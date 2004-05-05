Exotics and Wildlife
1st Edition
A Manual of Veterinary Nursing Care
Description
Offering practical advice on nursing care for the exotic pet, this much-needed resource provides everything veterinary nurses need on the subject — in one valuable book! Ideal as a reference tool for daily use in the clinical management of exotic pets, it applies information on the treatment of domestic species to exotic pets with coverage that is specifically relevant to these species. Providing a hands-on approach, a nursing focus, and a concentration on exotics, it includes discussions of common diseases, anesthesia, radiography, supportive nursing, administering medication, housing and nutrition for the sick animal, and international species.
Key Features
- This one-stop reference tool is perfect for use in the daily clinical management of exotic species.
- Comprehensive information is presented on the day-to-day management of the more unusual patient.
- Practical advice is given on providing effective nursing care for the exotic pet.
- Unique Tips of the Trade are offered by VNs with experience working with this type of patient.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Contributors
Section 1
Introduction to Rodent Care
1. Rabbits
2. Rodents
Section 2
Introduction to Snakes, Lizards and Chelonia Care
3. Snakes and lizards
4. Chelonia
Section 3
Introduction to Bird Care
5. Cage and Aviary Birds
6. Birds of Prey
7. Wild Birds
Section 4
Introduction to Wildlife Care
8. Bats
9. Foxes
10. Hedgehogs
11. Squirrels
12. Deer
13. Badgers
Appendices
1. Rabbits
2. Drug Dosages
3. General Information on Hand Rearing Mammals
4. Which food for which baby bird
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 5th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750654159
About the Author
Caroline Gosden
Affiliations and Expertise
Part-time lecturer in Animal Care, locum veterinary nurse