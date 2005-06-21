Experimentation with Animal Models in Space, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Overview The Hindlimb Unloading Rat Model The International Collaboration on Russian Spacecraft and the Case for Free Flyer Biosatellites Mouse Infection Models for Space Flight Immunology Vestibular Experiments in Space Effect of Space Flight on Circadian Rhythms Development as Adaptation The Use of Animal Models to Study Skeletal Effects of Space Flight Responses Across the Gravity Continuum Aquatic animals Primates in Space flight
Description
Exposure to space flight has been shown to results in changes in many physiological systems, including the musculoskeletal system, the cardiovascular system, the immune system, and the neurovestibular system. These changes could negatively impact the ability of humans to undertake long-term habitation and exploration of space. However, there are limits to the studies that can be done with humans in space. Both ground-based and space flight animal model systems are currently used for these studies as an alternative. This volume covers the latest developments in the use of animal models to study the effects of the space flight environment on human physiological systems.
Key Features
- Includes unique insights into the mechanisms and the potential role of gravity, stress, radiation and other space flight environment factors on physiological systems
- A complete history back to the beginnings of space flight
- Discusses the development of countermeasures to prevent any damaging effects of the space flight environment on physiological systems
Readership
Space biology and medicine researchers, muscle and bone physiologists, individuals interested in space exploration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 21st June 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931043
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519078
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gerald Sonnenfeld Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Binghamton University, State University of New York, Binghamton, NY, USA