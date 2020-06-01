Experimental Hydrodynamics of Fast-Floating Aquatic Animals

Professor Babenko V. V. (born: April 14, 1938) received B. Dc. in mechanical engineering from Aviation Institute, Moscow in 1963 and Ph.D. in fluid and gas mechanics from the Institute of Hydromechanics of National Ukrainian

Academy of Sciences in 1970 (Master of technical Sciences) on a theme: "The experimental research of hydrodynamical stability on rigid and elastic-damping surfaces" and Doctor of Technical Sciences in 1986 on a theme: "Interaction of disturbing movements in a boundary layer" and professor since 1990.

In 1963-1965 he has worked at the Kiev’s aviation Antonov designer bureau.

Since 1965 he has worked at the Institute of Hydromechanics, Kiev, in the field of boundary layer research. In 1988-2000 he has worked a Department Head of the Institute of Hydromechanics. He has managed a variety of

hydrodynamic and bionic research projects. Professor Babenko V. V. has developed several new measurement techniques for laminar and turbulent flows and designed some original equipment, devices and apparatus for hydrodynamic measurements. He has developed original methodologies in bionics, at research of the receptivity of

boundary layer to 2-D and 3-D disturbances, at interaction between flow and compliant coating, at flow near different cavities, at flow in the vortical chamber, at movement of high-speed surface devices. He has developed control methods of the coherent vortical structures arising at various types of flows.

Areas of competence: Experimental Fluid Mechanics; Stability and Transition; Turbulence; Near-wall jets; Hydrodynamics of the vortex chamber; Flow in the cavities; Flow Control; Coherent Vortices Structures; Unsteady Hydrodynamics; Bionics.

In 1989-2006 he was member of Scientific Council of the Institute of Hydromechanics NASU, Kiev, Ukraine.

Since 2000 he is member of Scientific Councils of University of civil Aviation, Ukraine, Kiev and since 2007 - National technical university of Ukraine "Kiev polytechnic institute".

Academic honour and professional recognition: Two bronzes medal on exhibition of national economy achievements; DINNIK Prize Winner; Honourable letter of Presidium of National Ukrainian Academy of Sciences.

Undergraduate courses taught: Mathematics; Hydraulics; Hydro - systems; Pneumatic Systems; Pneumatic Automatics.

Short courses taught: Animal Mechanics and Bionics.

Babenko V. V. has prepared 7 doctors of sciences (Ph.D.).

Professor Babenko V. V. has published 240 publications in the basic and applied research areas of boundary layer flows, compliant coatings, unsteady hydrodynamics, bionics, and non-Newtonian fluids, flows control and the characterisation of vortical chamber. Published works include one-discovery, four books, 181 articles and 55 inventions.

He participated in 70 All-Union and the international conferences.

In 1993-1994 the researches V. V. Babenko were financed for the score the International Science Foundation J. SOROS (Grand Number of Principals Investigators UAW000 and UAW200).

Professor V.V. Babenko in 1995-1997 has executed researches pursuant to the contract made between Institute of a hydromechanics NANU, Kiev, Ukraine and President "Cortana Corporation" K.J. Moore (Task 11 and 12 under

DARPA Delivery Order 0011 of Contract MDA972-92-D-0011). By an outcome of this co-operation were not only scientific reports. Professor V.V. Babenko has received 10 American patents, 1 European Patent and 1 International Patent.

In 1998 - 1999 professors V. V. Babenko has executed researches on hydrobionics in Berlin in Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin, Institute for Advanced Study, Berlin.

In 1999 for participation in activity of conference in Newport V. Babenko has received financial support (Grant Number N00014-98-1-4040 Office of Naval Research International File Office-Europe Special Programs Assistant

Code 240 223 Old Maryellen Road of Visiting Support Program Support for provides financial Support to visit to Naval Undersea Warfare Centre).

In 2005-2006 Professor V. V. Babenko work as visiting professor in Advanced SHIP Engineering Research Centre (ASERC, Busan, Korea) at Pusan National University. He has executed researches on physical features of a flow of elastic plates and methods of coherent vortical structures control of a boundary layer. Results of the executed work have been generalized in the monograph written at this time in English (in common with Professors Ho Hwan Chun and Inwon Lee).

In the encyclopedia of National Ukrainian Academy of Sciences the short curriculum vitae of Professors V. V. Babenko is printed. In book MARQUIS "Who’s Who; Who’s Who in Science and Engineering", USA, 2008-2009 short curriculum vitae of Professors V. V. Babenko is published.