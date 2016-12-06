Exotic Animal Oncology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 20-1
1st Edition
Authors: David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman
eBook ISBN: 9780323482936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482738
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description
This issue, guest edited by Dr. David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman, focuses on Exotic Animal Oncology. Topics include: Invertebrate Oncology; Fish Oncology,Reptile Oncology; Amphibian Oncology; Ferret Oncology; Rabbit Oncology; Rodent Oncology; Principles and Applications of Surgical Oncology in Exotic Animals; Principles and Applications of Medical Oncology in Exotic Animals; Principles and Applications or Radiation Therapy in Exotic Animals; and Avian Oncology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482936
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323482738
About the Authors
David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California Davis
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.