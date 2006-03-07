Exercise and the Heart
5th Edition
Description
The new edition of Exercise and the Heart offers the essential clinical and scientific information on exercise testing and interpretation. Balancing the essential physiology with a problem based approach to cardiac problem management, this new edition provides the clinician with a resource for diagnosis and treatment with exercise. New material on exercise therapy and the effect of chronic exercise on the heart provide a clinical aide to the cardiologist and internist.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 7th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710410
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416003113
About the Author
Victor Froelicher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Director, ECG and Exercise Laboratories, Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA
Jonathan Myers
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA