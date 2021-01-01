Experimental Hydrodynamics for Flow Around Bodies
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Experimental Hydrodynamics for Flow Around Bodies explains complex novel experimental methodologies to solve a wide range of important flow problems in industry and research. It starts by examining the fundamental physical laws necessary for the optimization of techniques for hydro-aeromechanics, heat engineering, and other disciplines related to flow. The reader is then provided with detailed explanations of novel experimental methods, before the results of physical research which lead to new solutions for practical flow problems. These results are also necessary for the construction of theoretical models that provide improved descriptions for numerous problems in various scientific fields.
Frequent discussions and examples of practical applications throughout the text, in addition to the foundational theoretical material help a range of readers to engage with these methods and apply them to problems in fields including drag reduction, noiseless movement, optimal maneuvering, intense heat transfer, control of separated vortices, wind power, and economical energy consumption.
Key Features
- Provides instructions for set up of innovative experiments for drag reduction, which will be of great interest to researchers in aerospace, marine, and automotive engineering
- Describes in detail a variety of novel experiments to investigate boundary layer flow, together with experimental data that can be used with computational models
- Assists with bio-inspired hydrodynamic design by providing models of a waving fin mover, and investigations of analogs of hydrobiont skin covers
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry working with problems relating to environmental, aerospace, automotive, marine, zoological, or energy engineering problems
Table of Contents
- Non-Stationary Motion
2. Modeling of a Waving Fin Mover
3. Experimental Investigations of the Characteristics of the Boundary layer on a Smooth Rigid Plate
4. Experimental Investigations of the Characteristics Boundary Layer on a Smooth Rigid Curved Plate
5. Experimental Investigations of the Characteristics of the Boundary Layer on the Analogs of the Skin Covers of Hydrobionts
6. Experimental Investigations of Friction Drag
7. Combined Methods of Drag Reduction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128233894
About the Author
Babenko Viktor Vitaliiovych
Victor V Babenko has been a Professor since 1990. From 1963-1965 he worked at the Antonov aviation design bureau in Kiev, and since 1965 he has worked at the Institute of Hydromechanics of the National Academy of Sciences in Kiev, Ukraine, where he was Department Head of the Institute of Hydromechanics from 1988-2000. He has managed a variety of hydrodynamic and bionic research projects, developed several new measurement techniques for laminar and turbulent flows, and designed some original equipment, devices and apparatus for hydrodynamic measurements. He has developed original methodologies in bionics for research of the receptivity of boundary layer to 2-D and 3-D disturbances, at interaction between flow and compliant coating, at flow near different cavities, at flow in the vortical chamber, and at movement of high-speed surface devices. He has developed control methods of the coherent vortical structures arising at various types of flows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and former Department Head, Institute of Hydromechanics, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine; Visiting Professor in Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center (ASERC), Pusan National University, Korea
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.