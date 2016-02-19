Experiments in Physical Chemistry
2nd Edition
Second Revised and Enlarged Edition
Experiments in Physical Chemistry aims to facilitate experimental work in the physical chemistry laboratory at every stage of a student's career. The book is organized into three parts. Part I consists of those experiments that have a simple theoretical background. Part II consists of experiments that are associated with more advanced theory or more recently developed techniques, or that require a greater degree of experimental skill. The last part contains experiments that are in the nature of investigations. This book will be useful to students to gain confidence in his ability to perform a physical chemistry experiment and to appreciate the value of the experimental approach.
Part I Experiments
Physical Properties and Molecular Structure
1. Molecular Weight using van der Waals' Equation
2. The Density of a Liquid as a Function of Temperature
3. Molar Refraction
4. Viscosity as a Function of Temperature
Thermodynamics
5. The Ratio of the Heat Capacities of a Gas (Clement and Desormes Method)
6. The Ratio of the Heat Capacities of a Gas (Lummer and Pringsheim Method)
7. Molecular Weight by Ebullioscopy (Landsberger's Method)
8. Molecular Weight by Ebullioscopy (Cottrell's Method)
9. Molecular Weight by Cryoscopy
10. Molecular Weight by Rast's Method
11. Heat of Neutralization by Calorimetry
12. Heat of Transition by Calorimetry
13. Heat of Vaporization by Calorimetry
14. The Vapour Pressure of a Liquid as a Function of Temperature
15. Heat of Solution from Solubility
16. Heat of Combustion by Bomb Calorimetry
17. An Equilibrium Constant by the Distribution Method
Phase Equilibria
18. Distillation of an Azeotropic Mixture with a Minimum Boiling Point
19. Molecular Weight of a Liquid by Steam Distillation
20. Phase Diagram for a Binary System
21. The Variation of Miscibility with Temperature
22. A Study of the Ternary System : Benzene-Acetic Acid-Water
23. The Thermal Analysis of a Hydrate by the Differential Couple Method
24. A Transition Temperature by a Solubility Method
Light and Spectra
25. Verification of the Lambert-Beer Law
26. Composition of a Complex Ion in Solution
Chemical Kinetics
27. A Velocity Constant by a Titration Method
28. Variation of a Velocity Constant with Catalyst Concentration by a Polarimetric Method
29. A Velocity Constant by a Gas Evolution Method
30. A Velocity Constant by a Conductimetric Method
31. The Effect of Change of Temperature on the Rate of a Reaction
32. Determination of the Order of a Reaction
Surface Chemistry and Colloids
33. Surface Tension using a Traube Stalagmometer
34. Interfacial Tension (Micrometer Syringe Method)
35. Variation of the Surface Tension of a Liquid with Temperature
36. Adsorption Isotherm
Conductance and Transference
37. Variation of Conductance with Concentration (Strong and Weak Electrolytes)
38. Conductimetric Titration of an Acid Mixture
39. Solubility by a Conductimetric Method
40. Transport Numbers (Hittorf's Method)
Ionic Equilibria
41. Dissociation Constant of a Weak Acid (Approximate e.m.f. Method)
42. Dissociation Constant of a Weak Acid (Conductimetric Method)
43. Hydrolysis Constant by a Conductimetric Method
Electrode Potential and Electrode Processes
44. The Standard Electrode Potentials of Zinc and Copper
45. Concentration Cells
46. Solubility Product from e.m.f. Measurements
47. The Quinhydrone Reference Electrode
48. pH Titration Curve
49. Study of Potentiometric and Indicator End Points
50. Potentiometric Titration-Verification of the Nernst Equation
51. Thermodynamics of Cells
Part II Experiments
Physical Properties and Molecular Structure
52. The Radius of a Molecule from Viscosity Measurements
53. Dipole Moment of a Polar Molecule
54. The Additivity of Group Moments in Aromatic Compounds
Thermodynamics
55. The Joule-Thomson Coefficient
56. The Partition Coefficient in Gas Chromatography
57. The Raoult Law Factor in Gas Chromatography
