Experimental Chemotherapy
1st Edition
Description
Experimental Chemotherapy, Volume I, attempts to condense the existing knowledge in the broad field of experimental chemotherapy in a comprehensive form. The arrangement of the subject matter follows a plan by which the not always avoidable repetitive description is reduced to a minimum. In most of the protozoan and metazoan infections it appeared advantageous to discuss the different series of active compounds according to the specific diseases and their causative agents. In other cases, owing to the wide range of activity of certain antibacterials, the material is arranged according to the groups of compounds.
This first volume deals with infections caused by parasites, both protozoan and metazoan; it also contains general chapters on history of chemotherapy, toxicology, statistics, and drug resistance. It is hoped that the treatise will be useful to experimental workers engaged in the search for new chemotherapeutic remedies and in the study of their mechanism of action; to all who are involved in the teaching of pharmacology and therapeutics; and to physicians and veterinarians interested in the experimental basis of the drugs they are using.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. History of Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Early Development by Ehrlich (Trypanosomes and Spirochetes)
III. Compounds against Malaria and Other Parasitic Infections
IV. Statistics
V. Achievements Up to 1930
VI. Sulfonamides
VII. Antibiotics
VIII. Position of Chemotherapy
IX. Analysis of Chemotherapeutic Research
X. Conclusion
References
2. Toxicity in Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Acute Toxicity
III. Prolonged Toxicity
IV. Unpredictable Toxicities
V. Conclusion
Appendix: Dose and Animal Size
References
3. Statistical Evaluation in Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Variability
IV. Distribution
V. History
VI. Types of Response
VII. The Quantal Response
VIII. The Quantitative Response
IX. Relative Activity
X. The Screening of New Compounds
Summary of Symbols Used
References
4. Drug Resistance in Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Development of Resistant Forms
III. Attributes of Drug Resistance
IV. Mechanism of Drug Resistance
V. Drug Dependence
VI. Origin of Drug Resistance
VII. Drug Antagonism and Synergism: Relation to Drug Resistance
VIII. General Considerations
References
5. Chemotherapy of Trypanosomiasis
Part 1: Principles and Techniques
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
Part 2: Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds
I. Arsenicals
II. Antimonials
III. Acridine Compounds
IV. Suramin
V. Diamidines
VI. Phenanthridinium Compounds
VII. Quinaldine and Quinoline Derivatives
VIII. Furans and Nitrofurans
IX. Triphenylmethane Dyes
X. Antibiotics
XI. Miscellaneous
Part 3 : Mechanism of Activity of Drugs on Trypanosomes
I. Types of Trypanocidal Activity
II. Fixation of Drug by Trypanosomes
III. Secondary Chemical Reactions between the Drug and Cell Constituents
IV. Response of the Cell to Injury, i.e. Death
V. Drug Resistance in Trypanosomes
VI. Antagonism
VII. Photosensitization
VIII. Role of Reticuloendothelial System
References
6. Chemotherapy of Leishmaniasis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds
References
7. Chemotherapy of Trichomonad Infections
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. General Considerations
References
8. Chemotherapy of Histomoniasis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Active Compounds
IV. Mode of Action of Drugs against Histomonas
References
9. Chemotherapy of Giardiasis
I. Biological Principles
II. Laboratory Studies
III. Clinical
References
10. Chemotherapy of Amebiasis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Chemotherapeutic Agents against Entamoeba histolytica
IV. Principles of Mechanism of Activity
Acknowledgments
References
11. Chemotherapy of Coccidiosis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Active Compounds
IV. Mechanism of Coccidistatic Activity
References
12. Chemotherapy of Malaria
Part 1: Biological Basis of Testing Methods
I. Introduction
II. General Biological Principles
III. Evaluation of Antimalarial Activity
Part 2: The Antimalarial Drugs
I. Chemotherapeutic Effects of the Specifically Active Compounds
II. Principles of Mechanism of Activity
References
13. Chemotherapy of Babesiasis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. Criteria of Efficacy of Drugs
III. Active Compounds
IV. Mechanism of Activity
References
14. Chemotherapy of Theileriasis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds
References
15. Chemotherapy of Anaplasmosis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Specifically Active Compounds
References
16. Chemotherapy of Toxoplasmosis
I. Introduction
II. Method of Screening for Activity against Acute Toxoplasmosis
III. Comparing the Effects of Drugs against Toxoplasmosis
IV. Determination of Synergism
V. Method of Testing for Activity against the Cysts
VI. Summary of Drugs Found Active against Experimental Toxoplasmosis
VII. Use of Metabolites to Alleviate Drug Toxicity
VIII. Drug Resistance
IX. Application of Experimental Findings to Treatment in Man
References
17. Chemotherapy of Balantidiasis
I. Biological Principles
II. Laboratory Studies
III. Clinical
References
18. Chemotherapy of Spirochetal Infections
I. Introduction
II. Borrelia
III. Treponema
IV. Leptospira
V. Comparison of the Activity of Therapeutic Agents on Treponemataceae
References
19. Chemotherapy of Miscellaneous Infections
I. Infections Caused by Hexamita
II. Besnoitiosis
III. Sarcosporidiasis
IV. Infections Caused by Pneumocystis carinii
V. Infections Caused by Haemobartonella
VI. Infections Caused by Grahamella
VII. Infections Caused by Eperythrozoon
VIII. Infections Caused by Bartonella bacilliformis
IX. Infections Caused by Spirillum minus
References
20. Chemotherapy of Helminthic Infections
I. Experimental Approach and Organization in Chemotherapy with Particular Reference to Anthelmintics
II. Chemotherapy of Cestode Infections
III. Chemotherapy of Trematode Infections
IV. Chemotherapy of Nematode Infections (Filaria not Included)
Acknowledgments
References
21. Chemotherapy of Filariasis
I. Basic Biological Principles
II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds
IV. General Comments
References
22. Chemotherapy of Myiasis
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Chemotherapeutic Activity
III. Organophosphates in General
IV. Specific Organophosphate Compounds
V. Generalizations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
