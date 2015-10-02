Experiencing Climate Change in Bangladesh: Vulnerability and Adaptation in Coastal Regions provides a conceptual and empirical framework for understanding the vulnerability of coastal communities in Bangladesh to multiple stressors and presents the process by which rural households adapt their livelihoods.

The livelihoods of the poor people in many developing countries are disproportionately vulnerable to multiple shocks and stresses. The effects of climate change interacting with these livelihood disturbances further amplify human vulnerability. Future climate change is likely to aggravate this precarious situation.

This book offers a solid framework for analyzing the process and components of adaptation of rural livelihoods to a changing hydro-climatic environment and presents empirical evidence of livelihood adaptation at the local level.

The book creates a knowledge-base for the small island developing states (SIDS) experiencing similar socio-economic and climatic conditions. Also fills a market need by providing a conceptual framework, case studies, and reflections on lessons learned from policy responses for vulnerability reduction and adaptation to climate variability, extremes, and change.