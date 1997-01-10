Excitatory Amino Acids
1st Edition
Clinical Results with Antagonists
Description
Glutamate is the major excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain and dysfunction of glutamate transmission is the likely cause of a variety of diseases including neurodegeneration following cerebral ischemia, Huntington's chorea, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, epilepsy, spasticity, emesis, chronic pain, and schizophrenia. Excitatory amino acid receptor agonists and antagonists are therefore of major interest as potential drugs for central nervous system disorders. Excitatory Amino Acids is the first book entirely dedicated to the results of human testing of modulators of excitatory amino acid neurotransmitters.
Key Features
- Coverage of the field of excitatory amino acids from synaptic function to preclinical and clinical pharmacology
- Description of the development of NMDA (Nmethyl-d-aspartate) and non-NMDA antagonists
- Reports of potential drugs in early and late clinical stages of development
Readership
Neuroscientists; neuropharmacologists in the pharmaceutical industry, and neurologists
Table of Contents
M. Schmutz, A. Arthur, H. Faleck, G. Karlsson, A. Kotake, L. Landwicki, L. LaRue, S. Markabi, D. Murphy, M. Powell, and D. Sauer, Selfotel.
P. Herrling et al., D-CPPene (SDZ EAA-494) A Competitive NMDA Antagonist: Pharmacology and Results in Humans.
J.D. Kristensen, Intrathecal Administration of a Competitive NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Pain Treatment.
A.G. Knapp, L.I. Matthews, and E.R. Gamzu, Clinical Experience with the NMDA Ion-Channel Blocker, Aptiganel Hydrochloride (CEROSTAT).
M.-L. Maccecchini, Development of ACPC: A Partial Agonist of the Glycine Site on the NMDA Receptor.
Carter et al., Ifenprodil and Eliprodil: Neuroprotective NMDA Receptor Antagonists and Calcium Channel Blockers.
D. Lodge and D.D. Schoepp, 3S, 8aR-6-[2-(1(2)H-tetrazole-5-y)ethyl] Decahydroisoquinoline-3-carboxylic Acid (LY293558) and Its Racemate (LY215490): A Selective and Competitive AMPA/Kainate Receptor Agonist.
L. Nordholm, M. Sheardown, and T. Honore, The NBQX Story.
E. Louvel, Riluzole in Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
G.C. Plamer and J.B. Hutchinson, Preclinical and Clinical Aspects of Remacemide Hydrochloride.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 10th January 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531342
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125468206
About the Editor
Paul Herrling
Paul L. Herrling is currently Head of Corporate Research at Sandoz Pharmacies in Basel, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandoz Research Institute, Berne, Switzerland
Reviews
"This book is intended for research neuroscientists but can be effectively utilized by clinicians and students because of its clarity of style and excellent illustrations... Many excellent diagrams and charts are scattered throughout this volume. They make for easy conceptualization of the results of preclinical as well as phase one and two clinical trials... This book provides a much needed report on these exciting neuroprotective agents, several of which will be released by the FDA in the near future." --Thomas H. Jobe, MD, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine for DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS