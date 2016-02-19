Experimental Chemotherapy, Volume I, attempts to condense the existing knowledge in the broad field of experimental chemotherapy in a comprehensive form. The arrangement of the subject matter follows a plan by which the not always avoidable repetitive description is reduced to a minimum. In most of the protozoan and metazoan infections it appeared advantageous to discuss the different series of active compounds according to the specific diseases and their causative agents. In other cases, owing to the wide range of activity of certain antibacterials, the material is arranged according to the groups of compounds. This first volume deals with infections caused by parasites, both protozoan and metazoan; it also contains general chapters on history of chemotherapy, toxicology, statistics, and drug resistance. It is hoped that the treatise will be useful to experimental workers engaged in the search for new chemotherapeutic remedies and in the study of their mechanism of action; to all who are involved in the teaching of pharmacology and therapeutics; and to physicians and veterinarians interested in the experimental basis of the drugs they are using.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. History of Chemotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Early Development by Ehrlich (Trypanosomes and Spirochetes)

III. Compounds against Malaria and Other Parasitic Infections

IV. Statistics

V. Achievements Up to 1930

VI. Sulfonamides

VII. Antibiotics

VIII. Position of Chemotherapy

IX. Analysis of Chemotherapeutic Research

X. Conclusion

References

2. Toxicity in Chemotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Acute Toxicity

III. Prolonged Toxicity

IV. Unpredictable Toxicities

V. Conclusion

Appendix: Dose and Animal Size

References

3. Statistical Evaluation in Chemotherapy

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Variability

IV. Distribution

V. History

VI. Types of Response

VII. The Quantal Response

VIII. The Quantitative Response

IX. Relative Activity

X. The Screening of New Compounds

Summary of Symbols Used

References

4. Drug Resistance in Chemotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Development of Resistant Forms

III. Attributes of Drug Resistance

IV. Mechanism of Drug Resistance

V. Drug Dependence

VI. Origin of Drug Resistance

VII. Drug Antagonism and Synergism: Relation to Drug Resistance

VIII. General Considerations

References

5. Chemotherapy of Trypanosomiasis

Part 1: Principles and Techniques

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

Part 2: Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds

I. Arsenicals

II. Antimonials

III. Acridine Compounds

IV. Suramin

V. Diamidines

VI. Phenanthridinium Compounds

VII. Quinaldine and Quinoline Derivatives

VIII. Furans and Nitrofurans

IX. Triphenylmethane Dyes

X. Antibiotics

XI. Miscellaneous

Part 3 : Mechanism of Activity of Drugs on Trypanosomes

I. Types of Trypanocidal Activity

II. Fixation of Drug by Trypanosomes

III. Secondary Chemical Reactions between the Drug and Cell Constituents

IV. Response of the Cell to Injury, i.e. Death

V. Drug Resistance in Trypanosomes

VI. Antagonism

VII. Photosensitization

VIII. Role of Reticuloendothelial System

References

6. Chemotherapy of Leishmaniasis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds

References

7. Chemotherapy of Trichomonad Infections

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. General Considerations

References

8. Chemotherapy of Histomoniasis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Active Compounds

IV. Mode of Action of Drugs against Histomonas

References

9. Chemotherapy of Giardiasis

I. Biological Principles

II. Laboratory Studies

III. Clinical

References

10. Chemotherapy of Amebiasis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Chemotherapeutic Agents against Entamoeba histolytica

IV. Principles of Mechanism of Activity

Acknowledgments

References

11. Chemotherapy of Coccidiosis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Active Compounds

IV. Mechanism of Coccidistatic Activity

References

12. Chemotherapy of Malaria

Part 1: Biological Basis of Testing Methods

I. Introduction

II. General Biological Principles

III. Evaluation of Antimalarial Activity

Part 2: The Antimalarial Drugs

I. Chemotherapeutic Effects of the Specifically Active Compounds

II. Principles of Mechanism of Activity

References

13. Chemotherapy of Babesiasis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. Criteria of Efficacy of Drugs

III. Active Compounds

IV. Mechanism of Activity

References

14. Chemotherapy of Theileriasis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds

References

15. Chemotherapy of Anaplasmosis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Specifically Active Compounds

References

16. Chemotherapy of Toxoplasmosis

I. Introduction

II. Method of Screening for Activity against Acute Toxoplasmosis

III. Comparing the Effects of Drugs against Toxoplasmosis

IV. Determination of Synergism

V. Method of Testing for Activity against the Cysts

VI. Summary of Drugs Found Active against Experimental Toxoplasmosis

VII. Use of Metabolites to Alleviate Drug Toxicity

VIII. Drug Resistance

IX. Application of Experimental Findings to Treatment in Man

References

17. Chemotherapy of Balantidiasis

I. Biological Principles

II. Laboratory Studies

III. Clinical

References

18. Chemotherapy of Spirochetal Infections

I. Introduction

II. Borrelia

III. Treponema

IV. Leptospira

V. Comparison of the Activity of Therapeutic Agents on Treponemataceae

References

19. Chemotherapy of Miscellaneous Infections

I. Infections Caused by Hexamita

II. Besnoitiosis

III. Sarcosporidiasis

IV. Infections Caused by Pneumocystis carinii

V. Infections Caused by Haemobartonella

VI. Infections Caused by Grahamella

VII. Infections Caused by Eperythrozoon

VIII. Infections Caused by Bartonella bacilliformis

IX. Infections Caused by Spirillum minus

References

20. Chemotherapy of Helminthic Infections

I. Experimental Approach and Organization in Chemotherapy with Particular Reference to Anthelmintics

II. Chemotherapy of Cestode Infections

III. Chemotherapy of Trematode Infections

IV. Chemotherapy of Nematode Infections (Filaria not Included)

Acknowledgments

References

21. Chemotherapy of Filariasis

I. Basic Biological Principles

II. General Techniques for Measuring Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Chemotherapeutic Effects of Active Compounds

IV. General Comments

References

22. Chemotherapy of Myiasis

I. Introduction

II. Determination of Chemotherapeutic Activity

III. Organophosphates in General

IV. Specific Organophosphate Compounds

V. Generalizations

References

Author Index

Subject Index