Exercise and the Heart - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416003113, 9781437710410

Exercise and the Heart

5th Edition

Authors: Victor Froelicher Jonathan Myers
eBook ISBN: 9781437710410
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416003113
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th March 2006
Page Count: 536
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The new edition of Exercise and the Heart offers the essential clinical and scientific information on exercise testing and interpretation. Balancing the essential physiology with a problem based approach to cardiac problem management, this new edition provides the clinician with a resource for diagnosis and treatment with exercise. New material on exercise therapy and the effect of chronic exercise on the heart provide a clinical aide to the cardiologist and internist.

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710410
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416003113

About the Author

Victor Froelicher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Director, ECG and Exercise Laboratories, Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Jonathan Myers

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.