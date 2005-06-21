Experimentation with Animal Models in Space - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519078, 9780080931043

Experimentation with Animal Models in Space, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Gerald Sonnenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9780080931043
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519078
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st June 2005
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19200.00
16320.00
187.23
159.15
149.00
126.65
120.00
102.00
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Overview The Hindlimb Unloading Rat Model The International Collaboration on Russian Spacecraft and the Case for Free Flyer Biosatellites Mouse Infection Models for Space Flight Immunology Vestibular Experiments in Space Effect of Space Flight on Circadian Rhythms Development as Adaptation The Use of Animal Models to Study Skeletal Effects of Space Flight Responses Across the Gravity Continuum Aquatic animals Primates in Space flight

Description

Exposure to space flight has been shown to results in changes in many physiological systems, including the musculoskeletal system, the cardiovascular system, the immune system, and the neurovestibular system. These changes could negatively impact the ability of humans to undertake long-term habitation and exploration of space. However, there are limits to the studies that can be done with humans in space. Both ground-based and space flight animal model systems are currently used for these studies as an alternative. This volume covers the latest developments in the use of animal models to study the effects of the space flight environment on human physiological systems.

Key Features

  • Includes unique insights into the mechanisms and the potential role of gravity, stress, radiation and other space flight environment factors on physiological systems
  • A complete history back to the beginnings of space flight
  • Discusses the development of countermeasures to prevent any damaging effects of the space flight environment on physiological systems

Readership

Space biology and medicine researchers, muscle and bone physiologists, individuals interested in space exploration

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931043
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519078

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gerald Sonnenfeld Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Binghamton University, State University of New York, Binghamton, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.