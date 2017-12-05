Exotic Animal Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566612, 9780323566629

Exotic Animal Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Orosz
eBook ISBN: 9780323566629
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566612
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice

Exotic Animal Neurology

Preface

Pain and Its Control in Reptiles

Pain in Birds: The Anatomical and Physiological Basis

Avian Ganglioneuritis in Clinical Practice

Clinical Signs, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Encephalitozoon cuniculi Infection in Rabbits

Analgesics in Small Mammals

Vaccination of Ferrets for Rabies and Distemper

Medication for Behavior Modification in Birds

Functional and Anatomic Correlates of Neural Aging in

Gut Brain Axis and Its Microbiota Regulation in Mammals and Birds

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice on Exotic Animal Neurology, edited by Susan Orosz, includes: Pain and its control in Reptiles; The Neuroanatomical basis for pain and controlling pain in birds; Avian Bornavirus and its pathophysiology for Proventricular dilatation disease; Treatment of Proventricular dilatation disease and avian ganglioneuritis; Vaccination for Proventricular dilatation disease; Imaging the brain for exotic animal clinicians; EC in rabbits; Pain control in small mammals; Vaccination of ferrets for Rabies and Distemper; and Medication for Behavior Modification in Birds.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323566629
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566612

About the Authors

Susan Orosz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Bird and Exotic Pet Wellness Center, Toledo, OH, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.