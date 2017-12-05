Exotic Animal Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 21-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice
Exotic Animal Neurology
Preface
Pain and Its Control in Reptiles
Pain in Birds: The Anatomical and Physiological Basis
Avian Ganglioneuritis in Clinical Practice
Clinical Signs, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Encephalitozoon cuniculi Infection in Rabbits
Analgesics in Small Mammals
Vaccination of Ferrets for Rabies and Distemper
Medication for Behavior Modification in Birds
Functional and Anatomic Correlates of Neural Aging in
Gut Brain Axis and Its Microbiota Regulation in Mammals and Birds
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice on Exotic Animal Neurology, edited by Susan Orosz, includes: Pain and its control in Reptiles; The Neuroanatomical basis for pain and controlling pain in birds; Avian Bornavirus and its pathophysiology for Proventricular dilatation disease; Treatment of Proventricular dilatation disease and avian ganglioneuritis; Vaccination for Proventricular dilatation disease; Imaging the brain for exotic animal clinicians; EC in rabbits; Pain control in small mammals; Vaccination of ferrets for Rabies and Distemper; and Medication for Behavior Modification in Birds.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566629
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566612
About the Authors
Susan Orosz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Bird and Exotic Pet Wellness Center, Toledo, OH, USA