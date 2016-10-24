Experimental Methods in Orthopaedic Biomechanics is the first book in the field that focuses on the practicalities of performing a large variety of in-vitro laboratory experiments. Explanations are thorough, informative, and feature standard lab equipment to enable biomedical engineers to advance from a ‘trial and error’ approach to an efficient system recommended by experienced leaders.

This is an ideal tool for biomedical engineers or biomechanics professors in their teaching, as well as for those studying and carrying out lab assignments and projects in the field. The experienced authors have established a standard that researchers can test against in order to explain the strengths and weaknesses of testing approaches.