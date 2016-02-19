Excited State Lifetime Measurements
1st Edition
Excited State Lifetime Measurements attempts to assist in clarifying and unifying the many characteristics and definitions of excited state lifetime measurements. The contents of this book are derived from a series of lectures presented to a research group in the University of New Mexico in 1967. The relevance as well as the methods and measurements of data treatment of excited state lifetimes are featured in this book.
The first three chapters provide a brief discussion on concepts and applications of excited state lifetime measurements. Experimental methods and systems are also introduced in these chapters. Chapter 4 delves into more complex systems (serial decay kinetics and resonance energy transfer) while Chapter 5 focuses on the method of least squares fitting, its uses, and misuses. Chapters 6 to 8 mainly discuss the convolution integral and its different applications while Chapter 9 gives a more detailed presentation of instrumentation. The last two chapters discuss special errors and approaches to new methodologies regarding the study of the excited state lifetime measurements. The book will be useful to students and scientists including analytical chemists, photochemists, photobiologists, spectroscopists, and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Applications
A. Introduction
B. Analytical Chemistry
C. Molecular Yardstick
D. Molecular Dynamics
E. Molecular Structure
F. Thermometers and Miscellaneous Items
G. Assignment of Excited State Types
H. Micelle Composition
I. Excited State Acid-Base Reactions and Tautomerization
J. Solvent Relaxation
K. Solar Energy Conversion
L. Conventions
Chapter 2 Methods of Measuring Lifetimes
A. Introduction
B. Luminescence Methods
C. Flash Photolysis
D. Picosecond Techniques
E. Miscellaneous Methods
Chapter 3 Simple Systems
A. Introduction
B. First-Order Decays
C. Mean Life and Half-Life
D. Step Excitation
E. Quenching and Luminescence Quantum Yields
F. Bimolecular Quenching and the Stern-Volmer Law
G. Multicomponent Decays
Chapter 4 More Complex Systems
A. Introduction
B. Arbitrary Excitation Functions
C. Successive First-Order Decays
D. Phase Shift Measurements of Lifetimes
E. Static or Associational Quenching
F. Resonance Energy Transfer
G. Coupled Systems
H. Steady State Approximation and Excited State Equilibria
Chapter 5 Least Squares Data Reduction
A. Statement of the Least Squares Method
B. Linearizable Complex Functions
C. Least Squares with Weighting Factors
D. Nonlinear Least Squares
E. Judging the Fit
F. Error Estimation
G. Fast Iterative Exponential Evaluation
H. Testing and Applications of Nonlinear Least Squares
Chapter 6 Convolution Integrals
A. Introduction
B. Development of the Convolution Integral
C. Treatment of Specific Systems by Convolution
D. Fast Iterative Convolution Formula
Chapter 7 Real Detection Systems (and Does it Matter?)
A. Real Detection Systems
B. Linear Distortions and Deconvolutions
C. RC Time Constant Effects
D. A Special Warning on the Measurement of Rise Times
Chapter 8 Deconvolution Methods
A. Introduction
B. Simple Curve Matching
C. Analog Computation
D. Phase Plane Method
E. Methods of Moments
F. Laplace and Fourier Transform Methods
G. Least Squares Fitting
H. Comparison of Deconvolution Methods
Chapter 9 Experimental Methods
A. Introduction
B. Light Sources
C. Optical Detectors
D. Optical Modulators
E. Single-Photon Counting Instrumentation
F. Phase Shift Methods
G. Time-Resolved Spectroscopy
H. Transient Recorders and Signal Averagers
I. Microcomputers
Chapter 10 Special Error Sources
A. Introduction
B. Wavelength Effects in Phototubes
C. Photomultiplier Positional Effects
D. Sample Physical Placement
E. Cables and Terminations
F. Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)
G. Self-Absorption Errors
H. Compensation for Variations in Flash Profile
I. Triggering Problems
J. Pileup Problems in Single-Photon Counting
K. Purity Problems
Chapter 11 Testing and Evaluation of Methods and Instruments
A. Introduction
B. Digital Simulations
C. Generating Synthetic Noise
D. Testing Synthetic Noise
E. Chemical Standards
Appendix A Solution of Generalized Response [Eq. (4-2)]
Appendix B Solution of the Phase Shift Formula [Eq. (4-12)]
Appendix C Solution of Coupled Equilibria [Eq. (4-25)]
Appendix D Phase Plane Equation with Scattered Light
Appendix E Computer Programs
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th July 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157544