Exotic Animal Formulary - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437722642, 9781455774586

Exotic Animal Formulary

4th Edition

Authors: James Carpenter
eBook ISBN: 9781455774586
eBook ISBN: 9781437722635
eBook ISBN: 9781455754618
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th April 2012
Page Count: 744
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A quick, concise reference to the drugs and dosages used to treat exotic animals, Exotic Animal Formulary, 4th Edition addresses the most common questions and medical situations you encounter in clinical practice. Species covered include birds, fish, amphibians, reptiles, primates, wildlife, and all kinds of small mammals and "pocket pets." This edition is updated with a new chapter on invertebrates, information on the latest drugs, and a colorful new design. Written by clinical and research veterinarian James Carpenter, this book is the only drug formulary on the market created solely for the treatment of exotic animals.

Key Features

  • Nearly 200 drug tables provide clear, current recommendations on drugs, indications, and dosages used in treating exotic animals, including biological tables with details on therapies and diets, normal blood parameters of common species, venipuncture sites, differential diagnosis, and medical protocols for common conditions.

  • All drug information is reviewed for accuracy, ensuring that this reference remains authoritative and current.

  • Easy-to-use organization divides drug monographs into quick-reference chapters including: Invertebrates, Fish, Amphibians, Reptiles, Birds, Sugar Gliders, Hedgehogs, Rodents, Rabbits, Ferrets, Miniature Pigs, Primates, and Wildlife.

  • Additional drug topics include antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiparasitic agents.

  • More than 20 expert authors contribute to this edition.

  • References in each chapter provide resources for further research and study.

  • Convenient appendices provide a single source for information such as classes of drugs used to treat specific exotic animal conditions; efficacy of selected agents used to treat exotic animals; location of select laboratories to perform procedures; normal lab values; conversions; and equivalents.

Table of Contents

1. Invertebrates  NEW!

2. Fish

3. Amphibians

4. Reptiles

5. Birds

6. Sugar gliders

7. Hedgehogs

8. Rodents

9. Rabbits

10. Ferrets

11. Miniature pigs

12. Primates

13. Wildlife

 Selected appendices

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455774586
eBook ISBN:
9781437722635
eBook ISBN:
9781455754618

About the Author

James Carpenter

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.