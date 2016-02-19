Experimental Pharmacogenetics: Physiopathology of Heredity and Pharmacologic Responses reviews heritable factors in animals recognized by the use of drugs and hereditary defects that alter drug responses, including hereditary aspects of the response to drugs in mice and variety of other animal species.

This book focuses on pharmacogenetics, which is the study in animal species of genetically determined variations that are revealed by the effects of drugs. The genetics of bacteria, human geneticists classifying man according to pharmacologic assays, and cytologists observing drugs that influence heredity are also elaborated.

This publication is beneficial to pharmacologists and geneticists concerned with physiology, pathology, and biochemistry.