Exotic Animal Oncology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 20-1

This issue, guest edited by Dr. David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman, focuses on Exotic Animal Oncology. Topics include: Invertebrate Oncology; Fish Oncology,Reptile Oncology; Amphibian Oncology; Ferret Oncology; Rabbit Oncology; Rodent Oncology; Principles and Applications of Surgical Oncology in Exotic Animals; Principles and Applications of Medical Oncology in Exotic Animals; Principles and Applications or Radiation Therapy in Exotic Animals; and Avian Oncology.