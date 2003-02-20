Experimental Methods in Kinetic Studies
1st Edition
Description
This book is a guide to kinetic studies of reaction mechanisms. It reviews conventional reactor types and data collection methods, and introduces a new methodology for data collection using Temperature Scanning Reactors (TSR). It provides a theoretical and practical approach to temperature scanning (TS) methodology and supports a revival of kinetic studies as a useful approach to the fundamental understanding of chemical reaction mechanisms and the consequential reaction kinetics.
Key Features
· Describes a new patented technology · Of interest to industrial and academic researchers in the fields of kinetics and catalysis · No existing competitor for this title
Readership
Professors, research directors, and individual researchers and teachers in kinetics, catalyst development and evaluation, reactor and process design. Industrial workers in catalyst development and process design. University departments and libraries for chemical engineering. Industry laboratories for chemical, petrochemical and catalysis research and development.
Table of Contents
- Reactor Types and their Characteristics
- Collecting Data under Isothermal Operation
- Using Kinetic Data in Reaction Studies
- Difficulties with Mechanistic Rate Expressions
- The Theory of Temperature Scanning Operation
- Verification of Kinetic Dominance
- Processing of Data
- Fitting Rate Expressions to TSR Data
- Interpretation of Rate Parameters
- Statistical Evaluation of Multiparameter Fits
- Experimental Studies Using TSR Methods
- Using a Mechanistic Rate Expression
- TSR Hardware Configurations References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 20th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531366
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513144
About the Author
Bohdan Wojciechowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Estero, Florida, USA
Norman Rice
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada