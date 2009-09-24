Experiencing Change in German Controlling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856179072, 9781856179089

Experiencing Change in German Controlling

1st Edition

Management Accounting in a Globalizing World

Authors: Robert Luther T Colwyn Jones Astrid Saxl
eBook ISBN: 9781856179089
Paperback ISBN: 9781856179072
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 24th September 2009
Page Count: 128
Description

"Controlling" is the German term for "Management Accounting".  This book explores the unique characteristics of German management accounting as opposed to the the management of companies in other countries.  It contains unique research taking three different German companies as case studies.  It explores the influence of national characteristics and globalization on the ways businesses are run. 

Key Features

- Contains three separate in-depth case studies of actual German businesses

- The only book of its kind to explore the distinctive qualities of German management accounting

Readership

Academic specialists in Management Accounting; CIMA members; Secondary: Accountants and business practitioners

Table of Contents

Executive Summary; Introduction; The German Context; Case Study of CarAccessories; Case Study of PowerComponents; Case Study of StorageSolutions; Discussion

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781856179089
Paperback ISBN:
9781856179072

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

