Exotics and Wildlife

Offering practical advice on nursing care for the exotic pet, this much-needed resource provides everything veterinary nurses need on the subject — in one valuable book! Ideal as a reference tool for daily use in the clinical management of exotic pets, it applies information on the treatment of domestic species to exotic pets with coverage that is specifically relevant to these species. Providing a hands-on approach, a nursing focus, and a concentration on exotics, it includes discussions of common diseases, anesthesia, radiography, supportive nursing, administering medication, housing and nutrition for the sick animal, and international species.