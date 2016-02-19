Experimental neutron resonance spectroscopy
1st Edition
Experimental Neutron Resonance Spectroscopy deals with the experimental technique of neutron resonance spectroscopy. Pulsed accelerator time-of-flight spectrometers and gamma rays from neutron capture in resonances are discussed. Total neutron cross section measurements are presented, along with neutron scattering and capture cross-section measurements and measurements on fissile nuclides.
This book is comprised of five chapters and begins with an introduction to pulsed accelerator time-of-flight spectrometers with moderated continued neutron spectra, together with the pulsed Van De Graaff. Experimental techniques used for neutron cross section measurements, including detectors and data acquisition equipment, are then outlined. Scattering measurements and capture measurements as well as gamma-ray spectra from the capture of neutrons in resonances are considered. The final chapter focuses on the detailed and varied experiments that have been performed on the complicated fission process, together with the parameters of the resonances of the fissile nuclides. This monograph will be a useful resource for spectroscopists and physicists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Pulsed Accelerator Time-of-Flight Spectrometers
I. Introduction
II. Pulsed Accelerator Spectrometers with Moderated Continued Neutron Spectra
III. The Pulsed Van De Graaff
References
II. Total Neutron Cross Section Measurements
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Analysis of Neutron Spectrometer Transmission Data
IV. The Self-Indication Method
V. Data Obtained from Total Neutron Cross Section Measurements
References
III. Neutron Scattering and Capture Cross-Section Measurements
I. Introduction
II. Neutron Scattering Measurements
III. Neutron Capture Measurements
IV. Results of Scattering and Capture Measurements
References
IV. Gamma Rays from Neutron Capture in Resonances
I. General Characteristics of the Spectra
II. Apparatus
III. Analysis of Spectra
IV. Experimental Results
References
V. Measurements on Fissile Nuclides
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods Used in Low-Energy Neutron Spectroscopy of Fissile Nuclides in the Resonance Region
III. Cross-Section Measurements on the Common Fissile Isotopes in the Resonance Region
IV. Fragment Angular Distributions and Fission near Threshold
V. The Scission Point and Nuclear Structure of the Fragments
IV. The Question of Spin Dependence of the Mass Distribution and the Fission-Width Distribution
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146371