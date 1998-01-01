Experimental Design Techniques in Statistical Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563358, 9780857099785

Experimental Design Techniques in Statistical Practice

1st Edition

A Practical Software-Based Approach

Authors: William Gardiner G Gettinby
eBook ISBN: 9780857099785
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563358
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1998
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
101.82
86.55
95.00
80.75
57.50
48.88
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
57.50
48.88
71.95
61.16
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Provides an introduction to the diverse subject area of experimental design, with many practical and applicable exercises to help the reader understand, present and analyse the data. The pragmatic approach offers technical training for use of designs and teaches statistical and non-statistical skills in design and analysis of project studies throughout science and industry.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to the diverse subject area of experimental design and includes practical and applicable exercises to help understand, present and analyse the data
  • Offers technical training for use of designs and teaches statistical and non-statistical skills in design and analysis of project studies throughout science and industry
  • Discusses one-factor designs and blocking designs, factorial experimental designs, Taguchi methods and response surface methods, among other topics

Readership

Upper division undergraduate students, researchers, professionals

Table of Contents

Introduction; Inferential data analysis for simple experiments; One-factor designs; One-factor blocking designs; Factorial experimental designs; Hierarchical designs; Two-level factorial designs; Two-level fractional factorial designs; Two-level orthogonal arrays; Taguchi methods; Response surface methods; Appendices: Statistical tables; Answers to selected problems; Bibliography and index.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099785
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563358

About the Author

William Gardiner

Formerly Glasgow Caledonian University, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Glasgow Caledonian University, UK

G Gettinby

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, UK

Reviews

Two experienced statisticians here stress practical usage with emphasis on design, planning, usage and data handling. A rich assortment of worked examples and problems with solutions. SAS and Minitab software packages support the examples with clear command sequences. Straightforward and readable, it has excellent format and clear layout of computer output displays, statistical tables and glossary. It is an above average work on experimental designs, and a good resource for upper-division undergraduates and researchers through to professionals., Choice

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.