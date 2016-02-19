Experimental Biology with Micro-Organisms
1st Edition
Students' Manual
Description
Experimental Biology with Micro-organisms: Students' Manual talks about micro-organisms and examines facts and different relevant studies. The first part of the book discusses handling, culturing, and observing a micro-organism; this part also explains the importance of such practices when dealing with the said subject. Also mentioned in this part are the nutrition of the micro-organisms and the explanations regarding autotrophs and heterotrophs and what complex food they manufacture or utilize. The book also presents a background on the life cycle of the organisms, such as bacteria, chlorella, slime molds, yeast, Mucor hiemalis, and Basidiomycetes. In Chapters 4 and 5, the book talks more about an organism's growth and genetics, along with some of its subtopics. The succeeding chapters focus more on the environment's effect on organisms. The book ends with an analysis of the different interactions. The book caters for people who are studying biology and acts as a great reference for bio research.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Handling, Culturing and Observing Micro-Organisms
Expt. 1.1 Micro-Organisms—Their Variety and Their Habitats
Expt. 1.2 Isolating a Pure Culture of Bacteria from a Mixed Population
Expt. 1.3 Preparing Stained Preparations of Bacteria
Appendix—Microscopy
Expt. 1.4 Methods of Sterilization
Appendix—Autoclaving
2 Nutrition
Expt. 2.1 Nutrient Requirements in an Autotrophic Organism—Chlorella
Expt. 2.2 Nutrient Requirements in a Heterotrophic Organism—Aspergillus niger
Expt. 2.3 Protein Digestion in Bacteria
Expt. 2.4 Starch Digestion in Aspergillus niger
Expt. 2.5 The Effect of the Vitamin Thiamine on the Growth of Heterotrophic Organisms
3 Structure and Life Cycles
Expt. 3.1 The Structure of Bacteria
Appendix—Measurement
Expt. 3.2 The Life Cycle of a Green Alga—Chlorella
Expt. 3.3 The Life Cycle of a Slime Mould—Dictyostelium discoideum
Expt. 3.4 The Life Cycle of a Non-Mycelial Ascomycete-Yeast
Expt. 3.5 The Life Cycle of Mucor hiemalis
Expt. 3.6 An Examination of Two Mycelial Ascomycetes-Aspergillus (Eurotium) and Penicillium
Expt. 3.7 The Life Cycle of a Basidiomycete—Agaricus bisporus
4 Growth
Expt. 4.1 The Growth of a Population of a Unicellular Organism—Chlorella
Appendix—Hemocytometer
Expt. 4.2 Growth of a Filamentous Organism—Mucor hiemalis
5 Genetics
Expt. 5.1 To Demonstrate Gene Segregation and Crossing over Using an Ascomycete
Expt. 5.2 Selecting Bacteria Mutants by Using Antibiotics
Expt. 5.3 An Investigation into Biochemical Mutants in the Bread Mold—Neurospora crassa
6 Soil Ecology
Expt. 6.1 Estimating the Numbers of Micro-Organisms in Soils
Expt. 6.2 Cellulose Decomposition by Soil Micro-Organisms
Expt. 6.3 Ammonification in Soils
Expt. 6.4 Nitrification by Soil Organisms
Expt. 6.5 Culturing Anaerobic Organisms from the Soil
Expt. 6.6 Culturing Soil Protozoa
Expt. 6.7 Culturing Soil Algae
7 Ecology
Expt. 7.1 Temperature and the Growth of Micro-Organisms
Expt. 7.2 The Effect of pH on the Growth of Micro-Organisms
Expt. 7.3 The Effect of Osmotic Pressure on the Growth of Micro-Organisms
Expt. 7.4 An Examination of Water Supplies for Coliform Organisms
Expt. 7.5 The Microbiology of Milk
Expt. 7.6 To Investigate the Ability of Fungi to Colonize a Range of Substrates
8 Interaction
Expt. 8.1 An Investigation into Symbiosis
Expt. 8.2 Sclerotinia—A Facultative Plant Parasite
Expt. 8.3 An Investigation into Bacterial Viruses—Bacteriophages
Expt. 8.4 Nitrogen Fixation by a Symbiotic Association
Index
