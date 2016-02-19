Experimental and Comparative Toxicology, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Tumor Promotors and Genotoxic Chemicals in Short-Term Testing for Carcinogenicity
I. Introduction
II. Complete and "Incomplete" Carcinogens
III. Acute and Chronic Toxicity
IV. New Testing Strategies
V. Conclusions
References
The Significance of Preneoplastic Liver Lesions in Experimental Animals
I. Introduction
II. Significance of Preneoplastic Lesions
III. Characteristics of Altered Foci
IV. Induction of Altered Foci as a Means of Detecting Carcinogens
V. Enhancement of Altered Foci as a Means of Identifying Neoplasm-Promoting Agents
VI. Inhibition of Altered Foci as a Means of Identifying Anticarcinogens
VII. Conclusions
References
Liver Tumors in Rodents: Extrapolation to Man
I. Introduction
II. Different Kinds of Liver Tumors
III. Etiological Factors for Hepatic Neoplasia in Man and the Availability of Animal Models
IV. Mortality from Primary Liver Cancer in England and Wales
V. Factors Other Than Test Chemicals Which Influence the Risk of Hepatic Neoplasia in Laboratory Rodents
VI. The Significance of Enzyme-Altered Foci in the Pathogenesis of Hepatocellular Neoplasia
VII. The Prediction of Hepatocarcinogenic Risk for Man
VIII. Summary
References
Neurobehavioral Toxicology: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Neurobehavioral Toxicology: A Historical Perspective
III. Methods in Neurobehavioral Toxicology
IV. Corroborating Tests
V. Neurobehavioral Assessment of Neurotoxins: Past and Present
VI. Topics for Future Research
References
Immunotoxicology
I. Introduction
II. Brief Anatomical and Physiological Considerations
III. Proposed Models for Immunotoxicity Assessment
IV. Conclusion
References
The Endocrine System as the Target in Experimental Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. No-Hormonal-Effect Level
III. Practical Considerations
IV. Applied Techniques
V. Experimental Practice
References
Uses of γ-Glutamyltransferase in Experimental Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of the Enzyme
III. Hepatic Induction and Hepatic Disturbances
IV. GGT and Experimental Carcinogenesis
V. Urine GGT in Experimental Kidney Toxicity
VI. Conclusion
References
Predictive Value of Ocular Irritation Tests
I. Introduction
II. Tests Presently Used
III. Are Tests Presently Used Predictive?
IV. Can We Improve the Predictivity of the Tests?
V. Can We Develop Alternative Methods to the Use of Animals?
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Experimental and Comparative Toxicology, Volume 31 aims to explore some of the potentially important and crucial areas in experimental toxicology. The book discusses tumor promoters and genotoxic chemicals in short-term testing for carcinogenicity, as well as the significance of preneoplastic liver lesions in experimental animals. The text also describes the factors known to be associated with increased risk of liver neoplasia as a human disease, and the extent to which it is known that the same factors have a similar effect in laboratory animals. Neurobehavioral toxicology; immunotoxicology; and the endocrine system as the target in experimental toxicology are also considered. The book further tackles the uses of gamma-glutamyltransferase in experimental toxicology, as well as the predictive value of ocular irritation tests. Toxicologists, biochemists, pathologists, and those involved in preventive medicine and community health will find the text invaluable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 7th May 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215792