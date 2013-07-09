Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186070, 9780323186261

Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 33-3

1st Edition

Authors: Sandra Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323186261
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186070
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest edited by Sandra Anderson this issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics covers all aspects of exercise-induced bronchospasm, including treatment through pharmacologic agents, patient assessments, and biomarkers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323186261
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323186070

About the Authors

Sandra Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sydney

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.