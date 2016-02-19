Experimental and Comparative Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120392315, 9781483215792

Experimental and Comparative Toxicology, Volume 31

1st Edition

Editors: Charles E. Cornelius Charles F. Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9781483215792
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th May 1987
Page Count: 218
Table of Contents


Preface

Tumor Promotors and Genotoxic Chemicals in Short-Term Testing for Carcinogenicity

I. Introduction

II. Complete and "Incomplete" Carcinogens

III. Acute and Chronic Toxicity

IV. New Testing Strategies

V. Conclusions

References

The Significance of Preneoplastic Liver Lesions in Experimental Animals

I. Introduction

II. Significance of Preneoplastic Lesions

III. Characteristics of Altered Foci

IV. Induction of Altered Foci as a Means of Detecting Carcinogens

V. Enhancement of Altered Foci as a Means of Identifying Neoplasm-Promoting Agents

VI. Inhibition of Altered Foci as a Means of Identifying Anticarcinogens

VII. Conclusions

References

Liver Tumors in Rodents: Extrapolation to Man

I. Introduction

II. Different Kinds of Liver Tumors

III. Etiological Factors for Hepatic Neoplasia in Man and the Availability of Animal Models

IV. Mortality from Primary Liver Cancer in England and Wales

V. Factors Other Than Test Chemicals Which Influence the Risk of Hepatic Neoplasia in Laboratory Rodents

VI. The Significance of Enzyme-Altered Foci in the Pathogenesis of Hepatocellular Neoplasia

VII. The Prediction of Hepatocarcinogenic Risk for Man

VIII. Summary

References

Neurobehavioral Toxicology: An Overview

I. Introduction

II. Neurobehavioral Toxicology: A Historical Perspective

III. Methods in Neurobehavioral Toxicology

IV. Corroborating Tests

V. Neurobehavioral Assessment of Neurotoxins: Past and Present

VI. Topics for Future Research

References

Immunotoxicology

I. Introduction

II. Brief Anatomical and Physiological Considerations

III. Proposed Models for Immunotoxicity Assessment

IV. Conclusion

References

The Endocrine System as the Target in Experimental Toxicology

I. Introduction

II. No-Hormonal-Effect Level

III. Practical Considerations

IV. Applied Techniques

V. Experimental Practice

References

Uses of γ-Glutamyltransferase in Experimental Toxicology

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of the Enzyme

III. Hepatic Induction and Hepatic Disturbances

IV. GGT and Experimental Carcinogenesis

V. Urine GGT in Experimental Kidney Toxicity

VI. Conclusion

References

Predictive Value of Ocular Irritation Tests

I. Introduction

II. Tests Presently Used

III. Are Tests Presently Used Predictive?

IV. Can We Improve the Predictivity of the Tests?

V. Can We Develop Alternative Methods to the Use of Animals?

VI. Conclusions

References

Index






Description

Experimental and Comparative Toxicology, Volume 31 aims to explore some of the potentially important and crucial areas in experimental toxicology. The book discusses tumor promoters and genotoxic chemicals in short-term testing for carcinogenicity, as well as the significance of preneoplastic liver lesions in experimental animals. The text also describes the factors known to be associated with increased risk of liver neoplasia as a human disease, and the extent to which it is known that the same factors have a similar effect in laboratory animals. Neurobehavioral toxicology; immunotoxicology; and the endocrine system as the target in experimental toxicology are also considered. The book further tackles the uses of gamma-glutamyltransferase in experimental toxicology, as well as the predictive value of ocular irritation tests. Toxicologists, biochemists, pathologists, and those involved in preventive medicine and community health will find the text invaluable.

