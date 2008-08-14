Exercise Physiology in Special Populations
1st Edition
Advances in Sport and Exercise Science
Description
Exercise Physiology in Special Populations covers the prevalent health conditions that are either linked to an inactive lifestyle or whose effects can be ameliorated by increasing physical activity and physical fitness. The book explores physiological aspects of obesity and diabetes before moving on to cardiac disease, lung disease, arthritis and back pain, ageing and older people, bone health, the female participant, neurological and neuromuscular disorders, and spinal chord injury. The author team includes many of the UK’s leading researchers and exercise science and rehabilitation practitioners that specialise in each of the topic areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 14th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036958
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059667
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443103438
About the Series Editors
Don MacLaren Series Editor
Editor of over 5 books and book chapters, and over 50 peer reviewed scientific papers. Fellow of the European College of Sports Sciences; Fellow of the British Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences; Chair 'Sports Nutrition Interest Group' - BASES; Committee member - Nutrition Society's 'Sports & Exercise Nutrition Working Party'
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sports Nutrition, School of Sport & Exercise Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK
About the Editors
Neil Spurway Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
About the Authors
John Buckley Author
Dr John Buckley is a BASES Accredited Exercise Physiologist. He is a founding partner of the Lifestyle Exercise and Physiotherapy Centre (Shrewsbury, 1988) and has been lecturing in Exercise, Health and Rehabilitation at Keele University since 1989. Bachelor of PE (Univ British Columbia 1986); MSc Sports Science (Loughborough Iniversity 1987); PhD (Keele University 2003). Published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise; British Journal of Sports Medicine and Ergonomics.Authored textbook Exercise on Prescription and has written Chapters in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Textbooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Centre for Exercise & Nutrition Science, University of Chester; Founding Managing Partner, Lifestyle Exercise & Physiotherapy Centre, Shrewsbury, UK