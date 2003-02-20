Experimental Methods in Kinetic Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513144, 9780080531366

Experimental Methods in Kinetic Studies

1st Edition

Authors: Bohdan Wojciechowski Norman Rice
eBook ISBN: 9780080531366
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513144
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th February 2003
Page Count: 322
Description

This book is a guide to kinetic studies of reaction mechanisms. It reviews conventional reactor types and data collection methods, and introduces a new methodology for data collection using Temperature Scanning Reactors (TSR). It provides a theoretical and practical approach to temperature scanning (TS) methodology and supports a revival of kinetic studies as a useful approach to the fundamental understanding of chemical reaction mechanisms and the consequential reaction kinetics.

Key Features

· Describes a new patented technology · Of interest to industrial and academic researchers in the fields of kinetics and catalysis · No existing competitor for this title

Readership

Professors, research directors, and individual researchers and teachers in kinetics, catalyst development and evaluation, reactor and process design. Industrial workers in catalyst development and process design. University departments and libraries for chemical engineering. Industry laboratories for chemical, petrochemical and catalysis research and development.

Table of Contents

  1. Reactor Types and their Characteristics
  2. Collecting Data under Isothermal Operation
  3. Using Kinetic Data in Reaction Studies
  4. Difficulties with Mechanistic Rate Expressions
  5. The Theory of Temperature Scanning Operation
  6. Verification of Kinetic Dominance
  7. Processing of Data
  8. Fitting Rate Expressions to TSR Data
  9. Interpretation of Rate Parameters
  10. Statistical Evaluation of Multiparameter Fits
  11. Experimental Studies Using TSR Methods
  12. Using a Mechanistic Rate Expression
  13. TSR Hardware Configurations References Index

About the Author

Bohdan Wojciechowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Estero, Florida, USA

Norman Rice

Affiliations and Expertise

Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada

