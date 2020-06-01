Experimental Hydrodynamics of Fast-Floating Aquatic Animals
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Experimental Hydrodynamics of Fast-Floating Aquatic Animals presents the latest research on the physiological, morphological, and evolutionary factors in aquatic animal locomotion. Beginning with an overview of how to best conduct experiments on swimming aquatic animals, assessing hydrodynamic forces, resistance, and geometric parameters of animal bodies, this book goes on to detail how aquatic animals, such as fast-moving dolphins, can achieve high speeds without over-expelling their energy resources. It provides insight into investigations of how animals, including dolphins, sharks, and swordfish, can maneuver through water at high speeds, offering a natural model for improving human and technological underwater locomotion, which is discussed in detail.
Experimental Hydrodynamics of Fast-Floating Aquatic Animals is essential for researchers and practicing biologists interested in the study of aquatic animal locomotive physiology and its application to human technology. Advanced undergraduate and graduate students will also find this a helpful academic resource for further understanding animal hydrodynamics.
Key Features
- Analyzes the locomotive benefits of bodily structures in aquatic animals such as cetacean species, penguins, sharks, and fast-swimming fish species like the swordfish
- Features the latest research and firsthand investigative studies of aquatic animal hydrodynamic factors including skin elasticity, fin shape and movement, bioenergy, and more
- Provides a comparison of human to animal hydrodynamics, detailing how energy is spent differently due to evolutionary advances in the latter
Readership
Researchers and practicing biologists focusing on animal physiology and locomotion. Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in biology, hydrodynamics, and animal science courses
Table of Contents
1: Method of Investigation the Problems of Hydromechanics on the basis of the laws of Swimming Aquatic Animals
1.1. Introductory Remarks
1.2. Principles of Swimming Aquatic Animals
1.3. Methods of Experimental Investigations and Criteria for Dynamic Similarity
1.4. Modeling in Experimental Investigations of Swimming Aquatic Animals
2: Kinematic and dynamic Parameters of Swimming Aquatic Animals
2.1. Basic Hydrodynamic Forces and Moments
2.2. Component of Hydrodynamic Resistance of Bodies
2.3. Geometric Parameters of the Body of Aquatic Animals
2.4. Geometric Parameters of the Caudal Fin
2.5. Swimming Speeds of Aquatic Animals
2.6. Equipments for the Investigations of the Laws of Swimming Aquatic Animals
2.7. Features Swimming of Aquatic Animals
3: Bioenergy Swimming Aquatic Animals
3.1. Basic Patterns of Bio-energy
3.2. Experimental Investigations of the Energy Expenses of Dolphins in a State of Relative Rest
3.3. Indirect Estimates of the Energy Expenses of Dolphins
3.4. Quasistationary Bioenergetics Calculation of Dolphin Swimming
3.5. On the Comparison of Human and Dolphin Bio-energy
4: The Morphology of the Body Systems of Some Aquatic Animals
4.1. The Structure of the Body Systems of Dolphins
4.2. Dolphin Fin Morphology
4.3. Features of the Structure of the Dolphins Skin
4.4. The Structure of Shark Body Systems
4.5. The Morphology of the Sharks Skin
4.6. The Structure of the Swordfish Skin
4.7. The Structure of the Body and Skin of Penguins
5: Interaction of Aquatic Animals Systems with Environment
5.1. Control of the Shape of the Body and Fins of Aquatic Animals
5.2. Features of Control of the Skin Covering of Aquatic Animals
5.3. Investigation of the Stability of Coherent Vortex Structures of the Boundary Layer of the Aquatic Animals Skin
5.4. Measurement of the Temperature of the Outer Cover of Dolphins
5.5. Thermoregulation of the Aquatic Animals Skin
6: Experimental Investigations of the Boundary Layer and Mechanical Characteristics of Dolphin Skin
6.1. Pulsations of the Velocity of the Boundary Layer of Dolphins
6.2. The Flow Regime in the Boundary Layer of the Dolphin Model
6.3. Models of Elastic Surfaces
6.4. Apparatus for Measuring the Mechanical Characteristics of the Skin Live Dolphins
6.5. Preliminary Results of the Investigations of Skin Elasticity Live Dolphins
6.6. Investigations of Skin Elasticity of Live Dolphins
6.7. Investigations of the Oscillating Mass Parameter of the Dolphins Skin
6.8. Some Mechanical Characteristics of the Dolphins Skin
6.9. The Propagation Speed of Oscillations on the Dolphins Skin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210253
About the Author
Viktor Babenko
Professor Babenko V. V. (born: April 14, 1938) received B. Dc. in mechanical engineering from Aviation Institute, Moscow in 1963 and Ph.D. in fluid and gas mechanics from the Institute of Hydromechanics of National Ukrainian
Academy of Sciences in 1970 (Master of technical Sciences) on a theme: "The experimental research of hydrodynamical stability on rigid and elastic-damping surfaces" and Doctor of Technical Sciences in 1986 on a theme: "Interaction of disturbing movements in a boundary layer" and professor since 1990.
