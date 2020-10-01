Exergy
3rd Edition
Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development
Description
This fully updated text deals with exergy and its applications to various energy systems and applications and its role in minimizing and/or eliminating environmental impacts and providing sustainable development.
Exergy: Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development, Third Edition includes a systematic overview of new and developed systems, new practical examples, problems and case studies on several key topics ranging from the basics of the thermodynamic concepts to advanced exergy analysis techniques in a wide range of applications.
With an On-line ancillary package and a solutions manual this reference connects exergy with three essential areas in terms of energy, environment and sustainable development this is a thorough reference for professionals solving problems related to design, analysis, modeling, and assessment.
Key Features
- Connects exergy with three essential areas in terms of energy, environment and sustainable development
- Provides a number of illustrative examples, practical applications, and case studies
- Written in an easy-to-follow style, starting from the basics to advanced systems
Readership
Energy engineers, thermal engineers, power system designers, policy makers, research institutes, environmental scientists and sustainability experts
Table of Contents
1. Thermodynamic Fundamentals
2. Exergy and Energy Analyses
3. Chemical Exergy
4. Exergy, Environment And Sustainable Development
5. Applications of Exergy in Industry
6. Exergy Analysis of Psychrometric Processes
7. Exergy Analysis of Heat Pump Systems
8. Exergy Analysis of Absorption Cooling Systems
9. Exergy Analysis of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
10. Exergy Analysis of Drying Processes and Systems
11. Exergy Analysis of Renewable Energy Systems
12. Exergy Analysis of Steam Power Plants
13. Exergy Analysis of Cogeneration and District Energy Systems
14. Exergy Analysis of Integrated Trigeneration and Multigeneration Systems
15. Exergy Analysis of Cryogenic and Liquefaction Systems
16. Exergy Analysis of Crude Oil Distillation Systems
17. Exergy Analysis of Hydrogen Production Systems
18. Exergy Analysis of Fuel Cell Systems
19. Exergy Analysis of Aircraft Flight Systems
20. Exergoeconomic Analysis of Thermal Systems
21. Exergy Analysis of Countries, Regions, and Economic Sectors
22. Exergetic Life Cycle Assessment
23. Exergy and Industrial Ecology
24. Exergy and Multiobjective Optimization
25. Exergy in Policy Development and Education
26. Closing Remarks and Future Expectations
Appendix
A. Glossary of Selected Terminology
B. Conversion Factors
C. Thermophysical Properties
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128243930
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128243725
About the Authors
Ibrahim Dincer
Ibrahim Dincer is a full professor of Mechanical Engineering at University of Ontario. Renowned for his pioneering works in the area of sustainable energy technologies he has authored/co-authored numerous books and book chapters, and many refereed journal and conference papers. He has chaired many national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered many keynote and invited lectures. He is an active member of various international scientific organizations and societies, and serves as editor-in-chief, associate editor, regional editor, and editorial board member on various prestigious international journals. He is a recipient of several research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier's research excellence award in Ontario, Canada. During the past five years he has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of The Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering and one of the most highly cited researchers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Ontario, Canada
Marc Rosen
Marc A. Rosen is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Energy and Environmental Engineering and the founding Editor-in-Chief of Sustainability. He has written numerous books and journal articles. Professor Rosen received the President's Award from the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering in 2012. Currently, he is a Professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, where he served as founding Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Oshawa, Ontario, Canada
