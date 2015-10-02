Experiencing Climate Change in Bangladesh
1st Edition
Vulnerability and Adaptation in Coastal Regions
Description
Experiencing Climate Change in Bangladesh: Vulnerability and Adaptation in Coastal Regions provides a conceptual and empirical framework for understanding the vulnerability of coastal communities in Bangladesh to multiple stressors and presents the process by which rural households adapt their livelihoods.
The livelihoods of the poor people in many developing countries are disproportionately vulnerable to multiple shocks and stresses. The effects of climate change interacting with these livelihood disturbances further amplify human vulnerability. Future climate change is likely to aggravate this precarious situation.
This book offers a solid framework for analyzing the process and components of adaptation of rural livelihoods to a changing hydro-climatic environment and presents empirical evidence of livelihood adaptation at the local level.
The book creates a knowledge-base for the small island developing states (SIDS) experiencing similar socio-economic and climatic conditions. Also fills a market need by providing a conceptual framework, case studies, and reflections on lessons learned from policy responses for vulnerability reduction and adaptation to climate variability, extremes, and change.
Key Features
- Presents an analyses-based adaptation to climate change in a holistic way that takes into account social, economic, and environmental stressors and their interrelationships
- Examines synergy between disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation, and social protection in the context of Bangladesh
- Provides examples of successes and failures in climate change adaptation invaluable for developing countries in similar situations
Readership
researchers and academics studying climate change, disaster management and sustainable development issues.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- About the Authors
- List of Acronyms
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Problem Statement
- 1.2. Investigative Questions
- 1.3. Layout of the Book
- Chapter 2. Adaptation in Climate Change Discourse: A Conceptual Framework
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Adaptation in Theory
- 2.3. Key Concepts in Climate Change Adaptation Studies
- 2.4. Process of Adaptation to Climate Change
- 2.5. Adaptation to Climate Change in Livelihood Framework
- Chapter 3. Study Design and Data Sources
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Selection of Field Research Methods
- 3.3. Study Design
- 3.4. Case Study
- 3.5. Field Data Collection
- Chapter 4. The Research Setting
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Coastal Bangladesh
- 4.3. Description of the Study Area
- 4.4. Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Household Assets and Capabilities
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Livelihood Capitals
- 5.3. Discussion and Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Local People’s Perceptions of Climate Change
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Hydro-Climatic Variability and Extreme Climate Events
- 6.3. Local Perceptions of Changes in Climate
- 6.4. Comparison between Local Accounts of Climate Change and Meteorological Information
- 6.5. Perceptions of Risks Concerning Climate Change
- 6.6. Discussion and Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Climate Disturbances and Change: Strategies for Adaptation
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Livelihood Diversification for Adaptation and Increasing Security
- 7.3. Changing Livelihood Strategies for Adaptation to Climatic Hazards and Other Stressors
- 7.4. Coping Strategies in Shrimp Aquaculture
- 7.5. Adaptation to Salinity Intrusion in Rice Production
- 7.6. Use of Climate Information
- 7.7. Adaptation to Salinity Encroachment in Drinking Water Resources
- 7.8. Improvement of Shelters: Households’ Response to Tidal Flood
- 7.9. Migration
- 7.10. Discussion and Conclusion
- Chapter 8. Livelihood Adaptation to Climate Change: The Role of Policies and Institutions
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Institutional Interventions in Facilitating Adaptation to Climate Change
- 8.3. Social Safety Nets: Public Responses to Cope with Livelihood Disturbances
- 8.4. Role of NGOs in Promoting Livelihood Adaptation
- 8.5. National Climate Policy and Livelihood Adaptation at the Local Level
- 8.6. Adapting Development Plans and Sectoral Policies
- 8.7. Discussion
- 8.8. Conclusion
- Chapter 9. Conclusion
- 9.1. Introduction
- Glossary of Terms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034224
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034040
About the Author
Salim Momtaz
Dr. Salim Momtaz is an Associate Professor, School of Environmental and Life Sciences at the University of Newcastle, Australia. He teaches in the area of Sustainable Resource Management. He received his BSc and MSc degrees in Geography from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. He obtained a PhD in Sustainable Development from the University of London under a Commonwealth Scholarship. Salim migrated to Australia in 1994. From 1995 to 1998 he taught Geography at Central Queensland University, Australia. He joined the University of Newcastle in 1999 where he has been teaching since. He had a stint in the US as a Visiting Professor at Georgetown University, Washington DC. He received Rotary International Ambassadorial Fellowship to teach and conduct research in Bangladesh. Salim’s current research interests include climate change adaptation, environmental governance and social impact assessment. Salim led the team that conducted one of the first social impact assessment studies in Australia ‘Independent Social Impact Assessment, RSERC, Rockhampton, 1998’. Salim published six books and many articles in international journals. He was a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee, Netherlands Government Research Organization, between 2007 and 2010 and is currently on the panel of international reviewers with the Swiss National Science Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Sustainable Use of Coasts and Catchments, School of Environmental & Life Sciences, University of Newcastle, Australia
Masud Shameem
Dr. Shameem is a PhD researcher in Sustainable Resources Management at the School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Environmental & Life Sciences, University of Newcastle, Australia