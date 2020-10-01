This fully updated text deals with exergy and its applications to various energy systems and applications and its role in minimizing and/or eliminating environmental impacts and providing sustainable development.

Exergy: Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development, Third Edition includes a systematic overview of new and developed systems, new practical examples, problems and case studies on several key topics ranging from the basics of the thermodynamic concepts to advanced exergy analysis techniques in a wide range of applications.

With an On-line ancillary package and a solutions manual this reference connects exergy with three essential areas in terms of energy, environment and sustainable development this is a thorough reference for professionals solving problems related to design, analysis, modeling, and assessment.