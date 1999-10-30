Experimental Inorganic/Physical Chemistry
1st Edition
An Investigative, Integrated Approach to Practical Project Work
Description
This extensive overview combines both instrumental and radiochemical techniques with qualitative and quantitative (volumetric and gravimetric) analyses, and also with preparation of compounds, thereby strengthening analytical and preparative skills. All the main elements and groups of the periodic table are covered, with emphasis on the transition metals. It is intended as a laboratory manual for undergraduate, Higher National Diploma and Certificate students and their tutors.
Key Features
Readership
Undergraduate chemistry students
Table of Contents
Good, safe laboratory practice; Techniques; The s block metals; Boron and aluminium; The carbon group; The nitrogen group; The sulphur group; The halogens; Titanium; Vanadium; Chromium; Manganese; Iron; Cobalt; Nickel; The coinage metals; The zinc group; Radiochemical, nuclear and other experiments; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 30th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420507
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563471
About the Author
M A Malati
Mounir A. Malati Mid-Kent College of Higher/Further Education, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mid-Kent College of Higher/Further Education, UK
Reviews
Clear and concise on laboratory safety with a good overview of the techniques. Covers experiments, each with an introduction to the chemistry of its element. A-Level teachers could use relevant sections and some experiments. Very good value for money, recommended as a rich source of ideas for practical work., Education in Chemistry