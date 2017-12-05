Exotic Animal Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 21-1

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice on Exotic Animal Neurology, edited by Susan Orosz, includes: Pain and its control in Reptiles; The Neuroanatomical basis for pain and controlling pain in birds; Avian Bornavirus and its pathophysiology for Proventricular dilatation disease; Treatment of Proventricular dilatation disease and avian ganglioneuritis; Vaccination for Proventricular dilatation disease; Imaging the brain for exotic animal clinicians; EC in rabbits; Pain control in small mammals; Vaccination of ferrets for Rabies and Distemper; and Medication for Behavior Modification in Birds.