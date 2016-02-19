Experimental Chemotherapy V4
1st Edition
Experimental Chemotherapy, Volume IV: Chemotherapy of Neoplastic Diseases, Part I focuses on the use of chemotherapy to counteract neoplastic ailments. The book first discusses the chemotherapy of neoplastic diseases, and this includes approaches to cancer chemotherapy, methods of drug evaluation, and the effects of antitumor antibiotics. The text also presents an appendix to the previous volumes. Toxicity and drug resistance in chemotherapy; chemotherapy of trypanosomiasis, giardiasis, and histomoniasis; and the use of antibiotics in chemotherapy are discussed. Experiments on the processes, methodologies, and medical interventions on the chemotherapy of these ailments are given importance. The book also identifies some antibiotics used in the chemotherapy of fungal and bacterial infections. These antibiotics include pimaricin, fucidin, gramicidin, lincomycin, and rifamycin SV. The book is a vital reference for readers wanting to explore the potential of chemotherapy on medical interventions on neoplastic diseases.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
Contents of Volume III
Contents of Volume V
Chemotherapy of Neoplastic Diseases I
1. Approaches to Cancer Chemotherapy
Text
References
2. Methods of Drug Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Screening Systems in Cancer Chemotherapy
III. Design of Screening Procedures
IV. Design of Comparative Investigations
V. Mechanism of Drug Action
VI. Toxicological Investigations
References
3. Antimetabolites
I. Introduction
II. Aminopterin and Related Compounds
III. Some Other Folic Acid Antagonists
IV. 6-Mercaptopurine
V. 6-Thioguanine
VI. Some Other Substituted Purines, with Particular Reference to Derivatives of 6-Mercaptopurine and 6-Thioguanine
VII. 8-Azaguanine
VIII. 5-Fluoropyrimidines and Their Ribosides
IX. Iodo- and Bromopyrimidine Deoxyribosides
X. 6-Azauracil and 6-Azauridine
XI. Some Other Pyrimidine Derivatives and Analogs
XII. 1-Aminocyclopentanecarboxylic Acid (ACP)
XIII. Other Amino Acid Analogs
References
4. Antitumor Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. The Actinomycins
III. Mitomycin C
IV. Azaserine
V. DON (6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine)
VI. Puromycin
VII. Sarkomycin
VIII. Cycloheximide, E73, and the Streptovitacins
IX. Carzinophilin
X. Chromomycin A3 (Toyomycin)
XI. Antibiotic 6270
XII. Streptonigrin
XIII. Fumagillin and Fumagillin Alcohol
XIV. Psicofuranine
XV. Hadacidin
XVI. Actinogan and Peptinogan
XVII. Miscellaneous Antibiotics
References
Appendix: Survey of Recent Developments in Experimental Chemotherapy: Supplements to Volumes I, II, and III
Supplement to Volume I
Toxicity in Chemotherapy
Statistical Evaluation in Chemotherapy
Drug Resistance in Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy of Trypanosomiasis
Chemotherapy of Trichomoniasis
Chemotherapy of Histomoniasis
Chemotherapy of Giardiasis
Chemotherapy of Amebiasis
Chemotherapy of Coccidiosis
Chemotherapy of Malaria. Part 2. The Antimalarial Drugs
Chemotherapy of Babesiasis
Chemotherapy of Theileriasis and Anaplasmosis
Chemotherapy of Toxoplasmosis
Chemotherapy of Balantidiasis
Chemotherapy of Spirochetal Infections
Chemotherapy of Miscellaneous Infections
Chemotherapy of Filariasis
Chemotherapy of Myiasis
Supplement to Volume II
Chemotherapy with Antibacterial Dyestuffs
Acridine Dye Action at Cellular and Molecular Levels
Microbial Resistance to Harsh and Destructive Environmental Conditions
Antibacterial Chemotherapy with Sulfonamides
The Nitrofurans—Chemotherapeutic Properties
Antibacterial Agents of Limited Action
Experimental Chemotherapy of Leprosy
Supplement to Volume III
The Tetracyclines
The Macrolides (Erythromycin Group)
The Polypeptides of the Polymyxin Group
Novobiocin
Antibiotics Used in the Chemotherapy of Bacterial and Fungal Infections
Chemotherapy of Rickettsial Infections
Experiences with Experimental Chemotherapy of Viral Diseases
Bibliographic List of Recent Publications Not Discussed in This Supplement
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143301