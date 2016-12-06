Exotic Animal Oncology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482738, 9780323482936

Exotic Animal Oncology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 20-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman
eBook ISBN: 9780323482936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482738
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

This issue, guest edited by Dr. David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman, focuses on Exotic Animal Oncology. Topics include: Invertebrate Oncology; Fish Oncology,Reptile Oncology; Amphibian Oncology; Ferret Oncology; Rabbit Oncology; Rodent Oncology; Principles and Applications of Surgical Oncology in Exotic Animals; Principles and Applications of Medical Oncology in Exotic Animals; Principles and Applications or Radiation Therapy in Exotic Animals; and Avian Oncology.

About the Authors

David Sanchez-Migallon Guzman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California Davis

