Excitons
1st Edition
Their Properties and Uses
Excitons: Their Properties and Uses presents the fundamental properties of excitons and emphasizes the extensive use of excitons as a tool in understanding the properties of materials. This book explores the basic and technological importance of the physical parameters of materials. Organized into eight chapters, this text starts with a discussion on the theoretical aspects of excitons, and then explores the high-density exciton systems in which the interaction between the constituents is important. Other chapters discuss the experimental observations of exciton phenomena with proper theoretical interpretation of the data. The reader is then introduced to the interactions of excitons with other systems. The final chapter examines the experimental techniques used in the study of excitons and the importance of excitons in materials technology. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers working with semiconductors and other areas of materials technology. Second-year graduate students of solid-state physics will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Theoretical Background
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Hartree-Fock Crystal Model
1.3 Modification of the Fock Operator to Obtain Excitons
1.4 Two-Body Excitations
References
Chapter 2 Theory of Excitons
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Intrinsic Exciton
2.3 Effects of External Magnetic and Electric Fields
2.4 Excitons in Degenerate Semiconductors
References
Chapter 3 Electron-Hole Liquid
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Binding Energy of the Electron-Hole Pair in the Droplet
3.3 Line Shapes
3.4 The Phase Diagram
3.5 Motion of Electron-Hole Drops
References
Chapter 4 Experimental Properties of Intrinsic Fundamental-Gap Excitons
4.1 Intrinsic-Exciton Spectra and Band Structure
4.2 Nondegenerate Semiconductors
4.3 Degenerate Semiconductors
4.4 Indirect Excitons
4.5 Exciton Spectra of Cu2O
4.6 Excitons in Strongly Polar Compounds
4.7 Excitons in Alkali Halides
4.8 Exciton Structure in Photoconductivity
References
Chapter 5 Spatial Resonance Dispersion
5.1 Theory
5.2 Experimental Observations
5.3 Spatial Dispersion and Polariton Effects in Semiconductors with Degenerate Bands
References
Chapter 6 Bound-Exciton Complexes
6.1 Extrinsic-Exciton Spectra
6.2 Bound-Exciton Complexes in Zincblende Structures
6.3 Multiple-Exciton Complexes
References
Chapter 7 Interaction of Excitons with Other Systems
7.1 Interaction of Excitons and Phonons
7.2 Exciton-Bound-Phonon Quasiparticle
7.3 Resonant Raman Scattering with Excitons as Intermediate States
7.4 Spin-Flip Scattering from Bound Excitons
7.5 Uniaxial Stress Effects on Exciton Recombination
7.6 Two-Photon Processes
7.7 Donor-Acceptor Pair Recombination
References
Chapter 8 Role of Excitons in Materials Technology
8.1 Materials in Device Technology
8.2 Material Characterization
8.3 Experimental Techniques Important to Materials Characterization
8.4 Donor-Acceptor-Type Complexes
8.5 Sharp-Line Spectra from Exciton Transitions in GaAs FET-Like Structures
8.6 Lasing Transitions
8.7 Exciton Mechanism of Superconductivity
References
Appendix
Author Index
Subject Index
