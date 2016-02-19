Experiences in Biochemical Perception
1st Edition
Description
Experiences in Biochemical Perception discusses the breadth of contributions of I. C. Gunsalus, a versatile biochemist, in the field of biochemistry. This book explores the mechanism of electron transport to protein structure and documents the interface between the Gunsalus laboratory and the physicists. Organized into five parts encompassing 27 chapters, this book starts with a description of metabolic processes and the study of pyruvate oxidation. This text then illustrates how studies of microbial respiration led to the discovery of pyridoxl phosphate. Other chapters review dehydrogenases that participate in the dissimilation of branch-chain aromatic acids. This book further discusses the phosphorus–nitrogen bond in phosphorylated proteins and the inactivation of glutamine synthetase. The final chapter describes the elucidation of the function of the coenzyme biotin and generalizes about the use of bacteria in nutritional studies. This book is a valuable resource for readers and researchers engaged in the study of genetics, enzymology, microbiology, chemistry, and spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Metabolism
1 The Search for the Mechanism of Pyruvate Oxidation in 1951
Enzymatic Synthesis of Citrate
Pyruvate Oxidation
References
2 A Decade of Pyruvate Systems
Text
References
3 Early Studies on Respiration and the Coenzyme Form of Vitamin B6
Text
References
4 Branched-Chain Ketoacid Dehydrogenase of Pseudomonas putida PpG2
Introduction
Purification
Requirement of Branched-Chain Ketoacid Dehydrogenase for Lipoamide Dehydrogenase from P. putida Grown on Valine
Effect of L-Valine on Kinetics of Branched-Chain Ketoacid Dehydrogenase
Discussion
References
5 A Movable Feast with Gunny: An Early History of the Mandelate Pathway
Text
References
6 Our Microbial World
Text
References
7 Bacteria and the Challenge of Cyclic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Camphor Vapor
III. Metabolism of Cyclohexanol and Cyclopentanol
IV. Metabolism of Alicyclic Acids
V. Camphor Revisited
References
8 Microbial Metabolism of Anthracycline Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Metabolism of Anthracycline Antibiotics
III. Conclusion
IV. Personal Note
References
9 Fatty Acid and Electron Transport in Pseudomonads
The First Generation
The Second Generation
References
II Genetics
10 Order and Disorder in Genome Arrangement
Introduction
Mapping the Bacterial Genome
The Genetics of Bacteria Other than E. coli K12
The Genetics of P. putida
The Promiscuous Plasmid
Gene Arrangement and Regulatory Patterns
The Plasmid—Nature's Wild Card
References
11 Plasmids and Nutritional Diversity
Regulation of Plasmid-Coded Enzymes
Evolution of Degradative Plasmids
References
12 Communication among Coevolving Genes
Rearrangements among Structural and Regulatory Genes
Extensive Divergence of Homologous Genes as They Coevolve within a Cell Line
Similar Amino Acid Sequences in Enzymes with Different Catalytic Activities
References
13 Mixed Regulation in a Biosynthetic Pathway: Learning How to Listen
I. Discovery
II. Attempt to Characterize Tryptophan Synthase Regulation in P. putida by Genetic Analysis
III. Cloning Certain P. aeruginosa trp Genes in E. coli
IV. Unsolved Problems and Future Experiments
V. Envoi
References
III Regulation
14 Regulation of L-Threonine Dehydrase by Ligand-Induced Oligomerization: An Odyssey Born of the Pyridoxal Phosphate Era
Results
Summary
References
15 Organization and Expression of an E. coli Cluster of Genes Involved in the Translation Process
Organization and Expression of the Initiation Factor IF3 E. coli Gene Cluster
Translational Initiation Pathways
Isolation of a Thermosensitive Strain Containing a Thermolabile IF3
Order of the Genes in λp2 as Studied by Their Segregation Pattern in Deleted Phages
Physical Location of the Genes on λp2
Transcription of the Genes around infC
The Expression of the Genes around infC Is Differently Regulated
Conclusion
References
16 Posttranscriptional Control of Protein Synthesis during Substrate Adaptation
Text
References
17 From Bacterial Camphor Metabolism to Mammalian Protein Kinase Systems Regulated by Cyclic AMP, Cyclic GMP, and Calcium
I. Introduction
II. A Bacterial Dehydrogenase in Camphor Oxidation
III. Mammalian Protein Kinase Systems
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
18 Phosphorus-Nitrogen Bonds in Proteins
Text
References
19 Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase Degradation
I. Introduction
II. Results
III. Discussion
References
IV Cytochrome P450 and Electron Transport
20 From Stars to Organic Chemistry via Cytochrome P450
Introduction
The Illinois Biochemistry/Biophysics Group, 1972-1977
References
21 Purification and Characterization of Adrenal P450 Cytochromes
I. Introduction
II. Purification of the Two P450 Proteins
III. Catalytic Activity of Adrenal P450
IV. Molecular Properties of the Two Cytochrome P450 Proteins
V. Comparison of Substrate Specificity and Spectral Properties
VI. Adrenal Steroid Hydroxylases as Second Model P450 Systems
References
22 Application of Affinity and Photoaffinity Probes to Cytochromes P450cam and P45011β: New Insights into the Mode of Substrate Binding and Orientation
I. Introduction
II. The Substrate-Binding Site of Cytochrome P450cam
III. The Substrate-Binding Site of Cytochrome P45011β
IV. Applicability of the Two-Site Hypothesis to P450 Heme Proteins
References
23 NADH Peroxidase of Streptococcus faecalis
I. Oxygen as Electron Acceptor for Streptococcus faecalis
II. NADH Peroxidase from Fermentatively Grown S. faecalis, 10C1: Demonstration of an Enzyme-Substrate Complex
III. NADH Peroxidase from Aerobically Grown S. faecalis
IV. Conclusions
References
24 Biochemical Investigations at Subzero Temperatures
I. Introduction
II. Temporal Resolution of Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions
III. Purification of Reaction Intermediates and Structural Studies
References
25 Dynamic Proteins
Conformational Substates—Concepts and Existence
Conformational Transitions
The Spatial Structure of Conformational Substates
Structure and Function
Reaction Theory
A Dynamic Model for Ligand Binding
References
V Microbiology
26 The Microbes' Contribution to Nutritional Science
Introduction
Studies on Biotin
The Microbes' Contribution to Nutritional Science
References
27 Pseudomonas aeruginosa—A Highly Evolved Aerobe
Text
References
Index
