Expansion Microscopy for Cell Biology, Volume 161
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Protein-retention Expansion Microscopy: Improved Sub-cellular Imaging Resolution through Physical Specimen Expansion
Paul Tilberg
2. Ultrastructure Expansion Microscopy (U-ExM)
Davide Gambarotto, Virginie Hamel and Paul Guichard
3. Expansion STED microscopy (ExSTED)
Helge Ewers
4. Simple multi-color super-resolution by X10 microscopy
Sven Truckenbrodt
5. Expansion microscopy imaging of various neuronal structures
Jae-Byum Chang
6. Mapping the neuronal cytoskeleton using expansion microscopy
Lukas Kapitein
7. Mechanical expansion microscopy
Bo Wang
8. Enhanced expansion microscopy to measure nanoscale structural and biochemical remodelling in single cells
Izzy Jayasinghe
9. Application of Expansion Microscopy on Developing Arabidopsis Seeds
Michael D. Nodine
10. A protocol to expand plant nuclei
Veit Schubert
11. Expansion microscopy of the mitotic spindle
Ivana Ponjavić
12. Expansion microscopy at the nanoscale. The nuclear pore complex as fiducial landmark
Paolo Bianchini
13. Post-labeling expansion microscopy, a promise to go beyond super-resolution limitations
Paul Guichard and Virginie Hamel
14. Ex-dSTORM and automated quantitative image analysis of expanded filamentous structures
Markus Sauer
15. Expansion Microscopy on Drosophila Spermatocyte Centrioles
Alan Wainman
Description
Expansion microscopy for Cell Biology, volume 161 in Methods in Cell Biology compiles 15 chapters on recent developments on expansion microscopy techniques (Pro-ExM, U-ExM, Ex-STED, X10, Ex-dSTORM, etc) with their applications in the area of Cell biology ranging from mitosis, centrioles or nuclear pore complex to plant cell, bacteria, Drosophila or neurons. Importantly, they will guide researchers to choose the expansion microscopy method adapted to their particular purposes, highlighting the pro and cons of the different techniques and providing a step-by-step protocol to follow.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Cell Biology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Expansion Microscopy for Cell Biology
Readership
Researchers in the area of Cell biology, Plant biology, Neurobiology as well as other scientific areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 10th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128208076
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Guichard
Paul Guichard is an expert on the structure of the centriole. From 2007 to 2010, he did his PhD at the Institut Curie (France) under the co-direction of Drs. Tassin and Marco, on the study of the human procentriole assembly using cryo-tomography. From 2011 to 2015, he did his post-doctoral work in the laboratory of Prof. Gönczy at EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland) where he studied the structure of the centriolar cartwheel by combining cryo-tomography, in vitro assemblies and super-resolution microscopy. In 2015, together with Dr. Hamel, they created the Centriole Architecture Laboratory at the University of Geneva (Switzerland), aiming at revealing the molecular architecture and function of the centriole.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centriole Architecture Laboratory, University of Geneva, Switzerland
Virginie Hamel
Virginie Hamel (previously Hachet) is an expert in Cell Biology and Biochemistry, mainly focusing on understanding the function of the centriole and centrosome. She completed her PhD under the supervision of Iain Mattaj at EMBL (Heidelberg, Germany, 2004) working on the role of importin in nuclear envelope re-assembly in vitro using Xenopus laevis egg extracts. She then carried out postdoctoral studies in the laboratory of Prof. Gönczy at ISREC/EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland) from 2005 to 2012, where she became interested in the mechanisms dictating timing of mitotic entry in C. elegans embryos. She next was appointed scientist collaborator in that lab (2013-2015) and started to work on centriole biology. She teamed up with Paul Guichard to specifically dissect the mechanisms of centriole assembly. Since 2015, she is scientific collaborator co-heading the Centriole architecture lab with Prof Paul Guichard in the Cell Biology Department at the University of Geneva (Switzerland). Their lab focuses on deciphering the structural mechanisms governing centriole assembly. To this end, they are combining the use of cell biology methods, in vitro reconstitution assays, cryo-microscopy/cryo-tomography and super-resolution microscopy including expansion microscopy to gain decisive insights into these mechanisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centriole Architecture Laboratory, University of Geneva, Switzerland
