analysis of a Hydrate by the Differential Couple Method

24. A Transition Temperature by a Solubility Method

Light and Spectra

25. Verification of the Lambert-Beer Law

26. Composition of a Complex Ion in Solution

Chemical Kinetics

27. A Velocity Constant by a Titration Method

28. Variation of a Velocity Constant with Catalyst Concentration by a Polarimetric Method

29. A Velocity Constant by a Gas Evolution Method

30. A Velocity Constant by a Conductimetric Method

31. The Effect of Change of Temperature on the Rate of a Reaction

32. Determination of the Order of a Reaction

Surface Chemistry and Colloids

33. Surface Tension using a Traube Stalagmometer

34. Interfacial Tension (Micrometer Syringe Method)

35. Variation of the Surface Tension of a Liquid with Temperature

36. Adsorption Isotherm

Conductance and Transference

37. Variation of Conductance with Concentration (Strong and Weak Electrolytes)

38. Conductimetric Titration of an Acid Mixture

39. Solubility by a Conductimetric Method

40. Transport Numbers (Hittorf's Method)

Ionic Equilibria

41. Dissociation Constant of a Weak Acid (Approximate e.m.f. Method)

42. Dissociation Constant of a Weak Acid (Conductimetric Method)

43. Hydrolysis Constant by a Conductimetric Method

Electrode Potential and Electrode Processes

44. The Standard Electrode Potentials of Zinc and Copper

45. Concentration Cells

46. Solubility Product from e.m.f. Measurements

47. The Quinhydrone Reference Electrode

48. pH Titration Curve

49. Study of Potentiometric and Indicator End Points

50. Potentiometric Titration-Verification of the Nernst Equation

51. Thermodynamics of Cells

Part II Experiments

Physical Properties and Molecular Structure

52. The Radius of a Molecule from Viscosity Measurements

53. Dipole Moment of a Polar Molecule

54. The Additivity of Group Moments in Aromatic Compounds

Thermodynamics

55. The Joule-Thomson Coefficient

56. The Partition Coefficient in Gas Chromatography

57. The Raoult Law Factor in Gas Chromatography

58. Activity of a Non-electrolyte by Cryoscopy

59. Activity of an Electrolyte by Cryoscopy

60. Activity Coefficient by an e.m.f. Method

61. The Partial Molal Volumes of a Binary Solution

Phase Equilibria

62. A Ternary Phase Diagram for a System of Two Solids and a Liquid

Light and Spectra

63. Emission Spectra Study of Atomic Hydrogen

64. The Ultra-violet Absorption Spectra of Geometrical Isomers

65. Force Constants from Vibrational Frequencies

66. Infra-red Spectra of Carbonyl Compounds

Chemical Kinetics

67. Variation of Velocity Constant with Catalyst Concentration by a Dilatometer Method

68. A Velocity Constant by an Amperometric Method

69. A Velocity Constant by a Potentiometrie Method

70. A Velocity Constant by a Polarimetrie Method

71. A Velocity Constant for an Anionotropic Rearrangement (Spectrophotometric Method)

Surface Chemistry and Colloids

72. Gas Adsorption (McBain-Bakr Balance)

73. Surface Tension-Concentration Relationship for Solutions (Gibbs Equation)

74. Molecular Weight of a Polymer from Viscosity Measurements

75. Electrophoresis

Conductance and Transference

76. Variation of Conductance with Concentration

77. Transport Numbers (Moving Boundary Method)

78. Transport Numbers (e.m.f. Method)

Ionic Equilibria

79. The Absorption Curve of an Indicator as a Function of pH

80. Dissociation Constant of an Acid (Accurate e.m.f. Method)

81. Dissociation Constant of an Acid (Spectrophotometric Method)

82. Dissociation Constant of a Weak Acid (Accurate Conductimetric Method)

Electrode Potential and Electrode Processes

83. Dead-stop End Point Titration Technique

84. Potentiometrie Titration-Solubility of Silver Halides

85. The Polarographie Method of Analysis

86. The Polarographic Method of Analysis-Wave Separation

87. Polarographic Study of Acetaldehyde

Radiochemistry

Safety Precautions

88. Separation of Radioelements by Ion Exchange

89. Distribution Constant by a Radioactive Tracer Technique

Part III Investigations

Physical Properties and Molecular Structure

90. A Chromatographic Study of the Effects of Substitution on Acetophenone

91. A Chromatographic Study of the Relationship between Heats of Solution and Molecular Structure

92. Steric Effects and Resonance

93. Dipole Moments of Polar Compounds (Guggenheim's Method)

94. Diffusion of Solvent Molecules through High Polymers

95. Interpretation of X-ray Powder Photographs

96. Delocalization Energies of II Molecular Orbital Systems

Thermodynamics

97. Thermodynamic Equilibrium Constant of a Molecular Charge Transfer Complex

98. Thermodynamic Functions for Acid-Base Equilibria

Phase Equilibria

99. A Comparison of the Efficiency of Laboratory Fractionating Columns

Light and Spectra

100. The Angle of Twist around an Essential C-C Single Bond for a Series of Substituted Carbonyl Compounds

101. Relative Strengths of Hydrogen Bonds by a Spectrophotometry Method

102. The Evaluation of the Bond Angle, Force Constants and Heat Capacity of Sulphur Dioxide from its Vibrational Spectrum

103. The Internuclear Distance of Hydrogen Chloride from its Vibration-Rotation Spectrum

104. The Dissociation Energy of Iodine from its Absorption Spectrum

105. The Interpretation of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra

Chemical Kinetics

106. Explosion Limits of the Hydrogen-Oxygen Reaction

107. Mechanism of the Reaction between Hydrogen Iodide and Hydrogen Peroxide

108. The Bronsted Primary Salt Effect

109. The Variation of Rate Constant with Catalyst Concentration by a Polarimetric Method

Surface Chemistry and Colloids

110. The Measurement of Surface Area by the B.E.T. Method

111. Critical Micelle Concentration

Ionic Equilibria

112. The Protonation of Aldehydes and Ketones in Sulphuric Acid Media

Electrode Potential and Electrode Processes

113. The Anodic Behavior of Metals

114. The Polarograph: A Study of the Variables when Interpreting Polarograms

115. Differential Potentiometric Titrations

Appendix I Statistical Treatment of Experimental Data

Appendix II List of Textbooks

Appendix III List of Instruments and Manufacturers

Logarithms of Numbers

Antilogarithms

Index