Experimental Social Programs and Analytic Methods: An Evaluation of the U.S. Income Maintenance Projects examines the statistical and econometric research on work disincentive effects reported by a series of social experiments that explore the economic and social consequences of a guaranteed income program. This book provides a comparative description of the several experimental designs and labor supply results, including a general discussion of methodological issues common to the social experiments. The Conlisk-Watts model for sample assignment and labor supply findings from both an econometric and statistical perspective are also elaborated. This text likewise presents an updated survey of the work response findings from the American negative income tax experiments. This publication is intended for professionals and students in econometrics, labor economics, statistics, and quantitative research, but is also valuable to policy analysts and others concerned with social welfare reform and public administration.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Poverty and Experiments—The Background

I. Introduction

II. Work Incentives, Cost, and Experimentation

III. Historical Origins of the American Experiments

IV. The Effect of NIT on Work Response: A Brief Statement of the Theory

2. Overview of Initial Work Response Finding

I. Introduction

II. The Design of the Negative Income Tax Experiments

III. Income and Work Response: Initial Findings

3. The Sample Design and Assignment Model of the Guaranteed Income Experiments

I. Introduction

II. The Conlisk-Watts Assignment Model: Description from an Estimation Perspective

III. The Conlisk-Watts Model: A Critique from an Experimental Design Perspective

IV. The Conlisk-Watts Model and Negative Tax Experiments: A Final Comment

4 . Methodological Issues and Experimental Data

I. Introduction

II. Choice and Definition of Variables

III. Sample-Population Inference: Nonrandomness of Experimental Samples

IV. Modeling Structural Change: Polynomial Spline Functions

V. Elasticity Estimation and First Differences

VI. Components of Variance and Covariance

VII. Conclusion

5 . The New Jersey Graduated Work Incentive Experiment

I. Introduction

II. Models and Results of the New (ersey Final Report

III. Specific Findings and Models of the New Jersey Final Report

IV. The "Postofficiar Analysis"

6. The Rural Income Maintenance Experiment

I. Introduction

II. Sample Composition and Allocation

III. Income and Work Response of Farm Families

IV. Income and Work Response of Nonfarm Families

7. The Seattle-Denver Income Maintenance Experiment (SIME-DIME)

I. Introduction

II. The Keeley-Robins-Spiegelman-West Model and the Results

III. Appraisal of the Results

IV. Conclusions

8. The Gary Income Maintenance Experiment

I. Introduction

II. Labor Supply Response

III. Findings of the Gary Experiment

9. Conclusions

References

Index

