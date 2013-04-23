Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers is a practical guide for research engineers and students, process engineers and, consultants, and others in the chemical engineering field. This unique book thoroughly describes experimental measurements and instrumentation in the contexts of pressure, temperature, fluid metering, chromatography, and more. Chapters on physico-chemical analysis and analysis of solids and powders are included as well.
Throughout the book, the author examines all aspects of engineering practice and research. The principles of unit operations, transport phenomena, and plant design form the basis of this discipline. Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers integrates these concepts with statistics and uncertainty analysis to define factors that are absolutely necessary to measure and control, how precisely, and how often.
Experimental Methods and Instrumentation for Chemical Engineers is divided into several themes, including the measurement of pressure, temperature flow rate, physico-chemical properties, gas and liquid concentrations and solids properties. Throughout the book, the concept of uncertainty is discussed in context, and the last chapter is dedicated to designing and experimental plan. The theory around the measurement principles is illustrated with examples. These examples include notions related to plant design as well as cost and safety.
Key Features
- Contains extensive diagrams, photos, and other illustrations as well as manufacturers' equipment and descriptions with up-to-date, detailed drawings and photos
- Includes exercises at the end of each chapter, helping the reader to understand the problem by solving practical examples
- Covers research and plant application, including emerging technologies little discussed in other sources
Readership
Researchers/academics in chemical engineering, industrial engineering, and product engineering and chemical engineers working in the chemical industry.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Overview
- 1.2 Units of Physical Quantities
- 1.3 Writing Conventions
- 1.4 Unit Conversion
- 1.5 Metrology
- 1.6 Industrial Quality Control
- 1.7 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 2. Measurement and Analysis
- 2.1 Overview
- 2.2 Significant Figures
- 2.3 Statistical Notions
- 2.4 Instrumentation Concepts
- 2.5 Representing Data Graphically
- 2.6 Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
- 2.7 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 3. Experimental Planning
- 3.1 Overview
- 3.2 Data and Experiments
- 3.3 Data Analysis
- 3.4 Design of Experiments (DOE)
- 3.5 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 4. Pressure
- 4.1 Overview
- 4.2 Units of Pressure
- 4.3 Types of Pressure
- 4.4 Pressure Measurement Instrumentation
- 4.5 Process Equipment and Safety
- 4.6 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 5. Temperature
- 5.1 Overview
- 5.2 Temperature Scales
- 5.3 Mechanical Instruments
- 5.4 Electrical Instruments
- 5.5 Pyrometry
- 5.6 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 6. Fluid Metering
- 6.1 Overview
- 6.2 Fluid Dynamics
- 6.3 Flow Meter Selection
- 6.4 Positive Displacement
- 6.5 Differential Pressure
- 6.6 Rotameters
- 6.7 Thermal Mass Flow Meters
- 6.8 Coriolis
- 6.9 Inferential—Turbine
- 6.10 Oscillatory—Vortex
- 6.11 Flow Meters in an Industrial Setting
- 6.12 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 7. Physicochemical Analysis
- 7.1 Overview
- 7.2 Thermal Conductivity
- 7.3 Viscosity
- 7.4 Binary Gas Diffusion
- 7.5 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 8. Gas and Liquid Concentration
- 8.1 Overview
- 8.2 Chromatography
- 8.3 Mass Spectrometry
- 8.4 Refractometry
- 8.5 Spectroscopy
- 8.6 X-rays
- 8.7 Exercises
- References
- Chapter 9. Analysis of Solids and Powders
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Density
- 9.3 Diameter and Shape
- 9.4 Particle Size Distribution
- 9.5 Sampling
- 9.6 PSD Analytical Techniques
- 9.7 Surface Area
- 9.8 Exercises
- References
- Solutions
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 23rd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538055
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538048
About the Author
Gregory Patience
Dr. Gregory S. Patience is a Canada Research Chair and Professor of Chemical Engineering at Polytechnique Montréal, Canada. Before joining academia, he held various research positions in industry related to catalyst manufacture, process design, technical marketing and management with Du Pont de Nemours & Co. in the USA, Spain, and Switzerland. Language fascinated him, so after his M.Sc. at the University of Calgary he moved to Montreal and became proficient in French while completing his PhD at Polytechnique. Since then he mastered Spanish, and then studied Italian while he lived in Geneva. He has consulted for major corporations - Total, Haldor-Topsøe, Arkema - and several start-ups that have resulted in a dozen patents. Along with more than 100 journal articles and book chapters, Professor Patience has presented his work at numerous conferences and developed courses on fluidization, reactor design, process design, and textiles manufacturing
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Polytechnique Montréal, Canada
Reviews
"He covers measurement and analysis, experimental planning, pressure, temperature, fluid metering, physicochemical analysis, gas and liquid concentration and analyzing solids and powders. Detailed example calculations are provided throughout to help students grasp the mechanics of solving problems, and to underline pitfalls in making these calculations."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013