Exotics and Wildlife - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750654159

Exotics and Wildlife

1st Edition

A Manual of Veterinary Nursing Care

Authors: Caroline Gosden
Paperback ISBN: 9780750654159
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th May 2004
Page Count: 264
Description

Offering practical advice on nursing care for the exotic pet, this much-needed resource provides everything veterinary nurses need on the subject — in one valuable book! Ideal as a reference tool for daily use in the clinical management of exotic pets, it applies information on the treatment of domestic species to exotic pets with coverage that is specifically relevant to these species. Providing a hands-on approach, a nursing focus, and a concentration on exotics, it includes discussions of common diseases, anesthesia, radiography, supportive nursing, administering medication, housing and nutrition for the sick animal, and international species.

Key Features

  • This one-stop reference tool is perfect for use in the daily clinical management of exotic species.
  • Comprehensive information is presented on the day-to-day management of the more unusual patient.
  • Practical advice is given on providing effective nursing care for the exotic pet.
  • Unique Tips of the Trade are offered by VNs with experience working with this type of patient.

Table of Contents

Contents
Preface
Contributors
Section 1
Introduction to Rodent Care
1. Rabbits
2. Rodents
Section 2
Introduction to Snakes, Lizards and Chelonia Care
3. Snakes and lizards
4. Chelonia
Section 3
Introduction to Bird Care
5. Cage and Aviary Birds
6. Birds of Prey
7. Wild Birds
Section 4
Introduction to Wildlife Care
8. Bats
9. Foxes
10. Hedgehogs
11. Squirrels
12. Deer
13. Badgers
Appendices
1. Rabbits
2. Drug Dosages
3. General Information on Hand Rearing Mammals
4. Which food for which baby bird

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750654159

About the Author

Caroline Gosden

Affiliations and Expertise

Part-time lecturer in Animal Care, locum veterinary nurse

