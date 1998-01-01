Experimental Design Techniques in Statistical Practice
1st Edition
A Practical Software-Based Approach
Description
Provides an introduction to the diverse subject area of experimental design, with many practical and applicable exercises to help the reader understand, present and analyse the data. The pragmatic approach offers technical training for use of designs and teaches statistical and non-statistical skills in design and analysis of project studies throughout science and industry.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to the diverse subject area of experimental design and includes practical and applicable exercises to help understand, present and analyse the data
- Offers technical training for use of designs and teaches statistical and non-statistical skills in design and analysis of project studies throughout science and industry
- Discusses one-factor designs and blocking designs, factorial experimental designs, Taguchi methods and response surface methods, among other topics
Readership
Upper division undergraduate students, researchers, professionals
Table of Contents
Introduction; Inferential data analysis for simple experiments; One-factor designs; One-factor blocking designs; Factorial experimental designs; Hierarchical designs; Two-level factorial designs; Two-level fractional factorial designs; Two-level orthogonal arrays; Taguchi methods; Response surface methods; Appendices: Statistical tables; Answers to selected problems; Bibliography and index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 1st January 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099785
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563358
About the Author
William Gardiner
Formerly Glasgow Caledonian University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
G Gettinby
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Strathclyde, UK
Reviews
Two experienced statisticians here stress practical usage with emphasis on design, planning, usage and data handling. A rich assortment of worked examples and problems with solutions. SAS and Minitab software packages support the examples with clear command sequences. Straightforward and readable, it has excellent format and clear layout of computer output displays, statistical tables and glossary. It is an above average work on experimental designs, and a good resource for upper-division undergraduates and researchers through to professionals., Choice