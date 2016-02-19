Experimental and Genetic Models of Hypertension
1st Edition
Handbook of Hypertension
Editors: W. De Jong W.H. Birkenhäger J.L. Reid
eBook ISBN: 9781483162997
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 568
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162997
About the Editor
W. De Jong
Affiliations and Expertise
Rudolf Magnus Institute for Pharmacology, University of Utrecht, Utrecht (The Netherlands)
W.H. Birkenhäger
J.L. Reid
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.