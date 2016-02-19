Experimental Biology with Micro-organisms: Students' Manual talks about micro-organisms and examines facts and different relevant studies. The first part of the book discusses handling, culturing, and observing a micro-organism; this part also explains the importance of such practices when dealing with the said subject. Also mentioned in this part are the nutrition of the micro-organisms and the explanations regarding autotrophs and heterotrophs and what complex food they manufacture or utilize. The book also presents a background on the life cycle of the organisms, such as bacteria, chlorella, slime molds, yeast, Mucor hiemalis, and Basidiomycetes. In Chapters 4 and 5, the book talks more about an organism's growth and genetics, along with some of its subtopics. The succeeding chapters focus more on the environment's effect on organisms. The book ends with an analysis of the different interactions. The book caters for people who are studying biology and acts as a great reference for bio research.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1 Handling, Culturing and Observing Micro-Organisms

Expt. 1.1 Micro-Organisms—Their Variety and Their Habitats

Expt. 1.2 Isolating a Pure Culture of Bacteria from a Mixed Population

Expt. 1.3 Preparing Stained Preparations of Bacteria

Appendix—Microscopy

Expt. 1.4 Methods of Sterilization

Appendix—Autoclaving

2 Nutrition

Expt. 2.1 Nutrient Requirements in an Autotrophic Organism—Chlorella

Expt. 2.2 Nutrient Requirements in a Heterotrophic Organism—Aspergillus niger

Expt. 2.3 Protein Digestion in Bacteria

Expt. 2.4 Starch Digestion in Aspergillus niger

Expt. 2.5 The Effect of the Vitamin Thiamine on the Growth of Heterotrophic Organisms

3 Structure and Life Cycles

Expt. 3.1 The Structure of Bacteria

Appendix—Measurement

Expt. 3.2 The Life Cycle of a Green Alga—Chlorella

Expt. 3.3 The Life Cycle of a Slime Mould—Dictyostelium discoideum

Expt. 3.4 The Life Cycle of a Non-Mycelial Ascomycete-Yeast

Expt. 3.5 The Life Cycle of Mucor hiemalis

Expt. 3.6 An Examination of Two Mycelial Ascomycetes-Aspergillus (Eurotium) and Penicillium

Expt. 3.7 The Life Cycle of a Basidiomycete—Agaricus bisporus

4 Growth

Expt. 4.1 The Growth of a Population of a Unicellular Organism—Chlorella

Appendix—Hemocytometer

Expt. 4.2 Growth of a Filamentous Organism—Mucor hiemalis

5 Genetics

Expt. 5.1 To Demonstrate Gene Segregation and Crossing over Using an Ascomycete

Expt. 5.2 Selecting Bacteria Mutants by Using Antibiotics

Expt. 5.3 An Investigation into Biochemical Mutants in the Bread Mold—Neurospora crassa

6 Soil Ecology

Expt. 6.1 Estimating the Numbers of Micro-Organisms in Soils

Expt. 6.2 Cellulose Decomposition by Soil Micro-Organisms

Expt. 6.3 Ammonification in Soils

Expt. 6.4 Nitrification by Soil Organisms

Expt. 6.5 Culturing Anaerobic Organisms from the Soil

Expt. 6.6 Culturing Soil Protozoa

Expt. 6.7 Culturing Soil Algae

7 Ecology

Expt. 7.1 Temperature and the Growth of Micro-Organisms

Expt. 7.2 The Effect of pH on the Growth of Micro-Organisms

Expt. 7.3 The Effect of Osmotic Pressure on the Growth of Micro-Organisms

Expt. 7.4 An Examination of Water Supplies for Coliform Organisms

Expt. 7.5 The Microbiology of Milk

Expt. 7.6 To Investigate the Ability of Fungi to Colonize a Range of Substrates

8 Interaction

Expt. 8.1 An Investigation into Symbiosis

Expt. 8.2 Sclerotinia—A Facultative Plant Parasite

Expt. 8.3 An Investigation into Bacterial Viruses—Bacteriophages

Expt. 8.4 Nitrogen Fixation by a Symbiotic Association

Index

