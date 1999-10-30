Experimental Inorganic/Physical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563471, 9781782420507

Experimental Inorganic/Physical Chemistry

1st Edition

An Investigative, Integrated Approach to Practical Project Work

Authors: M A Malati
eBook ISBN: 9781782420507
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563471
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 1999
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
60.00
51.00
74.95
63.71
107.27
91.18
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
60.00
51.00
100.00
85.00
74.95
63.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This extensive overview combines both instrumental and radiochemical techniques with qualitative and quantitative (volumetric and gravimetric) analyses, and also with preparation of compounds, thereby strengthening analytical and preparative skills. All the main elements and groups of the periodic table are covered, with emphasis on the transition metals. It is intended as a laboratory manual for undergraduate, Higher National Diploma and Certificate students and their tutors.

Key Features

  • Covers all the main elements and groups of the periodic table, with emphasis on the transition metals
  • Combines instrumental and radiochemical techniques with qualitative and quantitative (volumetric and gravimetric) analyses
  • Intended as a laboratory manual for undergraduate, Higher National Diploma and Certificate students and their tutors

Readership

Undergraduate chemistry students

Table of Contents

Good, safe laboratory practice; Techniques; The s block metals; Boron and aluminium; The carbon group; The nitrogen group; The sulphur group; The halogens; Titanium; Vanadium; Chromium; Manganese; Iron; Cobalt; Nickel; The coinage metals; The zinc group; Radiochemical, nuclear and other experiments; Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782420507
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563471

About the Author

M A Malati

Mounir A. Malati Mid-Kent College of Higher/Further Education, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mid-Kent College of Higher/Further Education, UK

Reviews

Clear and concise on laboratory safety with a good overview of the techniques. Covers experiments, each with an introduction to the chemistry of its element. A-Level teachers could use relevant sections and some experiments. Very good value for money, recommended as a rich source of ideas for practical work., Education in Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.