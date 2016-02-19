Existing Mechanisms of Arms Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213484, 9781483226910

Existing Mechanisms of Arms Control

1st Edition

Editors: Wayland Young
eBook ISBN: 9781483226910
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 164
Description

Existing Mechanisms of Arms Control is a five-chapter text that considers the mechanisms for the international control of warlike materials, principally fissile material. This book emphasizes the very few cases where states have already come together and, by formal treaties, bilateral or multilateral, have set up systems and organizations for the international control, under international inspection, of weapons and warlike materials. Chapter 1 describes the role of Western European Union, which embodies a regional settlement, largely military in character. Western European Union authorizes the production of nuclear weapons by other member states on the continent of Western Europe. Chapter 2 looks into the United States program's relationship with that of the International Atomic Energy Agency. This chapter deals also with the reason for U.S. support for the development of international safeguard. Chapters 3 and 4 evaluate the function and peaceful purposes of the European Atomic Energy Community and the European Nuclear Energy Agency. Chapter 5 reviews the control of uranium, plutonium and associated facilities intended for peaceful purposes through the International Atomic Energy Agency.
This book is of value to researchers and general readers who are interested in international efforts for arms control.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Contributors

Western European Union

The United States Bilateral Safeguards System

The European Atomic Energy Community

The European Nuclear Energy Agency

The International Atomic Energy Agency

Conclusion: Atoms for Peace and Atoms for War

Appendix Relevant Documents

A. Western European Union

B. The European Atomic Energy Community

C. European Nuclear Energy Agency

D. International Atomic Energy Agency


Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226910

About the Editor

Wayland Young

