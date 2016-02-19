Excitons: Their Properties and Uses presents the fundamental properties of excitons and emphasizes the extensive use of excitons as a tool in understanding the properties of materials. This book explores the basic and technological importance of the physical parameters of materials. Organized into eight chapters, this text starts with a discussion on the theoretical aspects of excitons, and then explores the high-density exciton systems in which the interaction between the constituents is important. Other chapters discuss the experimental observations of exciton phenomena with proper theoretical interpretation of the data. The reader is then introduced to the interactions of excitons with other systems. The final chapter examines the experimental techniques used in the study of excitons and the importance of excitons in materials technology. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers working with semiconductors and other areas of materials technology. Second-year graduate students of solid-state physics will find this book extremely useful.