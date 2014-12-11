Exercise and Rehabilitation in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 11-1
1st Edition
Authors: Ross Arena
eBook ISBN: 9780323341936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341769
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2014
Description
This multidisciplinary issue of Heart Failure Clinics examines a critical element in the management and treatment of heart failure (HF)—exercise and rehabilitation. Topics include the reversal of HF-associated pathophysiology with exercise; quantifying function; prognosis; rehabilitation practice patterns in the United States, Canada, South America, Asia, and Europe; special considerations such as obesity, high-intensity interval training, inspiratory muscle training, and technology to promote and increase physical activity.
Details
About the Authors
Ross Arena Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois Chicago
