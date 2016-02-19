Excitons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125865807, 9780323156769

Excitons

1st Edition

Their Properties and Uses

Authors: Donald C. Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9780323156769
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Excitons: Their Properties and Uses presents the fundamental properties of excitons and emphasizes the extensive use of excitons as a tool in understanding the properties of materials. This book explores the basic and technological importance of the physical parameters of materials. Organized into eight chapters, this text starts with a discussion on the theoretical aspects of excitons, and then explores the high-density exciton systems in which the interaction between the constituents is important. Other chapters discuss the experimental observations of exciton phenomena with proper theoretical interpretation of the data. The reader is then introduced to the interactions of excitons with other systems. The final chapter examines the experimental techniques used in the study of excitons and the importance of excitons in materials technology. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers working with semiconductors and other areas of materials technology. Second-year graduate students of solid-state physics will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Theoretical Background

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Hartree-Fock Crystal Model

1.3 Modification of the Fock Operator to Obtain Excitons

1.4 Two-Body Excitations

References

Chapter 2 Theory of Excitons

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Intrinsic Exciton

2.3 Effects of External Magnetic and Electric Fields

2.4 Excitons in Degenerate Semiconductors

References

Chapter 3 Electron-Hole Liquid

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Binding Energy of the Electron-Hole Pair in the Droplet

3.3 Line Shapes

3.4 The Phase Diagram

3.5 Motion of Electron-Hole Drops

References

Chapter 4 Experimental Properties of Intrinsic Fundamental-Gap Excitons

4.1 Intrinsic-Exciton Spectra and Band Structure

4.2 Nondegenerate Semiconductors

4.3 Degenerate Semiconductors

4.4 Indirect Excitons

4.5 Exciton Spectra of Cu2O

4.6 Excitons in Strongly Polar Compounds

4.7 Excitons in Alkali Halides

4.8 Exciton Structure in Photoconductivity

References

Chapter 5 Spatial Resonance Dispersion

5.1 Theory

5.2 Experimental Observations

5.3 Spatial Dispersion and Polariton Effects in Semiconductors with Degenerate Bands

References

Chapter 6 Bound-Exciton Complexes

6.1 Extrinsic-Exciton Spectra

6.2 Bound-Exciton Complexes in Zincblende Structures

6.3 Multiple-Exciton Complexes

References

Chapter 7 Interaction of Excitons with Other Systems

7.1 Interaction of Excitons and Phonons

7.2 Exciton-Bound-Phonon Quasiparticle

7.3 Resonant Raman Scattering with Excitons as Intermediate States

7.4 Spin-Flip Scattering from Bound Excitons

7.5 Uniaxial Stress Effects on Exciton Recombination

7.6 Two-Photon Processes

7.7 Donor-Acceptor Pair Recombination

References

Chapter 8 Role of Excitons in Materials Technology

8.1 Materials in Device Technology

8.2 Material Characterization

8.3 Experimental Techniques Important to Materials Characterization

8.4 Donor-Acceptor-Type Complexes

8.5 Sharp-Line Spectra from Exciton Transitions in GaAs FET-Like Structures

8.6 Lasing Transitions

8.7 Exciton Mechanism of Superconductivity

References

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156769

About the Author

Donald C. Reynolds

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.