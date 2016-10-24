Experimental Methods in Orthopaedic Biomechanics
1st Edition
Description
Experimental Methods in Orthopaedic Biomechanics is the first book in the field that focuses on the practicalities of performing a large variety of in-vitro laboratory experiments. Explanations are thorough, informative, and feature standard lab equipment to enable biomedical engineers to advance from a ‘trial and error’ approach to an efficient system recommended by experienced leaders.
This is an ideal tool for biomedical engineers or biomechanics professors in their teaching, as well as for those studying and carrying out lab assignments and projects in the field. The experienced authors have established a standard that researchers can test against in order to explain the strengths and weaknesses of testing approaches.
Key Features
- Provides step-by-step guidance to help with in-vitro experiments in orthopaedic biomechanics
- Presents a DIY manual that is fully equipped with illustrations, practical tips, quiz questions, and much more
- Includes input from field experts who combine their real-world experience to provide invaluable insights for all those in the field
Readership
Professors of Biomechanics, Biomedical Engineering Students, Research Bioengineers, Orthopaedic Surgeons
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- What Is Orthopaedic Biomechanics?
- Part 1. Bones: Whole, Tissue, and Cell
- Chapter 1. High-Speed Impact Testing and Injury Assessment of Whole Bones
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 2. Quasi-static Stiffness and Strength Testing of Whole Bones and Implants
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 3. Surface Strain Gage Testing of Whole Bones and Implants
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 4. Thermographic Stress Analysis of Whole Bones and Implants
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 5. Digital Image Correlation for Strain Analysis of Whole Bones and Implants
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 6. Force and Torque Measurements of Surgical Drilling Into Whole Bone
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 7. Insertion Torque Testing of Cortical and Cancellous Screws in Whole Bone
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 8. Pullout Force Testing of Cortical and Cancellous Screws in Whole Bone
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 9. Biomechanical Testing of the Intact and Surgically Treated Spine
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 10. Biomechanical Testing of the Intact and Surgically Treated Pelvis
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 11. Tension and Compression Testing of Cortical Bone
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 12. Fracture Toughness Testing of Cortical Bone
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 13. Multiscale Biomechanical Characterization of Bioceramic Bone Scaffolds
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 14. Measuring Bone Cell Response to Fluid Shear Stress and Hydrostatic/Dynamic Pressure
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Part 2. Joints: Human and Artificial
- Chapter 15. Electromagnetic Tracking of the Kinematics of Articulating Joints
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 16. Fujifilm Measurements of Interfacial Contact Area and Stress in Articulating Joints
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 17. Tekscan Measurements of Interfacial Contact Area and Stress in Articulating Joints
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 18. Fretting Corrosion Testing of Total Hip Replacements with Modular Heads and Stems
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 19. Pin-on-Disk Wear Testing of Biomaterials Used for Total Joint Replacements
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 20. Vibration Analysis of the Biomechanical Stability of Total Hip Replacements
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Part 3. Soft Tissues
- Chapter 21. In Situ and Ex Vivo Biomechanical Testing of Articular Cartilage
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 22. Uniaxial Biomechanical Testing of Ligaments and Tendons
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- Chapter 23. Measuring the Contraction Force, Velocity, and Length of Skeletal Muscle
- 1. Background
- 2. Research Questions
- 3. Methodology
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Summary
- 7. Quiz Questions
- About the Editor and Authors
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038550
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128038024
About the Editor
Radovan Zdero
Radovan Zdero obtained a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Queen’s University (Kingston, Canada) with a focus on biomechanics and biomaterials. He is the Research Director of the Orthopaedic Biomechanics Lab at Victoria Hospital (London, Canada). He is also a Professor in both the Dept. of Surgery and the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering at Western University (London, Canada). His research involves measuring mechanical properties of biological tissue, stress testing of orthopaedic implants, and developing new biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, Orthopaedic Biomechanics Lab, Victoria Hospital (London, Canada)