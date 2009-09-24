Experiencing Change in German Controlling
1st Edition
Management Accounting in a Globalizing World
Description
"Controlling" is the German term for "Management Accounting". This book explores the unique characteristics of German management accounting as opposed to the the management of companies in other countries. It contains unique research taking three different German companies as case studies. It explores the influence of national characteristics and globalization on the ways businesses are run.
Key Features
- Contains three separate in-depth case studies of actual German businesses
- The only book of its kind to explore the distinctive qualities of German management accounting
Readership
Academic specialists in Management Accounting; CIMA members; Secondary: Accountants and business practitioners
Table of Contents
Executive Summary; Introduction; The German Context; Case Study of CarAccessories; Case Study of PowerComponents; Case Study of StorageSolutions; Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 24th September 2009
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179089
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856179072