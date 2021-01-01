Experimental Hydrodynamics for Flow Around Bodies explains complex novel experimental methodologies to solve a wide range of important flow problems in industry and research. It starts by examining the fundamental physical laws necessary for the optimization of techniques for hydro-aeromechanics, heat engineering, and other disciplines related to flow. The reader is then provided with detailed explanations of novel experimental methods, before the results of physical research which lead to new solutions for practical flow problems. These results are also necessary for the construction of theoretical models that provide improved descriptions for numerous problems in various scientific fields.

Frequent discussions and examples of practical applications throughout the text, in addition to the foundational theoretical material help a range of readers to engage with these methods and apply them to problems in fields including drag reduction, noiseless movement, optimal maneuvering, intense heat transfer, control of separated vortices, wind power, and economical energy consumption.