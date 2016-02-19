Atomic Inner-Shell Processes, Volume II: Experimental Approaches and Applications focuses on the physics of atomic inner shells, with emphasis on experimental aspects including the use of radioactive atoms for studies of atomic transition probabilities. Surveys of modern techniques of electron and photon spectrometry are also presented, and selected practical applications of inner-shell processes are outlined.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the general principles underlying the experimental techniques that make use of radioactive isotopes for inner-shell transition measurements. The discussion then turns to electron spectrometry, its instrumentation as well as basic and operational principles; X-ray diffraction spectrometry, paying particular attention to types of X-ray spectrometers and general characteristics of crystal spectrometers; spectrometry with solid-state detectors; and proportional-counter spectrometry. The final chapter considers some practical applications of inner-shell ionization phenomena, with particular reference to X-ray fluorescence analysis and astrophysics.

This book should be valuable to physicists and other scientists who plan to engage in research on atomic inner-shell processes.