58. Activity of a Non-electrolyte by Cryoscopy
59. Activity of an Electrolyte by Cryoscopy
60. Activity Coefficient by an e.m.f. Method
61. The Partial Molal Volumes of a Binary Solution
Phase Equilibria
62. A Ternary Phase Diagram for a System of Two Solids and a Liquid
Light and Spectra
63. Emission Spectra Study of Atomic Hydrogen
64. The Ultra-violet Absorption Spectra of Geometrical Isomers
65. Force Constants from Vibrational Frequencies
66. Infra-red Spectra of Carbonyl Compounds
Chemical Kinetics
67. Variation of Velocity Constant with Catalyst Concentration by a Dilatometer Method
68. A Velocity Constant by an Amperometric Method
69. A Velocity Constant by a Potentiometrie Method
70. A Velocity Constant by a Polarimetrie Method
71. A Velocity Constant for an Anionotropic Rearrangement (Spectrophotometric Method)
Surface Chemistry and Colloids
72. Gas Adsorption (McBain-Bakr Balance)
73. Surface Tension-Concentration Relationship for Solutions (Gibbs Equation)
74. Molecular Weight of a Polymer from Viscosity Measurements
75. Electrophoresis
Conductance and Transference
76. Variation of Conductance with Concentration
77. Transport Numbers (Moving Boundary Method)
78. Transport Numbers (e.m.f. Method)
Ionic Equilibria
79. The Absorption Curve of an Indicator as a Function of pH
80. Dissociation Constant of an Acid (Accurate e.m.f. Method)
81. Dissociation Constant of an Acid (Spectrophotometric Method)
82. Dissociation Constant of a Weak Acid (Accurate Conductimetric Method)
Electrode Potential and Electrode Processes
83. Dead-stop End Point Titration Technique
84. Potentiometrie Titration-Solubility of Silver Halides
85. The Polarographie Method of Analysis
86. The Polarographic Method of Analysis-Wave Separation
87. Polarographic Study of Acetaldehyde
Radiochemistry
Safety Precautions
88. Separation of Radioelements by Ion Exchange
89. Distribution Constant by a Radioactive Tracer Technique
Part III Investigations
Physical Properties and Molecular Structure
90. A Chromatographic Study of the Effects of Substitution on Acetophenone
91. A Chromatographic Study of the Relationship between Heats of Solution and Molecular Structure
92. Steric Effects and Resonance
93. Dipole Moments of Polar Compounds (Guggenheim's Method)
94. Diffusion of Solvent Molecules through High Polymers
95. Interpretation of X-ray Powder Photographs
96. Delocalization Energies of II Molecular Orbital Systems
Thermodynamics
97. Thermodynamic Equilibrium Constant of a Molecular Charge Transfer Complex
98. Thermodynamic Functions for Acid-Base Equilibria
Phase Equilibria
99. A Comparison of the Efficiency of Laboratory Fractionating Columns
Light and Spectra
100. The Angle of Twist around an Essential C-C Single Bond for a Series of Substituted Carbonyl Compounds
101. Relative Strengths of Hydrogen Bonds by a Spectrophotometry Method
102. The Evaluation of the Bond Angle, Force Constants and Heat Capacity of Sulphur Dioxide from its Vibrational Spectrum
103. The Internuclear Distance of Hydrogen Chloride from its Vibration-Rotation Spectrum
104. The Dissociation Energy of Iodine from its Absorption Spectrum
105. The Interpretation of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra
Chemical Kinetics
106. Explosion Limits of the Hydrogen-Oxygen Reaction
107. Mechanism of the Reaction between Hydrogen Iodide and Hydrogen Peroxide
108. The Bronsted Primary Salt Effect
109. The Variation of Rate Constant with Catalyst Concentration by a Polarimetric Method
Surface Chemistry and Colloids
110. The Measurement of Surface Area by the B.E.T. Method
111. Critical Micelle Concentration
Ionic Equilibria
112. The Protonation of Aldehydes and Ketones in Sulphuric Acid Media
Electrode Potential and Electrode Processes
113. The Anodic Behavior of Metals
114. The Polarograph: A Study of the Variables when Interpreting Polarograms
115. Differential Potentiometric Titrations
Appendix I Statistical Treatment of Experimental Data
Appendix II List of Textbooks
Appendix III List of Instruments and Manufacturers
Logarithms of Numbers
Antilogarithms
Index
