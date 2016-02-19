Experimental Social Programs and Analytic Methods
1st Edition
An Evaluation of the U.S. Income Maintenance Projects
Description
Experimental Social Programs and Analytic Methods: An Evaluation of the U.S. Income Maintenance Projects examines the statistical and econometric research on work disincentive effects reported by a series of social experiments that explore the economic and social consequences of a guaranteed income program. This book provides a comparative description of the several experimental designs and labor supply results, including a general discussion of methodological issues common to the social experiments. The Conlisk-Watts model for sample assignment and labor supply findings from both an econometric and statistical perspective are also elaborated. This text likewise presents an updated survey of the work response findings from the American negative income tax experiments. This publication is intended for professionals and students in econometrics, labor economics, statistics, and quantitative research, but is also valuable to policy analysts and others concerned with social welfare reform and public administration.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Poverty and Experiments—The Background
I. Introduction
II. Work Incentives, Cost, and Experimentation
III. Historical Origins of the American Experiments
IV. The Effect of NIT on Work Response: A Brief Statement of the Theory
2. Overview of Initial Work Response Finding
I. Introduction
II. The Design of the Negative Income Tax Experiments
III. Income and Work Response: Initial Findings
3. The Sample Design and Assignment Model of the Guaranteed Income Experiments
I. Introduction
II. The Conlisk-Watts Assignment Model: Description from an Estimation Perspective
III. The Conlisk-Watts Model: A Critique from an Experimental Design Perspective
IV. The Conlisk-Watts Model and Negative Tax Experiments: A Final Comment
4 . Methodological Issues and Experimental Data
I. Introduction
II. Choice and Definition of Variables
III. Sample-Population Inference: Nonrandomness of Experimental Samples
IV. Modeling Structural Change: Polynomial Spline Functions
V. Elasticity Estimation and First Differences
VI. Components of Variance and Covariance
VII. Conclusion
5 . The New Jersey Graduated Work Incentive Experiment
I. Introduction
II. Models and Results of the New (ersey Final Report
III. Specific Findings and Models of the New Jersey Final Report
IV. The "Postofficiar Analysis"
6. The Rural Income Maintenance Experiment
I. Introduction
II. Sample Composition and Allocation
III. Income and Work Response of Farm Families
IV. Income and Work Response of Nonfarm Families
7. The Seattle-Denver Income Maintenance Experiment (SIME-DIME)
I. Introduction
II. The Keeley-Robins-Spiegelman-West Model and the Results
III. Appraisal of the Results
IV. Conclusions
8. The Gary Income Maintenance Experiment
I. Introduction
II. Labor Supply Response
III. Findings of the Gary Experiment
9. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267463