Experiences in Biochemical Perception discusses the breadth of contributions of I. C. Gunsalus, a versatile biochemist, in the field of biochemistry. This book explores the mechanism of electron transport to protein structure and documents the interface between the Gunsalus laboratory and the physicists. Organized into five parts encompassing 27 chapters, this book starts with a description of metabolic processes and the study of pyruvate oxidation. This text then illustrates how studies of microbial respiration led to the discovery of pyridoxl phosphate. Other chapters review dehydrogenases that participate in the dissimilation of branch-chain aromatic acids. This book further discusses the phosphorus–nitrogen bond in phosphorylated proteins and the inactivation of glutamine synthetase. The final chapter describes the elucidation of the function of the coenzyme biotin and generalizes about the use of bacteria in nutritional studies. This book is a valuable resource for readers and researchers engaged in the study of genetics, enzymology, microbiology, chemistry, and spectroscopy.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I Metabolism

1 The Search for the Mechanism of Pyruvate Oxidation in 1951

Enzymatic Synthesis of Citrate

Pyruvate Oxidation

References

2 A Decade of Pyruvate Systems

Text

References

3 Early Studies on Respiration and the Coenzyme Form of Vitamin B6

Text

References

4 Branched-Chain Ketoacid Dehydrogenase of Pseudomonas putida PpG2

Introduction

Purification

Requirement of Branched-Chain Ketoacid Dehydrogenase for Lipoamide Dehydrogenase from P. putida Grown on Valine

Effect of L-Valine on Kinetics of Branched-Chain Ketoacid Dehydrogenase

Discussion

References

5 A Movable Feast with Gunny: An Early History of the Mandelate Pathway

Text

References

6 Our Microbial World

Text

References

7 Bacteria and the Challenge of Cyclic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Camphor Vapor

III. Metabolism of Cyclohexanol and Cyclopentanol

IV. Metabolism of Alicyclic Acids

V. Camphor Revisited

References

8 Microbial Metabolism of Anthracycline Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. Microbial Metabolism of Anthracycline Antibiotics

III. Conclusion

IV. Personal Note

References

9 Fatty Acid and Electron Transport in Pseudomonads

The First Generation

The Second Generation

References

II Genetics

10 Order and Disorder in Genome Arrangement

Introduction

Mapping the Bacterial Genome

The Genetics of Bacteria Other than E. coli K12

The Genetics of P. putida

The Promiscuous Plasmid

Gene Arrangement and Regulatory Patterns

The Plasmid—Nature's Wild Card

References

11 Plasmids and Nutritional Diversity

Regulation of Plasmid-Coded Enzymes

Evolution of Degradative Plasmids

References

12 Communication among Coevolving Genes

Rearrangements among Structural and Regulatory Genes

Extensive Divergence of Homologous Genes as They Coevolve within a Cell Line

Similar Amino Acid Sequences in Enzymes with Different Catalytic Activities

References

13 Mixed Regulation in a Biosynthetic Pathway: Learning How to Listen

I. Discovery

II. Attempt to Characterize Tryptophan Synthase Regulation in P. putida by Genetic Analysis

III. Cloning Certain P. aeruginosa trp Genes in E. coli

IV. Unsolved Problems and Future Experiments

V. Envoi

References

III Regulation

14 Regulation of L-Threonine Dehydrase by Ligand-Induced Oligomerization: An Odyssey Born of the Pyridoxal Phosphate Era

Results

Summary

References

15 Organization and Expression of an E. coli Cluster of Genes Involved in the Translation Process

Organization and Expression of the Initiation Factor IF3 E. coli Gene Cluster

Translational Initiation Pathways

Isolation of a Thermosensitive Strain Containing a Thermolabile IF3

Order of the Genes in λp2 as Studied by Their Segregation Pattern in Deleted Phages

Physical Location of the Genes on λp2

Transcription of the Genes around infC

The Expression of the Genes around infC Is Differently Regulated

Conclusion

References

16 Posttranscriptional Control of Protein Synthesis during Substrate Adaptation

Text

References

17 From Bacterial Camphor Metabolism to Mammalian Protein Kinase Systems Regulated by Cyclic AMP, Cyclic GMP, and Calcium

I. Introduction

II. A Bacterial Dehydrogenase in Camphor Oxidation

III. Mammalian Protein Kinase Systems

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

18 Phosphorus-Nitrogen Bonds in Proteins

Text

References

19 Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase Degradation

I. Introduction

II. Results

III. Discussion

References

IV Cytochrome P450 and Electron Transport

20 From Stars to Organic Chemistry via Cytochrome P450

Introduction

The Illinois Biochemistry/Biophysics Group, 1972-1977

References

21 Purification and Characterization of Adrenal P450 Cytochromes

I. Introduction

II. Purification of the Two P450 Proteins

III. Catalytic Activity of Adrenal P450

IV. Molecular Properties of the Two Cytochrome P450 Proteins

V. Comparison of Substrate Specificity and Spectral Properties

VI. Adrenal Steroid Hydroxylases as Second Model P450 Systems

References

22 Application of Affinity and Photoaffinity Probes to Cytochromes P450cam and P45011β: New Insights into the Mode of Substrate Binding and Orientation

I. Introduction

II. The Substrate-Binding Site of Cytochrome P450cam

III. The Substrate-Binding Site of Cytochrome P45011β

IV. Applicability of the Two-Site Hypothesis to P450 Heme Proteins

References

23 NADH Peroxidase of Streptococcus faecalis

I. Oxygen as Electron Acceptor for Streptococcus faecalis

II. NADH Peroxidase from Fermentatively Grown S. faecalis, 10C1: Demonstration of an Enzyme-Substrate Complex

III. NADH Peroxidase from Aerobically Grown S. faecalis

IV. Conclusions

References

24 Biochemical Investigations at Subzero Temperatures

I. Introduction

II. Temporal Resolution of Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions

III. Purification of Reaction Intermediates and Structural Studies

References

25 Dynamic Proteins

Conformational Substates—Concepts and Existence

Conformational Transitions

The Spatial Structure of Conformational Substates

Structure and Function

Reaction Theory

A Dynamic Model for Ligand Binding

References

V Microbiology

26 The Microbes' Contribution to Nutritional Science

Introduction

Studies on Biotin

The Microbes' Contribution to Nutritional Science

References

27 Pseudomonas aeruginosa—A Highly Evolved Aerobe

Text

References

Index



