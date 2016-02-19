Existing Mechanisms of Arms Control is a five-chapter text that considers the mechanisms for the international control of warlike materials, principally fissile material. This book emphasizes the very few cases where states have already come together and, by formal treaties, bilateral or multilateral, have set up systems and organizations for the international control, under international inspection, of weapons and warlike materials. Chapter 1 describes the role of Western European Union, which embodies a regional settlement, largely military in character. Western European Union authorizes the production of nuclear weapons by other member states on the continent of Western Europe. Chapter 2 looks into the United States program's relationship with that of the International Atomic Energy Agency. This chapter deals also with the reason for U.S. support for the development of international safeguard. Chapters 3 and 4 evaluate the function and peaceful purposes of the European Atomic Energy Community and the European Nuclear Energy Agency. Chapter 5 reviews the control of uranium, plutonium and associated facilities intended for peaceful purposes through the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This book is of value to researchers and general readers who are interested in international efforts for arms control.