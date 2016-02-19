Experimental neutron resonance spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123298508, 9780323146371

Experimental neutron resonance spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editors: J Harvey
eBook ISBN: 9780323146371
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 548
Description

Experimental Neutron Resonance Spectroscopy deals with the experimental technique of neutron resonance spectroscopy. Pulsed accelerator time-of-flight spectrometers and gamma rays from neutron capture in resonances are discussed. Total neutron cross section measurements are presented, along with neutron scattering and capture cross-section measurements and measurements on fissile nuclides.
This book is comprised of five chapters and begins with an introduction to pulsed accelerator time-of-flight spectrometers with moderated continued neutron spectra, together with the pulsed Van De Graaff. Experimental techniques used for neutron cross section measurements, including detectors and data acquisition equipment, are then outlined. Scattering measurements and capture measurements as well as gamma-ray spectra from the capture of neutrons in resonances are considered. The final chapter focuses on the detailed and varied experiments that have been performed on the complicated fission process, together with the parameters of the resonances of the fissile nuclides. This monograph will be a useful resource for spectroscopists and physicists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Pulsed Accelerator Time-of-Flight Spectrometers

I. Introduction

II. Pulsed Accelerator Spectrometers with Moderated Continued Neutron Spectra

III. The Pulsed Van De Graaff

References

II. Total Neutron Cross Section Measurements

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Analysis of Neutron Spectrometer Transmission Data

IV. The Self-Indication Method

V. Data Obtained from Total Neutron Cross Section Measurements

References

III. Neutron Scattering and Capture Cross-Section Measurements

I. Introduction

II. Neutron Scattering Measurements

III. Neutron Capture Measurements

IV. Results of Scattering and Capture Measurements

References

IV. Gamma Rays from Neutron Capture in Resonances

I. General Characteristics of the Spectra

II. Apparatus

III. Analysis of Spectra

IV. Experimental Results

References

V. Measurements on Fissile Nuclides

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods Used in Low-Energy Neutron Spectroscopy of Fissile Nuclides in the Resonance Region

III. Cross-Section Measurements on the Common Fissile Isotopes in the Resonance Region

IV. Fragment Angular Distributions and Fission near Threshold

V. The Scission Point and Nuclear Structure of the Fragments

IV. The Question of Spin Dependence of the Mass Distribution and the Fission-Width Distribution

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146371

About the Editor

J Harvey

