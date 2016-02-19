Excited State Lifetime Measurements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122089206, 9780323157544

Excited State Lifetime Measurements

1st Edition

Authors: J Demas
eBook ISBN: 9780323157544
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 288
Description

Excited State Lifetime Measurements attempts to assist in clarifying and unifying the many characteristics and definitions of excited state lifetime measurements. The contents of this book are derived from a series of lectures presented to a research group in the University of New Mexico in 1967. The relevance as well as the methods and measurements of data treatment of excited state lifetimes are featured in this book.
The first three chapters provide a brief discussion on concepts and applications of excited state lifetime measurements. Experimental methods and systems are also introduced in these chapters. Chapter 4 delves into more complex systems (serial decay kinetics and resonance energy transfer) while Chapter 5 focuses on the method of least squares fitting, its uses, and misuses. Chapters 6 to 8 mainly discuss the convolution integral and its different applications while Chapter 9 gives a more detailed presentation of instrumentation. The last two chapters discuss special errors and approaches to new methodologies regarding the study of the excited state lifetime measurements. The book will be useful to students and scientists including analytical chemists, photochemists, photobiologists, spectroscopists, and physicists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Applications

A. Introduction

B. Analytical Chemistry

C. Molecular Yardstick

D. Molecular Dynamics

E. Molecular Structure

F. Thermometers and Miscellaneous Items

G. Assignment of Excited State Types

H. Micelle Composition

I. Excited State Acid-Base Reactions and Tautomerization

J. Solvent Relaxation

K. Solar Energy Conversion

L. Conventions

Chapter 2 Methods of Measuring Lifetimes

A. Introduction

B. Luminescence Methods

C. Flash Photolysis

D. Picosecond Techniques

E. Miscellaneous Methods

Chapter 3 Simple Systems

A. Introduction

B. First-Order Decays

C. Mean Life and Half-Life

D. Step Excitation

E. Quenching and Luminescence Quantum Yields

F. Bimolecular Quenching and the Stern-Volmer Law

G. Multicomponent Decays

Chapter 4 More Complex Systems

A. Introduction

B. Arbitrary Excitation Functions

C. Successive First-Order Decays

D. Phase Shift Measurements of Lifetimes

E. Static or Associational Quenching

F. Resonance Energy Transfer

G. Coupled Systems

H. Steady State Approximation and Excited State Equilibria

Chapter 5 Least Squares Data Reduction

A. Statement of the Least Squares Method

B. Linearizable Complex Functions

C. Least Squares with Weighting Factors

D. Nonlinear Least Squares

E. Judging the Fit

F. Error Estimation

G. Fast Iterative Exponential Evaluation

H. Testing and Applications of Nonlinear Least Squares

Chapter 6 Convolution Integrals

A. Introduction

B. Development of the Convolution Integral

C. Treatment of Specific Systems by Convolution

D. Fast Iterative Convolution Formula

Chapter 7 Real Detection Systems (and Does it Matter?)

A. Real Detection Systems

B. Linear Distortions and Deconvolutions

C. RC Time Constant Effects

D. A Special Warning on the Measurement of Rise Times

Chapter 8 Deconvolution Methods

A. Introduction

B. Simple Curve Matching

C. Analog Computation

D. Phase Plane Method

E. Methods of Moments

F. Laplace and Fourier Transform Methods

G. Least Squares Fitting

H. Comparison of Deconvolution Methods

Chapter 9 Experimental Methods

A. Introduction

B. Light Sources

C. Optical Detectors

D. Optical Modulators

E. Single-Photon Counting Instrumentation

F. Phase Shift Methods

G. Time-Resolved Spectroscopy

H. Transient Recorders and Signal Averagers

I. Microcomputers

Chapter 10 Special Error Sources

A. Introduction

B. Wavelength Effects in Phototubes

C. Photomultiplier Positional Effects

D. Sample Physical Placement

E. Cables and Terminations

F. Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)

G. Self-Absorption Errors

H. Compensation for Variations in Flash Profile

I. Triggering Problems

J. Pileup Problems in Single-Photon Counting

K. Purity Problems

Chapter 11 Testing and Evaluation of Methods and Instruments

A. Introduction

B. Digital Simulations

C. Generating Synthetic Noise

D. Testing Synthetic Noise

E. Chemical Standards

Appendix A Solution of Generalized Response [Eq. (4-2)]

Appendix B Solution of the Phase Shift Formula [Eq. (4-12)]

Appendix C Solution of Coupled Equilibria [Eq. (4-25)]

Appendix D Phase Plane Equation with Scattered Light

Appendix E Computer Programs

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157544

About the Author

J Demas