In 1963-1965 he has worked at the Kiev’s aviation Antonov designer bureau.
Since 1965 he has worked at the Institute of Hydromechanics, Kiev, in the field of boundary layer research. In 1988-2000 he has worked a Department Head of the Institute of Hydromechanics. He has managed a variety of
hydrodynamic and bionic research projects. Professor Babenko V. V. has developed several new measurement techniques for laminar and turbulent flows and designed some original equipment, devices and apparatus for hydrodynamic measurements. He has developed original methodologies in bionics, at research of the receptivity of
boundary layer to 2-D and 3-D disturbances, at interaction between flow and compliant coating, at flow near different cavities, at flow in the vortical chamber, at movement of high-speed surface devices. He has developed control methods of the coherent vortical structures arising at various types of flows.
Areas of competence: Experimental Fluid Mechanics; Stability and Transition; Turbulence; Near-wall jets; Hydrodynamics of the vortex chamber; Flow in the cavities; Flow Control; Coherent Vortices Structures; Unsteady Hydrodynamics; Bionics.
In 1989-2006 he was member of Scientific Council of the Institute of Hydromechanics NASU, Kiev, Ukraine.
Since 2000 he is member of Scientific Councils of University of civil Aviation, Ukraine, Kiev and since 2007 - National technical university of Ukraine "Kiev polytechnic institute".
Academic honour and professional recognition: Two bronzes medal on exhibition of national economy achievements; DINNIK Prize Winner; Honourable letter of Presidium of National Ukrainian Academy of Sciences.
Undergraduate courses taught: Mathematics; Hydraulics; Hydro - systems; Pneumatic Systems; Pneumatic Automatics.
Short courses taught: Animal Mechanics and Bionics.
Babenko V. V. has prepared 7 doctors of sciences (Ph.D.).
Professor Babenko V. V. has published 240 publications in the basic and applied research areas of boundary layer flows, compliant coatings, unsteady hydrodynamics, bionics, and non-Newtonian fluids, flows control and the characterisation of vortical chamber. Published works include one-discovery, four books, 181 articles and 55 inventions.
He participated in 70 All-Union and the international conferences.
In 1993-1994 the researches V. V. Babenko were financed for the score the International Science Foundation J. SOROS (Grand Number of Principals Investigators UAW000 and UAW200).
Professor V.V. Babenko in 1995-1997 has executed researches pursuant to the contract made between Institute of a hydromechanics NANU, Kiev, Ukraine and President "Cortana Corporation" K.J. Moore (Task 11 and 12 under
DARPA Delivery Order 0011 of Contract MDA972-92-D-0011). By an outcome of this co-operation were not only scientific reports. Professor V.V. Babenko has received 10 American patents, 1 European Patent and 1 International Patent.
In 1998 - 1999 professors V. V. Babenko has executed researches on hydrobionics in Berlin in Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin, Institute for Advanced Study, Berlin.
In 1999 for participation in activity of conference in Newport V. Babenko has received financial support (Grant Number N00014-98-1-4040 Office of Naval Research International File Office-Europe Special Programs Assistant
Code 240 223 Old Maryellen Road of Visiting Support Program Support for provides financial Support to visit to Naval Undersea Warfare Centre).
In 2005-2006 Professor V. V. Babenko work as visiting professor in Advanced SHIP Engineering Research Centre (ASERC, Busan, Korea) at Pusan National University. He has executed researches on physical features of a flow of elastic plates and methods of coherent vortical structures control of a boundary layer. Results of the executed work have been generalized in the monograph written at this time in English (in common with Professors Ho Hwan Chun and Inwon Lee).
In the encyclopedia of National Ukrainian Academy of Sciences the short curriculum vitae of Professors V. V. Babenko is printed. In book MARQUIS "Who’s Who; Who’s Who in Science and Engineering", USA, 2008-2009 short curriculum vitae of Professors V. V. Babenko is published.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and former Department Head, Institute of Hydromechanics, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine; Visiting Professor in Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center (ASERC) , Pusan National University, Korea.