Experiments in Modern Physics

"...the new version of this classic text continues to set the standard as an introduction to experimental methods in physics." --Cliffard Swartz for PHYSICS WORLD, September 2003

"As a general upper-level lab text, it is about as good as I could imagine, and a substantial improvement (especially in terms of being up to date) over the original text by Melissinos. It is a well-written and fairly comprehensive introduction to many of the basic experimental techniques in use today, with an excellent mix of physics background material and the type of 'hands-on' practical information that students need in order to excel in experimental research." --Scott Wissink, Indiana University

"This book could be a significant improvement to all other books that I know about on this topic. I would seriously consider its adoption for my course. The book contains excellent examples of upper-level undergraduate experiments in optics, high resolution spectroscopy, and particle physics. It also contains very useful general information and background materials on several experimental techniques used in physics." --Seyfollah Maleki, Union College

"Clear, detailed, and explicit. The coverage is great. The book is very complete and the experiments cover many subfields of physics in a balanced way. Melissinos was a classic. A modernized Melissinos is a clear need....I like the broad coverage of the book and the level of technical detail. I certainly will want to have it on my bookshelf." --Hans-Otto Meyer, Indiana University

"This is a long-overdue and welcomed revision of the classic book in experimental modern physics that many faculty members used as undergraduate students. It has been significantly updated and revised, including many topics that were unknown at the time of the first edition, so that it should be a very useful text for the advanced undergraduate laboratory course in modern physics in all physics departments." --Jay Newman, Union College