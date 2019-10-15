Exercise on Brain Health, Volume 147
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Exercise for Parkinson's disease
Margaret K.Y. Mak and Irene S.K. Wong-Yu
2. Exercise and Parkinson’s disease
Xiaojiao Xu, Zhenfa Fu and Weidong Le
3. Wearable technological platform for multi-domain diagnostic and exercise interventions in Parkinson’s disease
Bin Hu and Taylor Chomiak
4. Active body, healthy brain: Exercise for healthy cognitive aging
Teresa Liu-Ambrose, Cindy Barha and Ryan S. Falck
5. Exercise (Qigong) on chronic fatigue syndrome
Jessie S. M. Chan, Siu-Man Ng, Lai-Ping Yuen and Cecilia L. W. Chan
6. The beneficial effects of Qigong on elderly depression
Sunny H.W. Chan and Hector W.H. Tsang
7. Exercise on bipolar disorder in humans
Kangguang Lin and Tao Liu
8. The effects and potential mechanisms of locomotor training on improvements of functional recovery after spinal cord injury
Panpan Yu, Wei Zhang, Yansheng Liu, Caihong Sheng, Kwok-Fai So, Libing Zhou and Hui Zhu
9. Exercise-driven restoration of the alcohol-damaged brain
Rebecca K. West, Laian Z. Najjar and J. Leigh Leasure
10. Exercise and substance abuse
Li Zhang and Ti-Fei Yuan
11. Adiponectin, exercise and eye diseases
Hong-Ying Li, Xi Hong, Qian-Qian Cao and Kwok-Fai So
12. Modulation of synaptic plasticity by exercise
Luis Bettio, Jonathan S. Thacker, Craig Hutton and Brian R. Christie
13. Exercise, spinogenesis and cognitive functions
Li Zhang and Kwok-Fai So
14. Potential exerkines for physical exercise-elicited pro-cognitive effects: Insight from clinical and animal research
Thomas Ho-Yin Lee, Douglas Affonso Formolo, Tammie Kong, Samantha Wing-Yan Lau,
Charlotte Sze-Lok Ho, Rachel Yan Hei Leung, Felix Hin-Yan Hung and Suk-Yu Yau
Description
Exercise on Brain Health, Volume 147 in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Exercise on bipolar disorder in humans, Exercise on Parkinson’s disease in humans, Exercise on spinal cord injury in animals, Exercise on spinal cord injury in humans, Exercise promotes synaptic plasticity, Exercise promotes neural connectivity, Exercise on spinogenesis, Peripheral-central crosstalk of exercise on brain health, Exercise and Parkinson's, Exercise on binge alcohol consumption, Exercise on depression, and Exercise on chronic fatigue syndrome, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Summarizes the neuroprotective effects of physical exercise interventions on different brain disorders/injuries
- Provides clinical and pre-clinical evidence showing how effective physical exercise is neuroprotective
Readership
Medical doctors, neuroscientists / neuropsychologists/ psychiatrists, physiotherapists, and experts in public health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128169674
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kwok Fai So Serial Volume Editor
Prof Kwok-Fai So is the Director of GHM Institute of CNS Regeneration at Jinan University, Guangzhou, China; Chair of Anatomy in the State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, and the Department of Ophthalmology, Jessie Ho Professor in Neuroscience, The University of Hong Kong, member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, member of the Advisory Committee, Ministry of Education/ 2011 Program, member of Biolgical and Medicine Council/ Ministry of Education, member of Consultative Committee/ the national 973 Program/ major national research funding program in China, Director of China Spinal Cord Injury Network (ChinaSCINet), Co-Chairman of the Board of Director of the ChinaSCINet, and Editor-in-Chief of Neural Regeneration Research. He received PhD degree from MIT. He is one of the pioneers in the field of axonal regeneration in visual system. He was the first to show lengthy regeneration of retinal ganglion cells in adult mammals with peripheral nerve graft. He is currently using multiple approaches to promote axonal regeneration in the optic nerve and spinal cord. His team identifies neuroprotective and regenerative factors including: exercise, wolfberry, trophic factors, peptide nanofiber scaffold, and environmental manipulation. 1995 obtained the Natural Science Award of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. 1999 was elected Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. 2015 was elected US National Academy of Invention Fellow. 2017 elected a member of DABI (Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives). He is the author and co-author of over 440+ publications and co-inventor of 28 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Sonata Yau Serial Volume Editor
Dr Sonata Suk-yu Yau is currently working as an Assistant Professor in Department of Rehabilitation Sciences at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. She obtained her Bachelor degree in Biochemistry from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2005, followed by a PhD degree in neuroscience in Department of Anatomy at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) in 2009. She did her postdoctoral training in Division of Medical Sciences at University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada with fellowship awarded by Canadian Institute of Health Research and Fragile X Research Foundation of Canada. She has been investigating the underlying mechanisms of physical exercise-promoted brain health in animal models including depression, diabetes. She also studies how hippocampal dysfunction can lead to cognitive impairment in neurodevelopmental disorders e.g. Fragile X Syndrome. She is interested in studying pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions to promote brain functions using different diseased animal models. Her current research projects are centered on understanding the underlying mechanisms of physical exercise-induced brain health and examining novel therapeutic treatments for promoting brain health in animal models with neurological disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong