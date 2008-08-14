Exercise Physiology in Special Populations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103438, 9780702036958

Exercise Physiology in Special Populations

1st Edition

Advances in Sport and Exercise Science

Series Editors: Don MacLaren
Editors: Neil Spurway
Authors: John Buckley
eBook ISBN: 9780702036958
eBook ISBN: 9780702059667
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103438
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th August 2008
Page Count: 372
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Exercise Physiology in Special Populations covers the prevalent health conditions that are either linked to an inactive lifestyle or whose effects can be ameliorated by increasing physical activity and physical fitness. The book explores physiological aspects of obesity and diabetes before moving on to cardiac disease, lung disease, arthritis and back pain, ageing and older people, bone health, the female participant, neurological and neuromuscular disorders, and spinal chord injury. The author team includes many of the UK’s leading researchers and exercise science and rehabilitation practitioners that specialise in each of the topic areas.

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036958
eBook ISBN:
9780702059667
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103438

About the Series Editors

Don MacLaren Series Editor

Editor of over 5 books and book chapters, and over 50 peer reviewed scientific papers. Fellow of the European College of Sports Sciences; Fellow of the British Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences; Chair 'Sports Nutrition Interest Group' - BASES; Committee member - Nutrition Society's 'Sports & Exercise Nutrition Working Party'

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sports Nutrition, School of Sport & Exercise Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK

About the Editors

Neil Spurway Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

About the Authors

John Buckley Author

Dr John Buckley is a BASES Accredited Exercise Physiologist. He is a founding partner of the Lifestyle Exercise and Physiotherapy Centre (Shrewsbury, 1988) and has been lecturing in Exercise, Health and Rehabilitation at Keele University since 1989. Bachelor of PE (Univ British Columbia 1986); MSc Sports Science (Loughborough Iniversity 1987); PhD (Keele University 2003). Published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise; British Journal of Sports Medicine and Ergonomics.Authored textbook Exercise on Prescription and has written Chapters in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Textbooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Centre for Exercise & Nutrition Science, University of Chester; Founding Managing Partner, Lifestyle Exercise & Physiotherapy Centre, Shrewsbury, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.