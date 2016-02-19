Experimental Pharmacogenetics
1st Edition
Physiopathology of Heredity and Pharmacologic Responses
Description
Experimental Pharmacogenetics: Physiopathology of Heredity and Pharmacologic Responses reviews heritable factors in animals recognized by the use of drugs and hereditary defects that alter drug responses, including hereditary aspects of the response to drugs in mice and variety of other animal species.
This book focuses on pharmacogenetics, which is the study in animal species of genetically determined variations that are revealed by the effects of drugs. The genetics of bacteria, human geneticists classifying man according to pharmacologic assays, and cytologists observing drugs that influence heredity are also elaborated.
This publication is beneficial to pharmacologists and geneticists concerned with physiology, pathology, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Drug Metabolism
A. Physiologic Factors: Influence of Age and Sex
B. Genetic Factors: Species Dependence of Drug Metabolism
III. Experimental Pharmacogenetics
A. Potentialities for and Present Status of Pharmacologic Research in Inbred Mice
1. Genetic Control of Quality
2. Differences between Inbred Strains of Mice
3. Pharmacologic Reactions of Inbred Strains and F1-Hybrids
4. Potentialities of Certain Mouse Mutant Genotypes
5. Pharmacologically Little Explored Materials
B. Hereditary Characteristics of Pharmacologic Interest in Rats
1. Genetics of the Rat
2. Strain Differences in Drug Action
3. Pharmacologic Effects of Serotonin and Reserpine in Rats
4. Strain Differences in Cholinesterase Activity and Acetylcholine Concentration of the Brain
5. Sex-Linked Differences in Drug Action
6. Cortisone Resistance in Pregnant Rats
7. Cholesterol Synthesis in Rat Brain and the Problem of Myelination
8. Hypercholesterolemia in Suckling Rats
9. Hereditary Obesity in the Rat Associated with Hyperlipemia and Hypercholesterolemia
10. Hereditary Non-Hemolytic Jaundice
C. Pharmacologic Studies in Hamsters
1. Amphenone in the Golden Hamster
2. Malignant Renal Tumors in Estrogen-Treated Male Golden Hamsters
3. Polymyopathy of Hereditary Type in an Inbred Strain of Golden Hamster
4. Spontaneous Hereditary Diabetes Mellitus in the Chinese Hamster
D. Pharmacolocgic Responses Controlled by Heredity in the Rabbit
1. Genetic Studies in the Rabbit
2. Genetic and Pharmacologic Properties of Atropinesterase in Rabbits
3. Other Breed Differences in Drug Responses
4. Hereditary Chondrodystrophy
5. Recessive Buphthalmos
6. Epilepsy or Audiogenic Seizures
E. Hereditary Characteristics of Guinea Pigs
1. Inability to Synthesize Vitamin C (Scurvy)
2. Corticosteroids in the Urine of Normal and Scorbutic Guinea Pigs
F. Genetically Controlled Differences in Catalase Activity in Red Blood Cells of Cattle, Dogs, Guinea Pigs, and Man
G. Excretion of Uric Acid and Amino Acids in the Dog
1. High Uric Acid Excretion
2. Amino-Aciduria in Canine Cystine-Stone Disease
H. Idiopathic Familial Osteoporosis in Dogs and Cats: "Osteogenesis Imperfecta"
I. Amine Content in Adrenal Glands of Families of Cats and General Aspects of Catecholamine Storage in Animals
J. Inherited Traits in Farm Animals and Dogs of Potential Pharmacologic Interest
1. Non-Homology of Cattle and Mouse Dwarfism
2. Heredity and Variation in Domestic Fowl
K. Species Dependence of Induced Lesions
L. Potential Significance of Mutagenic Drugs to Man and Other Species
M. Comparative Aspects of Blood Coagulation
1. Blood Coagulation in Lower Vertebrates and Birds
2. Coagulation Studies in Mammals
3. Inhibitors
4. Genetically Determined Clotting Abnormalities Due to Specific Factorial Deficiencies
5. Therapy of Clotting Disorders
6. Purification, Properties, and Composition of Bovine Prothrombin
7. Distribution of Coagulation Proteins in Normal Mouse Plasma
8. Separation and Purification of Clotting Factors from Inbred Mice
9. Fibrinolytic Activity of Mouse Endometrial Secretions (Uterone)
10. Endocrine Factors Influencing Fibrinolytic Activity and Integrity of Vascular System
IV. Epilogue
V. Appendix: Procurement of Animals for Research
VI. References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159739