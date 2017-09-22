Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444637826, 9780444637925

Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers

2nd Edition

Authors: Gregory Patience
eBook ISBN: 9780444637925
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444640383
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2017
Page Count: 424
Description

Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers, Second Edition, touches many aspects of engineering practice, research, and statistics. The principles of unit operations, transport phenomena, and plant design constitute the focus of chemical engineering in the latter years of the curricula. Experimental methods and instrumentation is the precursor to these subjects. This resource integrates these concepts with statistics and uncertainty analysis to define what is necessary to measure and to control, how precisely and how often.

The completely updated second edition is divided into several themes related to data: metrology, notions of statistics, and design of experiments. The book then covers basic principles of sensing devices, with a brand new chapter covering force and mass, followed by pressure, temperature, flow rate, and physico-chemical properties.  It continues with chapters that describe how to measure gas and liquid concentrations, how to characterize solids, and finally a new chapter on spectroscopic techniques such as UV/Vis, IR, XRD, XPS, NMR, and XAS. Throughout the book, the author integrates the concepts of uncertainty, along with a historical context and practical examples.

A problem solutions manual is available from the author upon request.

Key Features

  • Includes the basics for 1st and 2nd year chemical engineers, providing a foundation for unit operations  and transport phenomena
  • Features many practical examples
  • Offers exercises for students at the end of each chapter
  • Includes up-to-date detailed drawings and photos of equipment

Readership

Researchers/academics in chemical, industrial, and product engineering; and chemical engineers working in the chemical industry

Table of Contents

Introduction

…….

1.7 Exercises (Correct, add)

2 Measurement and Analysis

…..

2.7 Exercises (Correct, add)

3 Experimental Planning

……

3.3.2 Statistical Tests, ANOVA, F-Test

……

3.4.2 Experimental Designs (Improve)

3.4.3 Factorial Designs (Improve)

3.4.4 Response Surface Designs (Improve)

3.5 Exercises (Correct, add)

4 Electric Circuits Basics

4.1 Analog/Digital

4.2 Electric Circuits Basics

4.3 Load-Mass-Stress-Force

4.4 Displacement

4.5 Exercises

……..

5 Pressure

……

5.6 Exercises (Correct, add)

………………

6 Temperature

……

6.6 Exercises (Correct, add)

7 Fluid Metering

………………

7.7 Thermal Mass Flow Meters (Improve)

7.7.1 Hot Wire Anemometry (Improve)

7.8 Coriolis (Improve)

……

7.12 Exercises (Correct, add)

…..

8 Physicochemical Analysis

……………….

8.5 Exercises (Correct, add)

…………….

9 Gas and Liquid Concentration

9.1 Overview

9.2 Chromatography

9.2.1 Distribution Coefficient

9.2.2 Capacity Factor

9.2.3 Selectivity Factor

9.2.4 Theoretical Plates

9.2.5 Eddy Diffusion

9.2.6 Longitudinal Diffusion

9.2.7 Mass transfer resistance

9.2.8 Resolution

9.2.9 Gas Chromatography (Improve – more practical)

9.2.10 HPLC (Improve – more practical)

9.2.11 Method Development

9.3 Mass Spectrometry

9.4 Refractometry

9.7 Exercises (Correct, add)

References

10 Analysis of Solids and Powders (reorganization)

10.1 Overview

……..

10.8 Exercises (Correct, add)

References

About the Author

Gregory Patience

Dr. Gregory S. Patience is a Canada Research Chair and Professor of Chemical Engineering at Polytechnique Montréal, Canada. Before joining academia, he held various research positions in industry related to catalyst manufacture, process design, technical marketing and management with Du Pont de Nemours & Co. in the USA, Spain, and Switzerland. Language fascinated him, so after his M.Sc. at the University of Calgary he moved to Montreal and became proficient in French while completing his PhD at Polytechnique. Since then he mastered Spanish, and then studied Italian while he lived in Geneva. He has consulted for major corporations - Total, Haldor-Topsøe, Arkema - and several start-ups that have resulted in a dozen patents. Along with more than 100 journal articles and book chapters, Professor Patience has presented his work at numerous conferences and developed courses on fluidization, reactor design, process design, and textiles manufacturing

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Polytechnique Montréal, Canada

