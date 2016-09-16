Exercises in Oral Radiology and Interpretation
5th Edition
Description
By providing the most radiography practice and placing it within a unique Q&A format with detailed answers and rationales to ensure comprehension, Exercises in Oral Radiology and Interpretation, 5th Edition, is specifically designed to complement radiography instruction throughout the continuum of dental professions. For more than 35 years, this go-to supplement has bridged the gap between the classroom and the clinic, providing hundreds of opportunities to practice and master image interpretation. It serves as a valuable adjunct to the core content presentation, with more than 600 images with case scenarios, plus examples, questions, and tips to fill in the gap in textbook coverage and prepare you for clinical experiences and classroom and board exams.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Hybrid atlas/question-and-answer format focuses your energies on applying core text content within hundreds of practice opportunities — both knowledge-based and critical thinking — to better prepare you for clinical experiences.
- Hundreds of clinical photos and radiographs allow you to see not only how images should be obtained, but also how to identify normal and abnormal findings on radiographs.
- 525 test questions, organized by radiation science and assessment/interpretation, offer board review practice.
- A back-of-book answer key contains detailed answers and rationales for each Q&A set within each chapter, in addition to simple answers for the board review questions.
- Comprehensive coverage of all dental imaging techniques and errors, as well as normal and abnormal findings, makes this supplement a must-have throughout your radiography courses, as a board study tool, and as a clinical reference.
- Emphasis on application through case-based items that encourage you to read, comprehend, and assimilate content to formulate a well-reasoned answer.
- Approachable, straightforward writing style keeps the focus on simply stated, succinct questions and answers, leaving out extraneous details that may confuse you.
- Chapter Goals and Learning Objectives serve as checkpoints to ensure content comprehension and mastery.
- Written by two highly trusted, longtime opinion leaders, educators, and clinicians in oral medicine and oral radiology, Bob Langlais and Craig Miller, this valuable instructional and study aid promotes classroom and clinical success.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: PRINCIPLES AND INTERPRETATION
1. Basic Principles in Dental Radiology
2. Radiation Safety Health & Protection
3. NEW! Radiology Infection Control
4. Digital Imaging
5. Intraoral Techniques & Errors
6. Panoramic Radiography: Principles & Error Identification
7. Normal Anatomy
8. Materials and Foreign Objects
9. Caries Detection & Panoramic Bite Wings
10. Dental Anomalies
11. Assessment/Interpretation of Pathology of the Jaws
12. NEW! Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
13. NEW! Implant Imaging
PART TWO: SCHOOL, STATE, AND NATIONAL BOARD EXAMINATION REVIEW
Section 1: Principles of Radiation Physics, Health, and Biology
Section 2: Radiographic Assessment and Interpretation
ANSWER KEY
NEW! GLOSSARY
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 16th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431361
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431354
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431330
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323400633
About the Author
Robert Langlais
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dental Diagnostic Science, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, USA
Craig Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Department of Oral Health Science, College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY, USA