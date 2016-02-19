Experimental Analysis of Behavior, Volume 6

This volume is dedicated to the late B.F. Skinner as a tribute to his pioneering work on the Experimental Analysis of Behavior. This science that he initiated studies the behavior of individual organisms under laboratory conditions.

The volume describes a broad collection of representative and effective research techniques in the Experimental Analysis of Behavior; techniques derived solely from infrahuman subjects, which have been selected both for their utility in behavior analysis and for their potential value in expanding the use of behavior analysis in the neurosciences. By bringing together under one cover the expertise of individual authors regarding techniques based on their particular laboratory experiences, the book provides an informative and practical source of methods and techniques for those practising or interested in Experimental Analysis of Behaviour.