Excited States
1st Edition
Excited States, Volume I reviews radiationless transitions, phosphorescence microwave double resonance through optical spectra in molecular solids, dipole moments in excited states, luminescence of polar molecules, and the problem of interstate interaction in aromatic carbonyl compounds. The book discusses the molecular electronic radiationless transitions; the double resonance techniques and the relaxation mechanisms involving the lowest triplet state of aromatic compounds; as well as the optical spectra and relaxation in molecular solids. The text also describes dipole moments and polarizabilities of molecules in excited electronic states; the luminescence characteristics of polar aromatic molecules; and the interstate interaction in aromatic aldehydes and ketones. Chemists and physical chemists will find the book invaluable.
List of Contributors
Preface
Molecular Electronic Radiationless Transitions
I. Introduction
II. Early Work of Wentzel and Rice
III. Lewis, Franck, and Livingston
IV. Heavy Atom and Deuterium Effects
V. Continua and State Densities
VI. A Physical Model for Electronic Relaxation
VII. Some Simple Mathematical Models
VIII. More Advanced Mathematical Models
IX. Preparation and Evolution of the Initial State
X. Born-Oppenheimer Approximations
References
Double Resonance Techniques and the Relaxation Mechanisms Involving the Lowest Triplet State of Aromatic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Origin of Zero-Field Splittings
III. Production of State of Spin Alignment by Light Absorption at Low Temperatures
IV. Phosphorescence Microwave Double Resonance Basic Equations
V. Experimental Determination of the Relative Intersystem Crossing Rates
VI. Assignment of Zero-Field Transitions and Phosphorescence Mechanisms
VII. Mechanism of the Intersystem-Crossing Process
VIII. Other Relaxation Processes Involving Triplet State
References
Optical Spectra and Relaxation in Molecular Solids
I. Introduction
II. The Electronic Spectrum of a Space-Fixed Molecule
III. Phonons and Excitons
IV. Exciton-Phonon Interactions in Neat Molecular Crystals
V. Mixed Crystals
VI. Broadening of Electronic Spectra in Molecular Solids
VII. Phonon Side Bands in Neat Molecular Crystal Spectra
VIII. Phonon Side Bands in the Spectra of Mixed Molecular Crystals
IX. Line Broadening in Mixed Crystals
Χ. Phonon Side Bands and Linewidths: Summary and Experiments
XI. Coupling of Vibronic Levels of the Molecules in a Crystal
ΧΙΙ. Vibrational and Electronic Relaxation in Molecules: What Can Crystal Studies Contribute
XIII. Spin-Dependent Processes
References
Dipole Moments and Polarizabilities of Molecules in Excited Electronic States
I. Introduction
II. Effects of an External Electric Field on the Spectra of Molecules
III. The Solvent Dependence of the Wave Number of Optical Absorption and Emission
IV. Optical Anisotropy from Optically Induced Birefringence
References
Luminescence Characteristics of Polar Aromatic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Monosubstituted Aromatics with Appended Electron-Donor Groups
III. Monosubstituted Aromatics with Appended Electron-Acceptor Groups
IV. Correlative Aspects of the Spectroscopy of Isoelectronic Monosubstituted Aromatics
V. Donor-Aromatic-Acceptor (D-Ar-A) Molecules
VI. Conclusion
References
Interstate Interaction in Aromatic Aldehydes and Ketones
I. Introduction
II. Intermediate Coupling. Vibronic Interaction between Nearby States
III. Weak Coupling. Vibronic Interaction between Well-Spaced States
IV. Strong Coupling. Vibronic Interaction between Closely Spaced States
V. Departure from the Born-Oppenheimer Approximation for Closely Spaced States
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
