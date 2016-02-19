Experimental Epilepsy, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A. Kreindler
eBook ISBN: 9780080861432
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 212
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861432
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A. Kreindler Serial Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.