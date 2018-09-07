Experimental Design and Verification of a Centralized Controller for Irrigation Canals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785483073, 9780081029244

Experimental Design and Verification of a Centralized Controller for Irrigation Canals

1st Edition

Authors: Enrique Bonet Gil
eBook ISBN: 9780081029244
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785483073
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2018
Page Count: 332
Description

The management of a canal starts from setting the demand delivery accurately taking into account the crops necessities during the irrigation cycle and establishing the gate trajectories for controlling the canal in each time step. In an ideal case; the system would be controlled but someone could introduce a disturbance in the canal which could deviated the real canal state from the desired canal state. In that circumstance; it would be necessary a feedback controller which could aid the watermaster to restore the desired canal state. In order to fulfill this objective; we define an overall control diagrams scheme which splits the management of the canal control in different blocks and each of these blocks is represented by a particular algorithm. The algorithms developed and tested for us in this book are the CSI and GoRoSoBo algorithms

Key Features

  • Presents the management of a canal
  • Explains the system of the real and desired canal
  • Defines a global control scheme to master the canal
  • Develops and test the CSI and GoRoSoBo algorithms

Readership

Civil engineers; industrial engineers; managers on irrigation canals; scientists in the field of optimization methods: Students of some discipline of the engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and General Statements
    2. State of the Art of Canal Control Algorithms
    3. Characterization of a Predictive Control Scheme
    4. Overall Control Diagram
    5. Canal Survey Information: CSI Algorithm
    6. CSI Performance: Numerical Examples
    7. CSI Tests on the Experimental Canal PAC-UPC
    8. Online Predictive Control: GoRoSoBo
    9. GoRoSoBo Application: Canal with Only One Pool
    10. ASCE Test Cases

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081029244
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785483073

About the Author

Enrique Bonet Gil

Enric Bonet Gil is a researcher at the CSIC(Spanish council for scientific research); Cetaqua(Suez) and UPC (Polytechnic University of Catalonia)

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, CSIC (Spanish Council for Scientific Research), Cetaqua (Suez) and UPC (Polytechnic University of Catalonia)

