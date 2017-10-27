Exotic Animal Formulary
5th Edition
Description
The only drug formulary on the market created solely for the treatment of exotic animals, Exotic Animal Formulary, 5th Edition addresses the most common questions and medical situations encountered in clinical practice. Using clear, current recommendations on drugs, indications, and dosages, this text helps you find the information you need fast. Written by clinical and research veterinarian James Carpenter, it includes biological tables with details on therapies and diets, normal blood parameters of common species, venipuncture sites, differential diagnosis, and medical protocols for common conditions. This thoroughly revised edition includes coverage of antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiparasitic agents, along with new chapters on invertebrates, backyard poultry and waterfowl, compound medications, and more!
Key Features
- Nearly 200 drug tables provide clear, current recommendations on drugs, indications, and dosages used in treating exotic animals.
- Biological tables provide details on therapies and diets, normal blood parameters of common species, venipunctures sites, and medical protocols for common conditions.
- More than 20 expert authors contribute to this edition.
- All drug information is reviewed for accuracy, ensuring that this reference remains authoritative and current.
Table of Contents
1. Invertebrates
2. Fish
3. Amphibians
4. Reptiles
5. Birds
6. Backyard Chickens <New Chapter>
7. Sugar Gliders
8. Hedgehogs
9. Rodents
10. Rabbits
11. Ferrets
12. Miniature Pigs
13. Primates
14. Wildlife
15. Selected Topics for the Exotic Animal Veterinarian
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 27th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323444507
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323498029
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323498036
About the Author
James Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS