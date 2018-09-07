Experimental Design and Verification of a Centralized Controller for Irrigation Canals
1st Edition
Description
The management of a canal starts from setting the demand delivery accurately taking into account the crops necessities during the irrigation cycle and establishing the gate trajectories for controlling the canal in each time step. In an ideal case; the system would be controlled but someone could introduce a disturbance in the canal which could deviated the real canal state from the desired canal state. In that circumstance; it would be necessary a feedback controller which could aid the watermaster to restore the desired canal state. In order to fulfill this objective; we define an overall control diagrams scheme which splits the management of the canal control in different blocks and each of these blocks is represented by a particular algorithm. The algorithms developed and tested for us in this book are the CSI and GoRoSoBo algorithms
Key Features
- Presents the management of a canal
- Explains the system of the real and desired canal
- Defines a global control scheme to master the canal
- Develops and test the CSI and GoRoSoBo algorithms
Readership
Civil engineers; industrial engineers; managers on irrigation canals; scientists in the field of optimization methods: Students of some discipline of the engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction and General Statements
2. State of the Art of Canal Control Algorithms
3. Characterization of a Predictive Control Scheme
4. Overall Control Diagram
5. Canal Survey Information: CSI Algorithm
6. CSI Performance: Numerical Examples
7. CSI Tests on the Experimental Canal PAC-UPC
8. Online Predictive Control: GoRoSoBo
9. GoRoSoBo Application: Canal with Only One Pool
10. ASCE Test Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081029244
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483073
About the Author
Enrique Bonet Gil
Enric Bonet Gil is a researcher at the CSIC(Spanish council for scientific research); Cetaqua(Suez) and UPC (Polytechnic University of Catalonia)
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, CSIC (Spanish Council for Scientific Research), Cetaqua (Suez) and UPC (Polytechnic University of Catalonia)